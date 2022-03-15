Biggest Oil Giants Made 'Eye-Popping' $205 Billion in Profits in 2021: Report

While millions of working people have been hurt by surging gas prices, a new analysis out Tuesday shows that 25 of the world\u0026#039;s biggest fossil fuel corporations collectively pulled in an \u0022eye-popping\u0022 $205 billion in profits last year—and Big Oil is exploiting Russia\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine to charge even more at the pump in 2022 and advance its financial interests.\r\n\r\n\u0022All this money helps to line the pockets of wealthy oil executives who receive massive chunks of their compensation in company stock.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to a new\u0026nbsp;report\u0026nbsp;from government watchdog Accountable.US, top oil and gas companies took \u0022full advantage\u0022 of last year\u0026#039;s sky-high prices and record profits. Fourteen firms rewarded shareholders with more than $35 billion in stock buybacks and dividend bumps.\r\n\r\nAs the report details, Big Oil has been bragging to investors about its windfall profits on recent earnings calls. Chevron, for instance, called 2021 one of its \u0022most successful years ever.\u0022\u0026nbsp;Shell CEO Ben Van Beurden described it as a \u0022momentous year.\u0022 Meanwhile,\u0026nbsp;Coterra CEO Tom Jordan characterized high gas prices as \u0022good,\u0022 and\u0026nbsp;Equinor CEO Anders Opedal marveled at how the industry has been \u0022capturing value from high prices.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast year\u0026#039;s record profits came as average gas prices in the U.S. steadily increased—hitting around $3.40 per gallon in December 2021, up from $2.10 a year before. As consumer demand rose last year following a brief coronavirus-driven decline in 2020,\u0026nbsp;shareholders pressured fossil fuel corporations to restrict supply to drive prices higher.\r\n\r\nOil and gas costs have soared even higher during the first three months of 2022. Since President Joe Biden announced\u0026nbsp;one week ago\u0026nbsp;that the U.S. would ban imports of Russian fossil fuels in response to Moscow\u0026#039;s deadly assault on Ukraine, the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. has continued to climb,\u0026nbsp;surpassing $4.31 on Tuesday.\r\n\r\nGiven that the United Kingdom and the European Union have also taken steps to clamp down on imports of Russian oil and gas, fossil fuel executives are\u0026nbsp;reportedly\u0026nbsp;salivating at the prospect of forcing consumers to accept higher costs amid the war.\r\n\r\nAccording to Accountable.US, the fossil fuel giants responsible\u0026nbsp;for hiking prices have already announced plans to buy back nearly $80 billion in stocks in 2022, boasting of their ability to deliver\u0026nbsp;\u0022even better\u0022 returns for shareholders this year.\u0026nbsp;Devon Energy, for example, said last month that doubling down on share buybacks is the \u0022clear thing for us to do.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022All this money helps to line the pockets of wealthy oil executives who receive massive chunks of their compensation in company stock,\u0022 states the report.\r\n\r\nWhen Biden announced the U.S. boycott of Russian petroleum products, he stressed that\u0026nbsp;this is \u0022no time for profiteering or price-gouging.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Congressional Progressive Caucus\u0026nbsp;followed up with a call to swiftly pass legislation to prevent more \u0022shameless\u0022 price hikes, ramp up investments in renewable energy, and raise wages and lower the costs of necessities for working families amid high levels of inflation, which 82% of U.S. voters attribute to\u0026nbsp;\u0022corporate greed.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBig Oil, meanwhile, has sought to deflect blame for worsening pain at the pump, baselessly accusing Biden—who approved more permits for drilling on public lands and waters in 2021 than former President Donald Trump did in 2017—of suppressing domestic extraction.\r\n\r\nAs Biden bragged last week,\u0026nbsp;U.S. fossil fuel corporations \u0022pumped more oil during my first year in office than they did during my predecessor\u0026#039;s first year.\u0022\r\n\r\nDomestic oil and gas production is \u0022approaching record levels,\u0022 said Biden, \u0022and we\u0026#039;re on track to set a record for oil production next year.\u0022 The president, who has ordered the release of tens of millions of barrels of oil from the nation\u0026#039;s strategic reserves, argued that any blame for untapped extractive potential should be placed on the shoulders of those who are sitting on millions of acres of federal property.\r\n\r\n\u0022They could be drilling right now, yesterday, last week, last year,\u0022 Biden said, referring to leaseholders who possess thousands of unused permits.