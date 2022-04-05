Aid Groups Warn 'More Variants Will Emerge' If Congress Kills Global Covid Funds

An international coalition of humanitarian groups warned Tuesday that \u0022more variants will emerge\u0022 if Congress fails to approve new money for the global coronavirus response, a message delivered after senators announced a Covid-19 funding package without any money to fight the pandemic beyond the borders of the United States.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are deeply disappointed by the Senate\u0026#039;s short-sighted decision to cut off all global Covid funds.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Until we commit to providing the necessary resources to combat Covid-19 globally,\u0022 reads a joint statement signed by the ONE Campaign, Save the Children, Oxfam America, Public Citizen, and dozens of other groups, \u0022more people will contract the virus and the death toll will continue to rise.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe humanitarian coalition noted that U.S. federal agencies responsible for global relief \u0022are running out of funds,\u0022 echoing the concerns of the agencies themselves. For months, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has been sounding the alarm over dwindling money for its global vaccination efforts.\r\n\r\nThe Pentagon, meanwhile, is overflowing with money—and lawmakers are currently mulling whether to pile even more funds into the department\u0026#039;s coffers.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are deeply disappointed by the Senate\u0026#039;s short-sighted decision to cut off all global Covid funds,\u0022 the aid groups said Tuesday. \u0022If passed, this package would send the signal that Congress has not only turned its back on the rest of the world, but it risked the safety and security of the American people and contributed to prolonging the pandemic.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe coalition released its statement after key senators\u0026#039; announced Monday that they reached a deal on a $10 billion coronavirus funding package aimed at helping the U.S. purchase additional coronavirus test kits, therapeutics, and vaccines amid growing fears of a new wave of infections.\r\n\r\n\u0022Without global vaccination funding, we are simply not tackling the problem of Covid.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe proposed legislative package, which would be funded largely by repurposing previously approved pandemic response money, contains $10 billion total, less than half of the $22 billion in coronavirus aid that the Biden administration has requested to keep domestic Covid-19 programs afloat.\r\n\r\nAs the New York Times reported late Monday, the legislation \u0022does not include $5 billion in funding for the global vaccination effort that had previously been proposed, after senators spent the weekend haggling over a Republican demand to claw back money Congress previously approved.\u0022\r\n\r\nSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a floor speech Tuesday that he is \u0022disappointed that some of our Republican friends could not agree to include $5 billion for global response efforts.\u0022\r\n\r\nSchumer nevertheless urged Congress to quickly approve the $10 billion package, arguing that it \u0022will give the federal government—and our citizens—the tools we need, that we depend on, to continue our economic recovery, to keep schools open, keep American families safe.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Senate majority leader said the legislation as crafted has the support of President Joe Biden.\r\n\r\nBut the bill, negotiated principally by top Senate Democrats and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), could face trouble in the House, where progressive lawmakers have warned they may oppose any Covid-19 funding measure that lacks adequate money for the global pandemic response.\r\n\r\n\u0022My position has not changed,\u0022 Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) tweeted Monday afternoon. \u0022If the Senate cuts global vaccine funding from the Covid supplemental bill, we will have a big problem in the House.\u0022\r\n\r\nRep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, similarly declared Monday that \u0022a deal without global aid funding and a real plan to invest the money we need will run into problems in the House.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I have said this for months and will say it again,\u0022 Jayapal wrote on Twitter. \u0022Without global vaccination funding, we are simply not tackling the problem of Covid.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLawmakers\u0026#039; haggling over several billion in critical global coronavirus aid is taking place as Congress also debating Biden\u0026#039;s request to add $31 billion to the U.S. military budget next fiscal year, bringing the total to an unprecedented $813 billion.\r\n\r\nAs Politico reported Tuesday, \u0022Debate is heating up on Capitol Hill on funding the military, and Democrats are facing a dilemma—back President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s historically high Pentagon budget or spend even more.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is insane,\u0022 responded Matt Duss, a foreign policy adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who has criticized the president\u0026#039;s latest Pentagon budget request.\r\n\r\n\u0022Meanwhile, Congress is having a hard time finding $5 billion for the global Covid response, a genuinely urgent national security priority which would also offer a huge boost to U.S. diplomacy,\u0022 Duss added. \u0022Unfortunately the poor of the Global South employ fewer lobbyists.\u0022