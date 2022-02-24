Human Rights Groups Warn Against Civilian Harm Amid Russian Attack on Ukraine

Human rights groups responded with alarm to Russia\u0026#039;s military assault on Ukraine and called for the protection of civilians and adherence to international law as the invading army\u0026#039;s far-flung bombing campaign wreaks havoc in multiple cities and forces refugees to flee for their lives.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our worst fears have been realized,\u0022 Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnès Callamard said Thursday in a statement. \u0022After weeks of escalation, a Russian invasion that is likely to lead to the most horrific consequences for human lives and human rights has begun.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As rockets are falling on Ukrainian military bases, and the first reports are coming in of the use of indiscriminate weapons by the Russian army, Amnesty International reiterates its call on all parties to adhere strictly to international humanitarian law and international human rights law,\u0022 said Callamard. \u0022Civilian lives, homes, and infrastructure must be protected; indiscriminate attacks and the use of prohibited weapons such as cluster munitions must not take place.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition, Amnesty and other groups demanded that humanitarian agencies be given immediate and unfettered access to provide aid to those harmed by Russia\u0026#039;s attack on Ukraine.\r\n\r\nAs Russia\u0026#039;s\u0026nbsp;multipronged assault intensifies and people desperately seek safety, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said Thursday in a statement that \u0022the resulting humanitarian catastrophe from a full-scale war in Ukraine will lead to grave human suffering. The world will bear witness to innocent deaths, destruction of civilian infrastructure, and massive displacement inside the country and across Europe.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Amnesty noted, \u0022deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian property, and indiscriminate attacks that kill or injure civilians constitute war crimes.\u0022 The organization, said Callamard, \u0022will be monitoring the situation closely to expose violations of international law by all parties.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlready, there are reports from Ukrainian officials of up to ten civilian deaths.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nJan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, condemned the \u0022senseless war [that] has been unleashed in Ukraine.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The vulnerable civilian population along the frontlines will suffer decisions made in safe offices far away from the harm done,\u0022 said Egeland, who has drawn attention to the likelihood that thousands of families throughout Ukraine \u0022will be separated indefinitely.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLani Fortier, the IRC\u0026#039;s senior director of emergencies, said that \u0022we truly hope we can avert disaster and avoid the human suffering we will inevitably see if this conflict continues to escalate.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022However, the IRC is ready and preparing for the worst,\u0022 Fortier continued. \u0022We are working to quickly mobilize resources and connect with partners to establish a response that will provide lifesaving support to civilians forced to flee their homes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The IRC is meeting with partners and local civil society organizations in Poland and Ukraine to assess capacity for responding to an increase of refugees and people in need,\u0022 added Fortier. \u0022We will work to respond where we are needed the most and with the services that are needed urgently. Whatever the needs are, we are preparing to meet them.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe IRC warned that in addition to devastating Ukraine, the invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin would cause \u0022far-reaching humanitarian implications across Europe and the globe, destabilizing the continent, straining resources of Ukraine\u0026#039;s neighbors, and impacting food supply for countries like Yemen, Libya, and Lebanon—already facing acute levels of food insecurity.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As the situation teeters on the edge of full-scale war,\u0022 said the IRC, \u0022the international community must remain united and apply diplomatic pressure to focus on a political settlement.\u0022\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, as officials in the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, and elsewhere move to hit Russia with sanctions, Quaker peace activists at the Friends Committee on National Legislation stressed that \u0022we must not punish civilians for this conflict,\u0022 and urged \u0022lawmakers and\u0026nbsp;leaders in the international community to ensure that any limited, targeted sanctions imposed because of the escalating crisis do not unduly burden the people of Ukraine.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe IRC argued that the world must \u0022prepare for the worst by investing in humanitarian relief services inside and outside Ukraine to save lives and alleviate human suffering.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022European countries,\u0022 added the organization, \u0022must welcome their neighbors fleeing Ukraine by keeping borders open and ensuring full access to asylum and adequate reception.\u0022