\r\n\r\nKyle Herrig, president of Accountable.US, said in a statement\u0026nbsp;that \u0022as Americans encounter higher prices to fill their gas tanks or heat their homes, Big Oil is grasping at straws to explain why they are swimming in unused leases and hundreds of billions of dollars in profits—money they hand over to wealthy oil and gas company executives and shareholders rather than struggling consumers.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast decade\u0026#039;s\u0026nbsp;drilling and fracking boom\u0026nbsp;turned the\u0026nbsp;Permian Basin\u0026nbsp;into the most productive oil and gas field in the world, transforming\u0026nbsp;the U.S. into a\u0026nbsp;major exporter of fossil fuels\u0026nbsp;but keeping prices low, much to the chagrin of shareholders.\r\n\r\nThe unwillingness of oil and gas companies to boost production in recent months \u0022has been driven by investor sentiment,\u0022 Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets,\u0026nbsp;told\u0026nbsp;CNN\u0026nbsp;last year. Wall Street, she said, doesn\u0026#039;t want producers \u0022to spoil the party\u0022 by expanding supply.\r\n\r\nAs Pavel Molchanov, an analyst at Raymond James, told\u0026nbsp;the news outlet earlier this month: \u0022Oil and gas companies do not want to drill more. They are under pressure from the financial community to pay more dividends, to do more share buybacks instead of the proverbial \u0026#039;drill baby drill,\u0026#039; which is the way they would have done things 10 years ago. Corporate strategy has fundamentally changed.\u0022\r\n\r\nHerrig argued that \u0022it\u0026#039;s time for Big Oil to stop lying about the Biden administration\u0026#039;s public land policies, quit using it as a cover to cash in on inflation and the crisis in Ukraine, and pass the benefits of their massive profits on to consumers.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn Thursday, as Common Dreams reported, congressional Democrats introduced the bicameral Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax. The measure would hit large fossil fuel companies with a per-barrel tax—whether the oil is domestically produced or imported—equal to 50% of the difference between the current price of a barrel of oil and the average price per barrel between 2015 and 2019. An estimated $45 billion in annual revenue would be redistributed to U.S. households in the form of quarterly rebates.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRussia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine, Biden said last week, \u0022should motivate us to accelerate the transition to clean energy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Loosening environmental regulations and pulling back clean energy investment... will not lower energy prices for families,\u0022 said the president. \u0022But transforming our economy to run on electric vehicles powered by clean energy, with tax credits to help American families winterize their homes and use less energy—that will, that will help.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If we do what we can,\u0022 he added, \u0022it will mean that\u0026nbsp;no one has to worry about prices at the gas pump in the future.\u0022\r\n\r\nEarlier this month, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change\u0026nbsp;warned that humanity has a \u0022brief and rapidly closing window\u0022 to avoid the worst effects of the fossil fuel-driven climate emergency, which is on track to exacerbate deadly extreme weather, with especially catastrophic consequences for the world\u0026#039;s poorest and most vulnerable.\r\n\r\nWhile progressives have long\u0026nbsp;urged\u0026nbsp;Biden to\u0026nbsp;exercise\u0026nbsp;his\u0026nbsp;executive authority\u0026nbsp;to the fullest possible extent to improve the lives of working people and help\u0026nbsp;secure a livable planet\u0026nbsp;in the face of staunch opposition in Congress, they also have\u0026nbsp;not given up\u0026nbsp;on pushing for further legislative action.\r\n\r\nOn Monday, nearly 90 House Democrats urged Biden to revive the party\u0026#039;s stalled reconciliation package—which has been approved by the lower chamber but blocked in the Senate by every Republican plus right-wing Democrats Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.)—by prioritizing measures designed to mitigate and adapt to the climate crisis.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nIn addition, more than 120 advocacy groups called on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to swiftly translate the party\u0026#039;s domestic priorities into a reconciliation package that can reach Biden\u0026#039;s desk by next month.\r\n\r\n\u0022We cannot wait another day,\u0022 said Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), \u0022to safeguard the future of humanity.\u0022