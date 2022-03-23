'Take the Next Step': Progressives Mark ACA Anniversary With Calls for Medicare for All

Progressives on Wednesday marked the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act by praising the landmark legislation while calling for the implementation of Medicare for All in order to ensure that everyone in the United States receives the healthcare coverage they need.\r\n\r\n\u0022Millions remain uninsured, and that\u0026#039;s unacceptable. Healthcare should be a right, not a privilege. The next step is Medicare for All.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile President Joe Biden hailed the anniversary by nebulously vowing his administration \u0022will keep fighting to lower costs and further expand health coverage,\u0022 progressives offered a concrete solution.\r\n\r\n\u0022Today we celebrate 12 years of the Affordable Care Act, a monumental law that has helped more than 400,000 people in Massachusetts get the healthcare they need,\u0022 tweeted Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.). \u0022Our mission now is to secure universal healthcare for the millions of still uninsured Americans with Medicare for All.\u0022\r\n\r\nRep. Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.) called the ACA—popularly called Obamacare—\u0022the start of securing healthcare as a right and not a privilege in this country.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022To finish this though, we need to go further,\u0022 she added. \u0022We need #MedicareForAll.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBefore the ACA, it was estimated that 45,000 Americans died each year because they lacked access to healthcare. While the ACA has dramatically reduced that number, a 2020 analysis by researchers at the Harvard University School of Public Health estimated that as many as 25,180 Americans died after losing healthcare coverage amid Obamacare cuts carried out by the administration of former President Donald Trump.\r\n\r\nWhile praising the ACA for \u0022expanding healthcare access to millions of Americans,\u0022 Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) noted that \u0022millions remain uninsured, and that\u0026#039;s unacceptable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Healthcare should be a right, not a privilege, she tweeted. \u0022The next step is Medicare for All.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCongressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) noted that even though the ACA has greatly expanded healthcare access and reduced costs for many people, \u0022Americans spend on average more than $12,500 on medical expenses every year\u0022 when including deductibles and premiums. \r\n\r\n\u0022The ACA guaranteed that millions could access healthcare,\u0022 she tweeted. \u0022Now it\u0026#039;s time for us to cut costs and provide truly affordable care for people across this country.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Working Families Party (WFP) tweeted that thanks to the ACA, \u0022millions of people have received life-changing and lifesaving care, and folks with preexisting conditions are protected from discrimination by insurance companies.\u0022 \r\n\r\n\u0022But we can\u0026#039;t lose sight of the pain and stress still caused by the U.S. healthcare system,\u0022 WFP continued. \u0022The American people are in $140 billion dollars of medical debt, with an estimated 31.2 million people having no insurance at all. That\u0026#039;s unacceptable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe advocacy group Social Security Works tweeted: \u0022Everyone deserves to live and retire in dignity. That\u0026#039;s why it\u0026#039;s past time to expand our Social Security system, improve Medicare and expand it to cover everyone, and lower drug prescription prices.\u0022 \r\n\r\nEarlier this week, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) tweeted he will \u0022soon be reintroducing\u0022 a Medicare for All bill.\r\n\r\n\u0022In the midst of the current set of horrors—war, oligarchy, pandemics, inflation, climate change, etc.,\u0022 the democratic socialist senator said, \u0022we must continue the fight to establish healthcare as a human right, not a privilege.\u0022