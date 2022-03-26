Dalai Lama, Other Nobel Winners Demand Explicit Vow Not to Use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine

The Dalai Lama is among 16 Nobel Peace Prize laureates who jointly issued an open letter Saturday calling for the immediate end of the attack on Ukraine and an explicit vow from both Russia and NATO forces that nuclear weapons of any kind will not be used as part of this conflict or any other.\r\n\r\n\u0022The invasion of Ukraine has created a humanitarian disaster for its people. After over a month of fighting, thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been killed, according to official figures, and millions of refugees have fled across the Ukraine border to neighboring countries while millions more have been displaced internally within the country.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nConcern over the possible use of nuclear weapons has been heightened throughout the conflict after Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 27 ordered his military to put its nuclear forces on \u0022special alert\u0022—a move that was immediately condemned as \u0022unacceptable and reckless\u0022 by the anti-nuclear group Global Zero.\r\n\r\nSince then there has been growing worry that Putin could resort to the use of so-called \u0022tactical\u0022 nukes, lower-yield weapons that some have tried to justify as less dangerous or destructive than their larger counterparts. Such arguments, as Common Dreams reported earlier this week, have been roundly rejected.\r\n\r\nAnyone suggesting use of even a \u0022small\u0022 nuclear weapon, wrote\u0026nbsp;Ploughshares Fund president Joe Circionne this week has \u0022lost touch with the reality of nuclear war. Even the smallest conceivable nuclear blast would be many times more powerful than the largest conventional bomb.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition to an end of the war and a vocal promise that nuclear weapons would not be used during the conflict in Ukraine, the open letter issued Saturday by the Nobel laureates calls for all countries of the world \u0022to support the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons to ensure that we never again face a similar moment of nuclear danger.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe letter concludes, \u0022It is either the end of nuclear weapons, or the end of us.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe full text of the letter and the list of lead signatories—which can be endorsed by anyone on the Avaaz page—follows:\r\n\r\n\r\nWe reject war and nuclear weapons. We call on all our fellow citizens of the world to join us in protecting our planet, home for all of us, from those who threaten to destroy it.\r\n\r\nThe invasion of Ukraine has created a humanitarian disaster for its people. The entire world is facing the greatest threat in history: a large-scale nuclear war, capable of destroying our civilization and causing vast ecological damage across the Earth.\r\n\r\nWe call for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of all Russian military forces from Ukraine, and for all possible efforts at dialogue to prevent this ultimate disaster.\r\n\r\nWe call on Russia and NATO to explicitly renounce any use of nuclear weapons in this conflict, and we call on all countries to support the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons to ensure that we never again face a similar moment of nuclear danger.\r\n\r\nThe time to ban and eliminate nuclear weapons is now. It is the only way to guarantee that the inhabitants of the planet will be safe from this existential threat.\r\n\r\nIt is either the end of nuclear weapons, or the end of us.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nWe reject governance through imposition and threats, and we advocate for dialogue, coexistence and justice.\r\n\r\nA world without nuclear weapons is necessary and possible,\u0026nbsp;and\u0026nbsp;together we will build it. It is urgent that we give peace a chance.\r\n\r\n----------------------------------\r\n\r\nSignatories list of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates:\r\n\r\nHis Holiness The Dalai Lama (1989)\r\nInternational Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (1985)\r\nInternational Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (2017)\r\nJuan Manuel Santos (2016)\r\nKailash Satyarthi (2014)\r\nLeymah Gbowee (2011)\r\nTawakkul Karman (2011)\r\nMuhammad Yunus (2006)\r\nDavid Trimble (1998)\r\nJody Williams (1997)\r\nJose Ramos-Horta (1996)\r\nPugwash Conference on Science and World Affairs (1995)\r\nÓscar Arias Sánchez (1987) \r\nLech Walesa (1983)\r\nAmerican Friends Service Committee (1947)\r\nInternational Peace Bureau (1910)