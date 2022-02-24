'Outrageous': Sanders Rips Trump for Praising Putin's Invasion of Ukraine

Sen. Bernie Sanders condemned former President Donald Trump on Thursday for praising Russian President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine as \u0022genius\u0022 and citing it as a potential model for U.S. border policy.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is outrageous, if unsurprising, that Trump would praise Putin\u0026#039;s murderous invasion of Ukraine as an act of \u0026#039;genius,\u0026#039;\u0022 Sanders (I-Vt.) wrote in a Twitter post on Thursday as Russian forces continued their assault on the neighboring country of 44 million, sparking fears of mass displacement, death, and potential nuclear catastrophe.\r\n\r\n\u0022It may well kill thousands and displace millions. It could plunge Europe into long-term economic and political instability.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It should concern us all that Putin is exactly the kind of leader Trump would like to be,\u0022 Sanders added, \u0022and that so few Republicans have the courage to say this out loud.\u0022\r\n\r\nTrump\u0026#039;s comments came Tuesday after Putin formally recognized two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent and announced the deployment of Russian troops there, a move that was seen as the start of a broader invasion despite Putin\u0026#039;s characterization of the forces as \u0022peacekeepers.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, \u0026#039;This is genius,\u0026#039;\u0022 Trump said in an appearance on a right-wing radio show. \u0022Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine—of Ukraine—Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that\u0026#039;s wonderful. So, Putin is now saying, \u0026#039;It\u0026#039;s independent,\u0026#039; a large section of Ukraine. I said, \u0026#039;How smart is that?\u0026#039; And he\u0026#039;s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper... We could use that on our southern border.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That\u0026#039;s the strongest peace force I\u0026#039;ve ever seen,\u0022 the former president continued. \u0022There were more army tanks than I\u0026#039;ve ever seen. They\u0026#039;re gonna keep peace all right. No, but think of it. Here\u0026#039;s a guy who\u0026#039;s very savvy... I know him very well. Very, very well.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter Putin launched the far-reaching attack on Ukraine on Thursday, Trump said in a Fox News interview that \u0022this is something that should have never happened.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSanders, for his part, unequivocally denounced Russia\u0026#039;s deadly land, air, and sea attack on Ukraine as \u0022a blatant violation of international law and of basic human decency.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It may well kill thousands and displace millions. It could plunge Europe into long-term economic and political instability,\u0022 the Vermont senator said in a statement. \u0022The United States and our allies must impose severe sanctions on Vladimir Putin and his fellow oligarchs.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022At a time when thousands may die as a result of his war, Putin, one of the richest people in the world, should not be allowed to enjoy the billions he stole from the Russian people,\u0022 Sanders added. \u0022The United States must also work closely with international partners to provide humanitarian relief for the Ukrainian people.\u0022