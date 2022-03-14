As UN Biodiversity Talks Begin, 360+ Groups Blast Corporate-Backed 'Nature-Based Solutions'

While another United Nations meeting focused on a global biodiversity framework kicked off in Geneva on Monday, hundreds of groups and people urged negotiators to avoid so-called \u0022nature-based solutions\u0022 that corporations push so they can keep polluting the planet.\r\n\r\n\u0022What corporations and big conservation groups call \u0026#039;nature-based solutions\u0026#039; is a dangerous distraction.\u0022\r\n\r\nAhead of a press conference planned for Tuesday, 364 organizations, networks, and movements along with 128 individuals from 69 countries circulated a joint statement that has gained more support since circulating during a major climate summit late last year.\r\n\r\n\u0022Planting trees, protecting forests, and tweaking industrial farming practices, they claim, will store enough extra carbon in plants and the soil to cancel out the greenhouse gas emissions they pump into the atmosphere,\u0022 the statement says of corporate polluters. \u0022What corporations and big conservation groups call \u0026#039;nature-based solutions\u0026#039; is a dangerous distraction.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe statement continues:\r\n\r\n\r\nWhen corporations and big conservation groups talk about \u0022nature,\u0022 they mean enclosed spaces devoid of people. They mean protected areas guarded by armed rangers, tree plantations, and large monoculture farms. Their \u0022nature\u0022 is incompatible with nature understood as territory, as a life space inseparable from the cultures, food systems, and livelihoods of the communities who care for it and who see themselves as intrinsic parts of it. What\u0026#039;s more, behind a marketing front of genuine agroecology and natural regeneration initiatives, backers of \u0022nature-based solutions\u0022 are preparing to advance yet more harmful practices such as monoculture tree plantations and industrial agriculture.\r\n\r\n\u0022Nature-based solutions\u0022 are thus not a solution, they are a scam. The purported solutions will result in \u0022nature-based dispossessions\u0022 because they will enclose the remaining living spaces of Indigenous peoples, peasants, and other forest-dependent communities and reduce \u0022nature\u0022 to a service provider for offsetting corporations\u0026#039; pollution and to protect the profits of those corporations most responsible for climate chaos. Indigenous peoples, peasants, and other forest-dependent communities whose territories are being enclosed will face more violence, more restrictions on their use of their land, and more outside control over their territories.\r\n\r\n\r\nRather than relying on a \u0022false corporate solution,\u0022 the international community must swiftly end destructive practices driving the related climate and biodiversity crises, the statement asserts, calling for a \u0022rapid, time-bound plan\u0022 to keep coal, oil, and gas reserves in the ground and overhaul industrial agriculture to \u0022avert catastrophic climate chaos.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRepresentatives of groups backing the statement echoed its messages Monday.\r\n\r\n\u0022\u0026#039;Nature-based solutions\u0026#039; has Big Ag, Big Oil, and Big Pharma behind it,\u0022 said Tom B.K. Goldtooth of Indigenous Environmental Network. \u0022We are seeing a huge push for policies that falsely claim to save Mother Earth—the planet. The reality will be more land grabbing from Indigenous peoples\u0026#039; lands and territories.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022\u0026#039;Nature-based solutions\u0026#039; has Big Ag, Big Oil, and Big Pharma behind it.\u0022\r\n\r\nHenk Hobbelink of GRAIN similarly warned that \u0022if we let Big Oil, agribusiness, and other giant corporations offset their emissions with what they call \u0026#039;nature-based solutions,\u0026#039; we will not only allow them to continue polluting the atmosphere but also to create a giant new farmland grab at the cost of small-scale farmers and global food production.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We need to promote food sovereignty instead, which is the best way to keep farmers on their land while fighting the climate crisis,\u0022 argued Hobbelink.\r\n\r\nKirtana Chandrasekaran of Friends of the Earth International said that \u0022in crucial Convention on Biological Diversity meetings this week, \u0026#039;nature-based solutions\u0026#039; is being presented as necessary for biodiversity, but really, all NBS does is use nature to offset ever-growing carbon emissions, at the expense of the rights of Indigenous peoples and local communities, who are biodiversity\u0026#039;s true custodians.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Commercializing biodiversity and offsetting are not the answer to the climate or biodiversity crises,\u0022 she added. \u0022Corporations and governments must cut carbon emission at source, rather than use NBS for greenwashing.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe discussions being held over the next two weeks follow the \u0022Kunming Declaration\u0022 that over 100 countries issued in October. Nations that have signed on to the Convention on Biological Diversity plan to finalize the framework at a summit in China, scheduled for April and May.\r\n\r\nIn anticipation of the ongoing event, top environmental groups declared earlier this month that the rich countries most responsible for the global biodiversity crisis should pour at least $60 billion per year into addressing the destruction of nature in developing nations.