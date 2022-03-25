Progressives Demand End to US Involvement on 7th Anniversary of Saudi-Led War on Yemen

On Friday, the seventh anniversary of the beginning of the Saudi-led war on Yemen, four members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus implored President Joe Biden to immediately end U.S. military support for the deadly assault—and vowed to pass a War Powers Resolution to make it happen if the White House refuses.\r\n\r\n\u0022With each passing day, the crisis in Yemen intensifies.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Seven years ago today, the United States began unauthorized military participation in Saudi Arabia\u0026#039;s devastating war in Yemen. In the time since, Saudi Arabia\u0026#039;s airstrikes and air-and-sea blockade have cost hundreds of thousands of lives and threatened millions more with famine, triggering the worst humanitarian crisis in the world,\u0022 CPC Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022On this grim anniversary—spanning seven years and three presidential administrations—we are calling for an immediate end to American involvement in the Saudi-led coalition\u0026#039;s brutal military campaign,\u0022 said the lawmakers. Time is of the essence, they stressed, because \u0022with each passing day, the crisis in Yemen intensifies.\u0022\r\n\r\nBiden promised over a year ago to end U.S. support for \u0022offensive operations\u0022 in Yemen, but his administration has continued to offer hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapons maintenance and billions in arms sales to Saudi and Emirati regimes accused of war crimes. Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Right Council in October voted not to renew the mandate of the independent monitoring group investigating potential violations of international law in the conflict.\r\n\r\n\u0022Saudi airstrikes have escalated in recent months,\u0022 the lawmakers said Friday, \u0022killing and injuring four times as many civilians as the previous year.\u0022\r\n\r\nAt the same time that civilian casualties are surging, humanitarian aid is drying up. \u0022The Saudi blockade has reportedly prevented all fuel from arriving at Yemen\u0026#039;s major port since January, causing massive shortages,\u0022 said the lawmakers. \u0022And with 30% of Yemen\u0026#039;s wheat imports coming from Ukraine and food prices soaring, acute hunger is expected to increase five-fold.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Jayapal, Sanders, Khanna, and DeFazio noted, \u0022Congress has repeatedly voted to end the United States\u0026#039; unconstitutional participation in this conflict.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This past fall, for the third time in as many years, a bipartisan majority in the House of Representatives passed a measure in the National Defense Authorization Act to terminate ongoing military involvement,\u0022 the lawmakers said. \u0022Still, the flow of U.S. logistics, spare parts, and maintenance essential to Saudi Arabia\u0026#039;s devastating bombings and aerial siege continues to this day.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We remain committed to invoking Congress\u0026#039; constitutional authorities to pass a new Yemen War Powers Resolution to end unauthorized involvement in this conflict.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We know that concern is not limited to Congress,\u0022 said the lawmakers, who pointed out that when Biden was a presidential candidate in 2019, he urged Congress to override then-President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s veto and pass a War Powers Resolution to end U.S. military involvement in Yemen.\r\n\r\nEarlier this month, as the White House sought to contain a spike in oil prices amid Russia\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine, the de facto rulers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates declined to accept Biden\u0026#039;s phone calls and reportedly demanded even deeper U.S. involvement in Yemen.\r\n\r\nAfter that, the lawmakers said Friday, \u0022there is no better time for the president to fulfill his promise: \u0026#039;end U.S. support for the disastrous Saudi-led war in Yemen,\u0026#039; and \u0026#039;make clear that America will never again check its principles at the door just to buy oil or sell weapons.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022While the United States may not be able to unilaterally end all fighting in Yemen, we can stop participating in Saudi Arabia\u0026#039;s brutal campaign, and exert leverage to compel them to lift their blockade,\u0022 said the lawmakers.\r\n\r\n\u0022Now, on this solemn anniversary, we urge the Biden administration to act,\u0022 the lawmakers continued. \u0022If not, we remain committed to invoking Congress\u0026#039; constitutional authorities to pass a new Yemen War Powers Resolution to end unauthorized involvement in this conflict.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022American complicity in this humanitarian disaster has persisted for too long,\u0022 they added, \u0022and we will not allow it to continue.\u0022