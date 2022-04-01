Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

jackson

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson attends her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on March 21, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

50+ Groups Decry GOP Senators' 'Insidious' Attacks on Ketanji Brown Jackson

In a letter, the groups assert Republican lawmakers' aspersions on the U.S. Supreme Court nominee "grossly mischaracterize her work and threaten the ideals of our democracy."

Brett Wilkins

More than 50 civil society organizations on Friday accused Republican senators of engaging in "baseless and harmful attacks" on U.S. Supreme Court nominee Kentanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings last week.

"The work of public defenders and criminal defense lawyers is critical."

In a letter taking aim at—but not naming—GOP senators including Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Josh Hawley (Mo.), and Tom Cotton (Ark.) who questioned the nominee's assigned public defense advocacy on behalf of Guantánamo Bay detainees, the 56 groups said that "attacks made on Judge Jackson's service as a federal public defender and the clients she vigorously represented are spurious and undermine one of the central tenets of our democracy."

"As Judge Jackson noted at the hearing, 'federal public defenders don't get to pick their clients,'" the organizations wrote. "'They have to represent whoever comes in and it's a service. That's what you do as a federal public defender: You are standing up for the constitutional value of representation.'"

The letter continued:

The right to counsel is one of our nation's most bedrock principles, helping to fulfill the constitutional promise of a fair trial and the Sixth Amendment's right to counsel. The Supreme Court has reinforced the right to counsel, considering it a 'fundamental right essential to a fair trial.'

Thus, the work of public defenders and criminal defense lawyers is critical. Those who enter public service as public defenders and criminal defense lawyers—like Judge Jackson and so many others—should be commended, not maligned.

The letter also addressed the Republican committee members' incessant grilling of Jackson over her sentencing record in child pornography cases.

"As those who have closely studied this issue explain, Judge Jackson's sentences were well within the range of her peers," the groups wrote. "The 2021 U.S. Sentencing Commission report noted that less than 30% of people convicted of nonproduction child sexual abuse material offenses received a sentence within the guideline range. Such discrepancies were also described to Congress in a 2012 report by the U.S. Sentencing Commission. In these reports, the commission recommended Congress change the guidelines, yet... Congress has not implemented the commission's statutory or guideline recommendations."

Related Content

Sen. Josh Hawley

Hawley Condemned for Employing QAnon Tropes in 'Vile' Smear Against Jackson

Julia Conley

"It is within Congress' authority, not the courts', to update sentencing guidelines," the letter stressed.

The groups contended that "the attacks on Judge Jackson's record grossly mischaracterize her work and threaten the ideals of our democracy."

"Despite these inappropriate and knowingly misleading attacks," the signers said, "Judge Jackson showed a poised and patient judicial temperament, reminding senators that constitutional protections are not privileges reserved for a select few, but rights afforded to us all. This is a much-needed perspective on our highest court."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) holds a news conference on March 1, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Jayapal Rebukes GOP Over 'Baseless and Frankly Racist' Attacks on Judge Jackson

Kenny Stancil ·

wto

Vaccine Mandates and Patent Waivers for the Common Good

Joseph Stiglitz ·

Hawley, Cruz

Senators' Attacks of Judge Jackson Expose 'Total Bankruptcy' of the GOP

Jessica Corbett ·

Demonstrators rally in support of Steven Donziger

'Extractive Industries Everywhere Are Watching': 9 Democrats Urge DOJ to Free Steven Donziger

Kenny Stancil ·

Latest News

See all
jackson

50+ Groups Decry GOP Senators' 'Insidious' Attacks on Ketanji Brown Jackson

In a letter, the groups assert Republican lawmakers' aspersions on the U.S. Supreme Court nominee "grossly mischaracterize her work and threaten the ideals of our democracy."

Brett Wilkins ·

Bernie Sanders

Sanders to Hold Hearing on 'How Corporate Greed and Profiteering Are Fueling Inflation'

"The American people," said the Senate Budget Committee chair, "are sick and tired of being forced to pay outrageously high prices for gas, rent, and food while large corporations make out like bandits."

Jessica Corbett ·

Chris Smalls Amazon Labor Union

'Win for Workers Across America': Amazon Union Victory Inspires Progressives

"For everyone in the labor movement, it's time to dramatically rethink what we imagine is possible," said one organizer.

Brett Wilkins ·

Migrants in Mexico

Title 42 Wind-Down Welcomed But 'Not Enough' to Secure Immigration Justice, Say Rights Groups

"With an end date for Title 42 now set, it's time for President Biden to fulfill his promise to build a just and humane asylum system," said the ACLU.

Julia Conley ·

Union organizer Christian Smalls celebrates with Amazon workers following the vote to unionize a Staten Island, New York warehouse on April 1, 2022.

'Disgusting': Democratic-Aligned Firm Slammed for Working on Amazon's Failed Anti-Union Effort

In the wake of the Amazon Labor Union's landmark win, progressives reveled in the fact that GSG's anti-worker tactics were unsuccessful.

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.