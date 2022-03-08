Petition Calls on Biden to Go Beyond Reversing Trump Policies to 'Save Life on Earth'

The Center for Biological Diversity on Tuesday laid out a comprehensive case for the Biden administration to go far beyond simply mending the damage done by President Donald Trump to the Endangered Species Act, calling on officials to strengthen the law \u0022to save life on Earth from the extinction crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a legal petition, the organization made the case that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service must not only fully implement the Endangered Species Act (ESA) but also add new provisions to the law to counter \u0022years of overt political and industry pressure designed to weaken the Act.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe petition argues erosion of the landmark legislation has left implementation of the Act \u0022no longer primarily driven by the best science or conservation principles\u0022 but instead \u0022by avoiding political controversy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Combating the extinction crisis and restoring our natural heritage are monumental challenges that will require the services to be more visionary than any other administration in history,\u0022 said Stephanie Kurose, senior policy specialist at CBD. \u0022We challenge Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and the Biden administration to change the status quo and do whatever it takes to protect our planet for future generations.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nUnder the Trump administration, CBD said in the 50-page legal filing, officials \u0022caused unprecedented damage to the Act\u0022 by gutting a rule which provided threatened species and endangered species with the same level of protection and issuing guidance which said the USFWS need not tell landowners that they need a permit if their activities will harm species, among other rollbacks.\r\n\r\n\u0022The United States can prevent future extinctions, but it must take swift action that matches the extent and scale of the problem.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Biden administration has taken \u0022sluggish\u0022 steps to restore the protections stripped by former President Donald Trump, said CBD, including rescinding two regulations which limited habitat protections for endangered species.\r\n\r\nHowever, wrote the group, \u0022the extensive damage done during Trump\u0026#039;s four years in office must be put in the context of a law that was already not being fully enforced.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We need a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that holds the line, not one that compromises in the face of political pressure,\u0022 tweeted Noah Greenwald, endangered species program director for CBD.\r\n\r\nFederal agencies must strengthen enforcement of the ESA, ensure accountability for extractive industries that harm habitats, and \u0022holistically address the threat of climate change,\u0022 said the group.\r\n\r\nSpecifically, the petition calls for:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tEmpowering career scientists to make science-based decisions without fear of political reprisal;\r\n\tGuaranteeing that federal agencies can no longer ignore the impacts of greenhouse gas emissions from their actions on climate change and climate-imperiled species;\r\n\tStrengthening protections for critical habitat to protect key areas where species can live;\r\n\tCreating a scientifically defensible definition of recovery;\r\n\tDefining \u0022significant portion of its range\u0022 to fulfill Congress\u0026#039; intent that species be protected before they are threatened with worldwide extinction;\r\n\tRequiring all federal agencies to have proactive conservation programs in place for listed species harmed by their actions;\r\n\tRequiring habitat conservation plans to confer a net benefit whenever development activities harm endangered species;\r\n\tStrengthening protections for foreign listed species;\r\n\tStrengthening the regulations governing the reintroduction of experimental populations; and\r\n\tRevamping the enhancement permitting program to address dubious trophy hunting practices overseas that do not actually enhance the survival or propagation of species.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Extinction is not inevitable—it is a political choice,\u0022 wrote CBD. \u0022The United States can prevent future extinctions, but it must take swift action that matches the extent and scale of the problem.\u0022