Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

The Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrives to attend a teaching from the Jataka tales at a Buddhist temple in Tsuglagkhang complex, near Dharamsala on March 18, 2022. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Dalai Lama, Other Nobel Winners Demand Explicit Vow Not to Use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine

"It is either the end of nuclear weapons, or the end of us," the peace prize winners say in an open letter.

Jon Queally

The Dalai Lama is among 16 Nobel Peace Prize laureates who jointly issued an open letter Saturday calling for the immediate end of the attack on Ukraine and an explicit vow from both Russia and NATO forces that nuclear weapons of any kind will not be used as part of this conflict or any other.

"The invasion of Ukraine has created a humanitarian disaster for its people. The entire world is facing the greatest threat in history: a large-scale nuclear war, capable of destroying our civilization and causing vast ecological damage across the Earth."

"We reject war and nuclear weapons," the letter declares. "We call on all our fellow citizens of the world to join us in protecting our planet, home for all of us, from those who threaten to destroy it." 

Backed by the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW), which won the Nobel in 1985, and the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), awarded the prize for similar advocacy in 2017, the letter was also signed by ten other individual winners—including Jody Williams, Kailash Satyarthi, and Óscar Arias Sánchez—as well as the International Peace Bureau, which won the award in 1910, the American Friends Service Committee (1947), and the Pugwash Conference on Science and World Affairs (1995).

"The invasion of Ukraine has created a humanitarian disaster for its people," the letter continues. "The entire world is facing the greatest threat in history: a large-scale nuclear war, capable of destroying our civilization and causing vast ecological damage across the Earth."

The open letter calls for an immediate ceasefire agreement and the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine. After over a month of fighting, thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been killed, according to official figures, and millions of refugees have fled across the Ukraine border to neighboring countries while millions more have been displaced internally within the country.

Concern over the possible use of nuclear weapons has been heightened throughout the conflict after Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 27 ordered his military to put its nuclear forces on "special alert"—a move that was immediately condemned as "unacceptable and reckless" by the anti-nuclear group Global Zero.

Since then there has been growing worry that Putin could resort to the use of so-called "tactical" nukes, lower-yield weapons that some have tried to justify as less dangerous or destructive than their larger counterparts. Such arguments, as Common Dreams reported earlier this week, have been roundly rejected.

Anyone suggesting use of even a "small" nuclear weapon, wrote Ploughshares Fund president Joe Circionne this week has "lost touch with the reality of nuclear war. Even the smallest conceivable nuclear blast would be many times more powerful than the largest conventional bomb."

In addition to an end of the war and a vocal promise that nuclear weapons would not be used during the conflict in Ukraine, the open letter issued Saturday by the Nobel laureates calls for all countries of the world "to support the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons to ensure that we never again face a similar moment of nuclear danger."

The letter concludes, "It is either the end of nuclear weapons, or the end of us."

The full text of the letter and the list of lead signatories—which can be endorsed by anyone on the Avaaz page—follows:

We reject war and nuclear weapons. We call on all our fellow citizens of the world to join us in protecting our planet, home for all of us, from those who threaten to destroy it.

The invasion of Ukraine has created a humanitarian disaster for its people. The entire world is facing the greatest threat in history: a large-scale nuclear war, capable of destroying our civilization and causing vast ecological damage across the Earth.

We call for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of all Russian military forces from Ukraine, and for all possible efforts at dialogue to prevent this ultimate disaster.

We call on Russia and NATO to explicitly renounce any use of nuclear weapons in this conflict, and we call on all countries to support the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons to ensure that we never again face a similar moment of nuclear danger.

The time to ban and eliminate nuclear weapons is now. It is the only way to guarantee that the inhabitants of the planet will be safe from this existential threat.

It is either the end of nuclear weapons, or the end of us. 

We reject governance through imposition and threats, and we advocate for dialogue, coexistence and justice.

A world without nuclear weapons is necessary and possible, and together we will build it. It is urgent that we give peace a chance.

----------------------------------

Signatories list of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates:

His Holiness The Dalai Lama (1989)
International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (1985)
International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (2017)
Juan Manuel Santos (2016)
Kailash Satyarthi (2014)
Leymah Gbowee (2011)
Tawakkul Karman (2011)
Muhammad Yunus (2006)
David Trimble (1998)
Jody Williams (1997)
Jose Ramos-Horta (1996)
Pugwash Conference on Science and World Affairs (1995)
Óscar Arias Sánchez (1987)
Lech Walesa (1983)
American Friends Service Committee (1947)
International Peace Bureau (1910)

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Russian nuclear submarine

The Frailty of Peace When Nuclear War Threatens

Robert C. Koehler ·

earth_emergency-1

New Documentary Explains Extreme Weather Emergency

Ed Rampell ·

F-22

Demanding 'Global Peace Dividend,' Nobel Laureates Call for 2% Cut in World's Military Spending

Brett Wilkins ·

Biden_Putin

The Biden-Putin Summit Is an Opportunity to Ban Nuclear Weapons

Beatrice Fihn ·

Latest News

See all
The Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama, Other Nobel Winners Demand Explicit Vow Not to Use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine

"It is either the end of nuclear weapons, or the end of us," the peace prize winners say in an open letter.

Jon Queally ·

Miles of unused pipe, prepared for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, sit in a lot on October 14, 2014 outside Gascoyne, North Dakota. (Photo: Andrew Burton via Getty Images)

Green Groups Decry US Energy Panel's Reversal on Gas Pipeline Climate Reviews

"The blowback to this and FERC's backpedaling is a case study in the fossil fuel industry's grip on our politics."

Jessica Corbett ·

E.U. Digital Markets Act

Consumer Rights Groups Applaud EU Passage of Law to Rein in Tech Titans

The new law "will put an end to some of the most harmful practices of Big Tech and narrow the power imbalance between people and online platforms."

Brett Wilkins ·

Bernie

Sanders Intros Revival of 95% Windfall Profits Tax From WWII to Curb Corporate Greed

"We cannot allow big oil companies and other large, profitable corporations to continue to use the war in Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the specter of inflation to make obscene profits by price gouging Americans."

Jessica Corbett ·

Amazon workers vote for union

Former Amazon Worker Leads Thousands of Warehouse Employees in Historic Union Vote

"You make Amazon $638 million a day!" Christian Smalls, who leads the independent Amazon Labor Union, told workers this week. "It's time we get paid our fair share."

Julia Conley ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.