Hawley Condemned for Employing QAnon Tropes in 'Vile' Smear Against Jackson

Progressives on Monday were joined by critics from across the political spectrum in denouncing Republican senators\u0026#039; attacks on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson\u0026#039;s record as a public defender and on the federal bench at her confirmation hearing to join the U.S. Supreme Court, as lawmakers including Sen. Josh Hawley and Chuck Grassley suggested Jackson is overly sympathetic to accused and convicted criminals, including child abusers.\r\n\r\nOn the first day of the judge\u0026#039;s confirmation hearings, Hawley listed a number of cases that Jackson heard involving child pornography possession, accusing her of flouting federal sentencing guidelines and recommendations by prosecutors when she decided the offenders\u0026#039; punishment.\r\n\r\n\u0022The United States v. Cooper, there the defendant... distributed dozens of images of child pornography, possessed over 600. The federal guidelines recommended 151 to 188 months in prison,\u0022 the Missouri Republican read from his notes on Jackson\u0026#039;s career. \u0022The prosecutor recommended 72 months. Judge Jackson gave the defendant 60 months.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHawley listed several other cases in which he felt Jackson was too lenient, while Grassley (R-Iowa) questioned whether the judge could be an effective Supreme Court justice considering that as a former public defender, she may have \u0022policy disagreements\u0022 with the United States\u0026#039; \u0022criminal laws.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe senators\u0026#039; statements followed earlier complaints from Republicans about Jackson\u0026#039;s work representing people detained at Guantanamo Bay, which lawmakers reportedly plan to bring up during the confirmation hearings.\r\n\r\nCritics on Monday condemned Hawley\u0026#039;s claims of Jackson\u0026#039;s leniency regarding child abuse as particularly inflammatory, considering, as sentencing experts including Ohio State University law professor Douglas Berman recognize, federal guidelines for sentencing child pornography offenders are \u0022dysfunctional and unduly severe\u0022:\r\n\r\n\r\nIn the nine cases, Judge Jackson followed the prosecutors\u0026#039; sentencing recommendations in two cases, and sentenced below the prison term suggested by the government in seven others. One case, U.S. v. Hillie, distorts the average deviation from the prosecutors\u0026#039; recommendations, as the government there sought a sentence of 45 years and Judge Jackson imposed a sentence of \u0022only\u0022 29.5 years. Leaving that case out of the average, in the other eight cases, Judge Jackson\u0026#039;s sentence was only about 1.8 years below the recommendation of prosecutors (and about 0.6 years above the defense recommendations).\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Judge Jackson\u0026#039;s record in these [child pornography] cases does show she is quite skeptical of the ranges set by the CP guidelines, but so too were prosecutors in the majority of her cases and so too are district judges nationwide (appointed by presidents of both parties),\u0022 Berman wrote last week.\r\n\r\nAs UC Irvine School of Law professor Erwin Chemerinsky wrote at Common Dreams on Monday, in five of the cases Hawley has zeroed in on as the Senate considers Jackson\u0026#039;s nomination, the judge \u0022imposed the sentences that were the same as or greater than what the United States probation office recommended.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Lacking any grounds for opposition, Republicans are resorting to slime,\u0022 Chemerinsky wrote.\r\n\r\nObservers warned that Hawley\u0026#039;s attempt to smear Jackson\u0026#039;s record may have implications beyond the judge\u0026#039;s potential confirmation, noting that the senator\u0026#039;s focus on the sentences appear designed \u0022to create an association between [Jackson] and this broader trope\u0022—\u0022that public institutions are overrun with child predators,\u0022 an idea that formed the foundation for the QAnon conspiracy theory which has been linked to several acts of violence, including the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.\r\n\r\nProgressive attorney Christine Pelosi denounced Hawley\u0026#039;s attacks as \u0022vile.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022I had hoped my colleagues in the other chamber could not debase themselves any further,\u0022 added Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.).\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSenate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) was among the critics who noted that the right-wing National Review published an essay condemning Hawley\u0026#039;s earlier statements against Jackson, with contributing editor Andrew McCarthy calling them \u0022meritless to the point of demagoguery.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Do you know how terrible you have to be for the National Review to call you out for lying?\u0022 Jones asked on social media Monday. \u0022Josh Hawley is an Olympic liar.\u0022