Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

In dangerous times, independent news you can trust is more vital than ever.

 

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the fight for our future. Our goal is to raise $80k during this Winter Campaign. Readers power our independent, honest journalism and sustain our future.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a hearing

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) listens during a committee hearing on February 17, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

'Outrageous': Sanders Rips Trump for Praising Putin's Invasion of Ukraine

"It should concern us all that Putin is exactly the kind of leader Trump would like to be, and that so few Republicans have the courage to say this out loud," said the Vermont senator.

Jake Johnson

Sen. Bernie Sanders condemned former President Donald Trump on Thursday for praising Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine as "genius" and citing it as a potential model for U.S. border policy.

"It is outrageous, if unsurprising, that Trump would praise Putin's murderous invasion of Ukraine as an act of 'genius,'" Sanders (I-Vt.) wrote in a Twitter post on Thursday as Russian forces continued their assault on the neighboring country of 44 million, sparking fears of mass displacement, death, and potential nuclear catastrophe.

"It may well kill thousands and displace millions. It could plunge Europe into long-term economic and political instability."

"It should concern us all that Putin is exactly the kind of leader Trump would like to be," Sanders added, "and that so few Republicans have the courage to say this out loud."

Trump's comments came Tuesday after Putin formally recognized two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent and announced the deployment of Russian troops there, a move that was seen as the start of a broader invasion despite Putin's characterization of the forces as "peacekeepers."

"I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius,'" Trump said in an appearance on a right-wing radio show. "Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine—of Ukraine—Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that's wonderful. So, Putin is now saying, 'It's independent,' a large section of Ukraine. I said, 'How smart is that?' And he's gonna go in and be a peacekeeper... We could use that on our southern border."

"That's the strongest peace force I've ever seen," the former president continued. "There were more army tanks than I've ever seen. They're gonna keep peace all right. No, but think of it. Here's a guy who's very savvy... I know him very well. Very, very well."

After Putin launched the far-reaching attack on Ukraine on Thursday, Trump said in a Fox News interview that "this is something that should have never happened."

Sanders, for his part, unequivocally denounced Russia's deadly land, air, and sea attack on Ukraine as "a blatant violation of international law and of basic human decency."

"It may well kill thousands and displace millions. It could plunge Europe into long-term economic and political instability," the Vermont senator said in a statement. "The United States and our allies must impose severe sanctions on Vladimir Putin and his fellow oligarchs."

"At a time when thousands may die as a result of his war, Putin, one of the richest people in the world, should not be allowed to enjoy the billions he stole from the Russian people," Sanders added. "The United States must also work closely with international partners to provide humanitarian relief for the Ukrainian people."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

no_to_putin

Free Nations Beware: From the Trumpian Trucker Tantrum to Putin's Invasion of Ukraine

Thom Hartmann ·

Ukrainian soldiers examine an anti-tank missile

'War Between Nuclear-Armed Powers Is Not an Option': Calls for Diplomacy Surge

Jake Johnson ·

biden_putin

What the US Needs to Offer Russia to Avoid War in Ukraine

Anatol Lieven ·

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) arrives for a bipartisan meeting on infrastructure legislation at the U.S. Capitol on July 13, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Win McNamee via Getty Images)

GOP Billionaire to Hold Fundraiser for 'Great American' Joe Manchin

Julia Conley ·

Latest News

See all
Bill Moyers

Bill Moyers: “Common Dreams is a must in my life and work."

Protest outside White House

Ahead of SOTU, 1,000+ Groups Demand Biden 'Build Back Fossil Free'

"The science and the politics of the climate crisis are very clear: We cannot build any new fossil fuel projects and still expect to meet the challenge of protecting a livable planet."

Jessica Corbett ·

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres speaks after the U.N. Security Council's emergency meeting to discuss the threat of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia on February 23, 2022 in New York City.

UN Chief Calls on Putin to Stop 'Unacceptable' Russian Aggression

"It's not too late to save this generation from the scourge of war," said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. "We need peace."

Kenny Stancil ·

Ayanna Pressley, Jamaal Bowman

House Progressives Denounce Russian Aggression, Demand Diplomacy

"We urge the Biden administration to be guided by two goals: to avoid dangerous escalation that is all too easy in the chaos of war, and to ensure we are minimizing harm to civilians."

Julia Conley ·

U.S. President Joe Biden announced "devastating" Western sanctions against Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, from the White House on February 24, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

'Every Asset They Have in US Will Be Frozen': Biden Orders Massive Sanctions Against Russia

"This is going to impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time," said U.S. President Joe Biden.

Kenny Stancil ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.