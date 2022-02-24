UN Chief Calls on Putin to Stop 'Unacceptable' Russian Aggression

In response to the Russian military\u0026#039;s invasion and bombing of Ukraine, United\u0026nbsp;Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday reiterated his call for peace, pleading with the Kremlin to withdraw its troops and avoid a full-blown war that would have devastating consequences worldwide.\r\n\r\n\u0022The decisions of the coming days will shape our world and directly affect the lives of millions upon millions of people.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are seeing Russian military operations inside the sovereign territory of Ukraine on a scale that Europe has not seen in decades,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Guterres said in a statement. \u0022I have been clear that such unilateral measures conflict directly with the United Nations Charter,\u0022 which states that \u0022all members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The use of force by one country against another is the repudiation of the principles that every country has committed to uphold,\u0022 said\u0026nbsp;Guterres. \u0022This applies to the present military offensive. It is wrong. It is against the Charter. It is unacceptable. But it is not irreversible.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe U.N. chief echoed an appeal he made Wednesday night as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his far-reaching\u0026nbsp;assault on Ukraine: \u0022Stop the military operation. Bring the troops back to Russia. We know the toll of war.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022With deaths rising, we are seeing images of fear, anguish, and terror in every corner of Ukraine,\u0022 Guterres continued. \u0022People—everyday innocent people—always pay the highest price.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGuterres announced that the United Nations is ramping up its humanitarian efforts \u0022in and around Ukraine,\u0022 including a swift disbursement of $20 million from the\u0026nbsp;Central Emergency Response Fund to address pressing needs.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022The protection of civilians must be priority number one,\u0022 said the U.N. chief. \u0022International humanitarian and human rights law must be upheld.\u0022\r\n\r\nHe emphasized that \u0022the decisions of the coming days will shape our world and directly affect the lives of millions upon millions of people.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In line with the Charter, it\u0026#039;s not too late to save this generation from the scourge of war,\u0022 said Guterres. \u0022We need peace.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported earlier Thursday, more than 1,000 anti-war protestors in Russia were arrested for marching against Putin\u0026#039;s attack on Ukraine.\r\n\r\nOn Thursday morning, The Nation\u0026#039;s editorial director and publisher Katrina vanden Heuvel, writing on behalf of the progressive magazine,\u0026nbsp;urged\u0026nbsp;\u0022all parties to immediately cease hostilities, deescalate, and seek a diplomatic solution to mitigate the risk of full-scale war and an unthinkable direct conflict between the world\u0026#039;s two largest nuclear powers.\u0022\r\n\r\nShe continued:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Nation has consistently called on all parties to the crisis in Ukraine to seek resolution through diplomatic means, respecting international law and international borders. Putin\u0026#039;s actions are indefensible, but responsibility for this crisis is widely shared. This magazine has warned repeatedly that the extension of NATO to Russia\u0026#039;s borders would inevitably produce a fierce reaction. We have criticized NATO\u0026#039;s wholesale rejection of Russia\u0026#039;s security proposals. We decry the arrogance that leads U.S. officials to assert that we have the right to do what we wish across the world, even in areas, like Ukraine, that are far more important to others than they are to us.\r\n\r\nNATO expansion provided the context for this crisis—a fact often ignored by our media. There is rank irrationality and irresponsibility in offering future NATO membership to Ukraine—when successive U.S. presidents and our NATO allies have demonstrated that they do not have [the] slightest intention of fighting to defend Ukraine. Instead, Putin\u0026#039;s demand that Ukraine remain outside of NATO—essentially that the status quo be codified—was scorned as violating NATO\u0026#039;s \u0022principle\u0022 of admitting anyone it wanted.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022What is needed is not a rush to arms and to hawkish bluster but a return to intense negotiations—at the U.N., at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, and among the signatories to the Minsk Protocols,\u0022 vanden Heuvel argued. \u0022It is time to recognize that there remain options that, if pursued in good faith, could bring the current crisis to a peaceful conclusion.\u0022