Bernie Insiders Give Thumbs Up to Ro Khanna 2024 Presidential Run

Progressive U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna is being encouraged by leading figures behind Sen. Bernie Sanders\u0026#039; back-to-back Democratic presidential bids to launch his own run for the White House in 2024 should President Joe Biden not seek another term, Politico reported Thursday.\r\n\r\nKhanna (D-Calif.), a 45-year-old, Philadelphia-born and Justice Democrat-backed lawmaker, has represented Silicon Valley since 2017. He also served as the national co-chair for Sanders\u0026#039; (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential campaign.\r\n\r\nKey voices nudging Khanna to make a presidential run, according to the new reporting, include Sanders\u0026#039; former presidential campaign manager Jeff Weaver and the Vermont senator\u0026#039;s senior adviser Mark Longabaugh.\r\n\r\nWeaver told the outlet that Khanna \u0022would have tremendous appeal among people who supported Bernie,\u0022 while Longabauch said the California congressman \u0022would be a very effective candidate\u0022 who brings a \u0022very powerful\u0022 message about restructuring the economy for greater wealth distribution throughout the U.S. Khanna would also be able to grow the \u0022big tent\u0022 that is the Democratic Party, according to Longabaugh.\r\n\r\nPolitico also referenced support for Khanna from Larry Cohen, the chairman of Our Revolution—the progressive organizing group that emerged from Sanders\u0026#039; 2016 presidential run. Cohen told The Washington Post last year that if Biden doesn\u0026#039;t run in 2024, \u0022I think absolutely there\u0026#039;ll be progressives—at least one.\u0022\r\n\r\nKhanna, for his part, told Politico he was not going to run for the president in 2024—though he didn\u0026#039;t make a statement rejecting a future bid—and reiterated his support for Biden if the president runs again in the next cycle.\r\n\r\nKhanna and Sanders are generally aligned politically and have joined together on a number of bills, including a War Powers Resolution to block U.S. military participation in the Saudi-led war on Yemen.\r\n\r\nLike Sanders, Khanna has also called for a Medicare for All healthcare system, blasted Big Oil over alleged price gouging and its climate disinformation campaign, criticized the Pentagon\u0026#039;s bloated budget, stressed the need for protected and expanded Social Security, and demanded robust Covid-19 relief for economically devastated Americans.\r\n\r\nThe California Democrat has also come under scrutiny for being one of the biggest stock traders in Congress in 2021, though he recently indicated support for banning federal lawmakers from trading individual stocks.\r\n\r\nKhanna also set off a deluge of criticism from the left, when, in 2018, he initially endorsed incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley of New York as he faced a progressive primary challenge from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who ultimately won.\r\n\r\nUnder pressure, Khanna ultimately gave a dual endorsement to both Crowley and Ocasio-Cortez.