"Common Dreams is a must in my life and work" —Bill Moyers

"Common Dreams," says the veteran journalist and broadcaster, "publishes some of the best thinking going on in progressive circles these days."

Please donate to our critical Winter Campaign. We can’t do it without you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the fight for our future. Our goal is to raise $80k during this Winter Campaign. Readers power our independent, honest journalism and sustain our future.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

ECT protest

Climate activists stage a demonstration in front of the E.U. Council building to highlight the threat of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) to the planet as they wear huge model heads of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, French President Emmanuel Macron, and then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Brussels, Belgium on July 6, 2021. (Photo: Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Fossil Fuel Giants Seek Billions From European Countries Under Secretive Treaty

"It is literally insane that the global fossil fuel phase-out is being actively sabotaged by antiquated treaties and corporate greed," said one critic.

Julia Conley

Fossil fuel companies in Europe are using an international treaty signed nearly three decades ago to challenge several governments' ability to take climate action—exemplifying why, critics said Monday, the 1994 Energy Charter Treaty is a major impediment to transitioning away from planet-heating fossil fuels and toward renewable energy.

"Time to throw this treaty out."

Under the treaty, companies including RWE and Uniper in Germany and Rockhopper in the United Kingdom are suing the governments of Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, and other countries over their phasing out of coal power plants, requirements for environmental impact assessments, and blocking of extraction projects.

The Energy Charter Treaty was signed by more than 50 countries with the intention of protecting energy investments by individuals and foreign companies in former Soviet states.

Since 2014, when investors in the Moscow-based energy Yukos were awarded $50 billion under the treaty after it was found that Russian President Vladimir Putin had seized their assets, more than two-thirds of cases using the treaty have involved companies suing European Union governments.

The trend, and cases like those currently being argued by the German and British fossil fuel companies, has made the ECT "a major blocker to the shift from fossil fuels," tweeted Climate Action Network Europe.

"It is literally insane that the global fossil fuel phase-out is being actively sabotaged by antiquated treaties and corporate greed," Romain Ioualalen, global policy campaign manager for Oil Change International, said Monday.

The companies are seeking more than $4 billion. RWE's and Uniper's lawsuits center around the Dutch government's decision to phase out the use of coal power by 2030.

A lawyer representing Italy in the case brought by Rockhopper told the Financial Times that a legal victory for the companies would have "extremely serious" consequences and could encourage other companies to "emulate" the oil firm. Italy has stopped Rockhopper from developing an oil field in the Adriatic Sea.

Court hearings under the ECT are kept confidential, and according to the International Institute for Sustainable Development, "the majority of known fossil fuel [investor-state dispute] cases are decided in favor of investors." In investor-state disputes, fossil fuel companies have been awarded an average sum nearly five times more than the amount awarded in non-fossil fuel cases.

The European Commission has proposed a phase-out of ECT protections for fossil fuel firms, but signatories have thus far rejected the idea. 

By allowing companies to seek often-secret awards as they challenge governments' right to protect public health and the planet, the ECT undermines "environmental protection and climate" as well as "democracy," said Daniel Lutaaya, a journalist in Uganda.

"Time to throw this treaty out," said Mark Campanale, founder and executive chair of the Carbon Tracker Initiative.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Climate Emergency Sign

How Corporate Courts Impede Efforts to Battle the Climate Crisis

Nick Dearden ·

Officials at a COP26 event in Glasgow, Scotland.

Global Alliance Launches With the Goal of Bringing About the 'End of Oil and Gas'

Jake Johnson ·

Free the Vaccine.

Corporations Should Not Have the Power to Undermine Global Efforts to Vaccinate People

Manuel Pérez Rocha ·

In Garzweiler, Germany, wind turbines are seen near an open-cast mining operation and a coal-fired power plant run by German energy giant RWE on March 15, 2021.

'Net-Zero'? Europe's Top Banks Have Pumped $400 Billion Into Oil and Gas Since 2016

Kenny Stancil ·

Latest News

See all
Dr. Paul Farmer stands outside the Butaro Hospital built by Partners in Health for the Rwanda Ministry of Health, on June 20, 2010 in Burera, Rwanda.

'A Great Loss': Partners In Health Co-Founder Dr. Paul Farmer Dead at 62

"The many lives he saved are his legacy," said one friend and colleague.

Andrea Germanos ·

ECT protest

Fossil Fuel Giants Seek Billions From European Countries Under Secretive Treaty

"It is literally insane that the global fossil fuel phase-out is being actively sabotaged by antiquated treaties and corporate greed," said one critic.

Julia Conley ·

Florida GOP Denounced for Making Anti-LGBTQ Bill 'Even More Dangerous'

Florida GOP Denounced for Making Anti-LGBTQ Bill 'Even More Dangerous'

An amendment to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill filed by Republican Rep. Joe Harding would require schools to out LGBTQ students even if educators believe doing so will result in "abuse, abandonment, or neglect."

Kenny Stancil ·

A healthcare worker prepares to vaccinate teachers against Covid-19

To Stop 'Endless Cycle of Death,' Biden Urged to Push Emergency Patent Waiver

"President Biden must exercise his current power and bulk up Covid vaccine, test, and treatment production abroad," more than 80 civil society groups write in a new letter.

Jake Johnson ·

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden shake hands

Biden and Putin Agree 'In Principle' to Ukraine Summit Amid Fears of War

"If he can get Putin and Biden to meet, if he can stop a war in Ukraine, he will be a hero," a peace activist said of French President Emmanuel Macron, who brokered the latest diplomatic effort.

Jake Johnson ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.