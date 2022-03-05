Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Title 42 policy continues to punish immigrants

An immigrant family seeking asylum prepare to be taken to a border patrol processing facility after crossing into the U.S. on June 16, 2021 in LaJoya, Texas. (Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Dems to Biden After Court Ruling: End Covid Border Policy 'Once and for All'

"The continued use of Title 42 has created life-threatening conditions for vulnerable migrants, enriched human smugglers, and significantly increased the number of dangerous border crossings."

Jessica Corbett

After a federal appeals court on Friday boosted protections for migrant families endangered by the Biden administration's continued use of a Trump-era tactic to expel them on public health grounds, Democrats called on the White House to fully scrap the policy.

"We support yesterday's D.C. Circuit ruling that the Department of Homeland Security can no longer use Title 42 to expel families to countries where they are likely to suffer persecution or torture," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) along with Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), and Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) in a statement Saturday.

"The continued use of Title 42 has created life-threatening conditions for vulnerable migrants, enriched human smugglers, and significantly increased the number of dangerous border crossings," the senators said of the public health authority first invoked under former President Donald Trump in 2020, at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Content

Migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border

Court Limits Biden's Use of Covid Policy to Expel 'Families Fleeing Danger'

Jessica Corbett

Human rights advocates have long argued the policy doesn't actually serve public health—especially with the development of effective Covid-19 tests and vaccines—and shamed President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for continuing it.

Although the court didn't fully end the administration's use of Title 42 for expulsions, ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project deputy director Lee Gelernt, who argued the appeal, said Friday that the panel's ruling in Huisha-Huisha v. Mayorkas, "leaves no doubt that this brutal policy has resulted in serious harm to families seeking asylum and must be terminated."

That message was echoed in tweets from Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.):

The four senators, in their joined statement, recalled the administration's widely condemned treatment of Haitian migrants in September.

"We all watched in horror as thousands of Haitian families, including infants, were returned to Haiti without the opportunity to seek asylum in Del Rio, Texas, and remain concerned as thousands of Haitians have been expelled from the United States in the months since," they said. "Turning away families seeking protection from torture or persecution is not who we are."

Related Content

Biden

Biden Decries 'Outrageous' Treatment of Haitians at Border—But Keeps Deporting Them

Jessica Corbett

"Appealing this decision to the Supreme Court would risk exposing even more families to unnecessary harm," the senators warned. "We urge the Biden administration to fulfill its early promise to restore access to asylum and end the usage of Title 42 once and for all. The Centers for Disease Control should review their current order given the progress our nation has made in its pandemic recovery."

Noting that "this matter is even more urgent now that the Northern District Court of Texas has made the unconscionable decision to order the Biden administration to resume the inhumane practice of expelling unaccompanied children," they concluded that "as we emerge from this pandemic, it is time for the administration to reinstate humanitarian protections at our borders."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border

Court Limits Biden's Use of Covid Policy to Expel 'Families Fleeing Danger'

Jessica Corbett ·

Migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border

Advocates Blast Biden for Embracing Trump's 'Racist' Policy as Court Upholds Title 42 Expulsions

Brett Wilkins ·

immigration_USBorder

Illegal and Inhumane: Biden-Harris and Immigration

Sunny Robinson ·

astrazeneca

Why Is This Pandemic Taking So Long? In One Word: Greed

Peter Certo ·

Latest News

See all
arrest

Thousands Arrested as Russians Join Global Anti-War Protests

Demonstrators' key demands are: "Stop the war in Ukraine. Russian troops out. No to NATO expansion."

Jessica Corbett ·

Total: Dump Putin's Gas

Oil and Gas Giants Under Fire for Fueling Russian War on Ukraine

"How many more missiles have to destroy civilian lives before we ditch fossil fuels?" asked a Greenpeace activist.

Jessica Corbett ·

refugees

As Over 1.5 Million People Flee, Putin Threatens Ukrainian Statehood

Under attack by Russia, Ukraine is facing "the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II," according to a U.N. official.

Jessica Corbett ·

"Though few seem to realize it, Trump has provided the nation with a roadmap of how he could unilaterally destroy Social Security, without the need for Congress, once the election is over," writes Altman. (Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

Report Details 'Unraveling' of Trump Probe That Led Prosecutors to Resign

"If you believe prosecutors should indict Trump, it's worth reading," said one former federal prosecutor. "We rarely get a window into prosecution decisions."

Jessica Corbett ·

Student loan protest

Calls Mount to Cancel Student Debt as Biden Weighs Longer Payment Pause

"We need immediate student debt relief, and deferring payments again is a great step, but we need to do more," says Congresswoman Marie Newman.

Jessica Corbett ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.