'All Hands on Deck Now!': IPCC Report Spurs Global Demand for Rapid Climate Action

Grassroots leaders of the global climate movement said Monday that the latest grave findings issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change represent yet another call to action that can\u0026#039;t be ignored if billions are to be saved from catastrophic extreme weather, pollution, and other impacts of continued fossil fuel use.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is a disgrace that decades of cowardly decisions by rich industrial nations have led us here.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The report makes very painful reading,\u0022 said Kaisa Kosonen, senior policy adviser at Greenpeace Nordic, said in a statement. \u0022But only by facing these facts head-on, with brutal honesty, can we find solutions that match the scale of the interconnected challenges.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s all hands on deck now! We need to do everything faster and bolder, at all levels, and leave no one behind,\u0022 Kosonen added. \u0022The rights and needs of those in the most vulnerable conditions must be placed at the heart and center of climate action. This is the moment to rise up, think big, and unite.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe IPCC\u0026#039;s comprehensive new report—signed by 270 scientists from nearly 70 countries around the world—represents the United Nations body\u0026#039;s bleakest assessment yet of the state of the climate, which is warming at an untenable pace due to the burning of fossil fuels, leading to more intense extreme weather, loss of biodiversity, as well as humanitarian crises such as increased displacement, poverty, and malnutrition.\r\n\r\nThe sweeping analysis of the latest scientific research warns that human-caused climate change has already inflicted \u0022substantial damages\u0022 on the world\u0026#039;s marine ecosystems and forests. Additionally, the report notes that \u0022the occurrence of climate-related food-borne and water-borne diseases has increased\u0022 as the planet continues to warm largely unabated.\r\n\r\n\u0022The findings of the IPCC report we are releasing today are clear: the stakes for our planet have never been higher,\u0022 Hoesung Lee, chair of the IPCC, said during a press conference on Monday.\r\n\r\nClimate advocates echoed that message and emphasized that while some of the damage done to the environment is irreversible, there\u0026#039;s still time to prevent the worst-case warming scenarios—but the window of opportunity is closing rapidly.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022It is a disgrace that decades of cowardly decisions by rich industrial nations have led us here, to the brink of climate catastrophe laid bare in this latest IPCC Assessment Report,\u0022 Meena Raman of Friends of the Earth Malaysia said in a statement Monday, condemning the efforts of rich nations—the largest emitters of greenhouse gases—to water down the language of the report.\r\n\r\n\u0022The United States in particular must accept its role in creating the climate impacts we\u0026#039;re experiencing right now,\u0022 added Raman.\r\n\r\n\u0022We will hold to account those whose actions have disproportionately damaged our planet. They broke it, now they have to fix it.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn the coming days, climate leaders in Africa, Indonesia, Brazil, Canada, France, and elsewhere are expected to hold demonstrations and other actions aimed at pressuring world leaders to take bold action to slash planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions. The worldwide actions will culminate in a global climate strike, led by the Fridays for Future movement, on March 25.\r\n\r\n\u0022The time for vague discussions about offsets and technological fixes to produce \u0026#039;clean\u0026#039; coal, oil, and gas is over,\u0022 Tzeporah Berman, Stand.earth\u0026#039;s international programs director, said in a statement Monday. \u0022We can stop the worst impacts but it requires bold new ideas like the Fossil Fuel Treaty and immediate commitments from wealthy countries to stop the expansion of oil, gas, and coal, protect intact forests, and support emerging economies to build electrification and renewable energy and keep carbon in the ground.\u0022\r\n\r\nThandile Chinyavanhu, climate and energy campaigner at Greenpeace Africa, added that \u0022for many, the climate emergency is already a matter of life or death, as homes and futures are on the line.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We will fight this together,\u0022 said Chinyavanhu. \u0022We will go out on the streets, we will go to court, united for justice, and we will hold to account those whose actions have disproportionately damaged our planet. They broke it, now they have to fix it.\u0022\r\n\r\nAt the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow late last year—a gathering held shortly after the IPCC released an earlier assessment of the climate that was deemed \u0022code red for humanity\u0022—world leaders promised to \u0022revisit and strengthen\u0022 their current emissions reduction targets, which scientists and environmentalists say are not sufficiently bold to stave off climate disaster.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are already witnessing extreme weather events that scientists didn\u0026#039;t expect to see until 2100,\u0022 said Hemantha Withanage, chair of Friends of the Earth International. \u0022After COP26\u0026#039;s false front of flashy announcements, this report is a stark reminder of the reality: Climate chaos is knocking at the door. System change must happen now. Real emissions reductions, real solutions, must happen now.\u0022