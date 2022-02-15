'A Historic Moment': Campaign Aims to Boost Wages in 25 States

An alliance of grassroots advocacy groups, progressive lawmakers, and high-profile celebrities kicked off a new $25 million campaign Monday with the goal of ending the subminimum wage and raising the base pay of millions of workers in 25 U.S. states, from Michigan to Massachusetts to California.\r\n\r\n\u0022A strong majority of all Americans support ending the subminimum wage and raising the overall minimum wage.\u0022\r\n\r\nDeliberately launched to coincide with Valentine\u0026#039;s Day—one of the most profitable days of the year for the low-paying restaurant industry—the initiative aims to mobilize support for ballot measures and legislation that would hike state-level hourly wages and end deeply rooted and discriminatory tipped minimums, which are set at the federal level of $2.13 an hour in 16 states.\r\n\r\nThe campaign hopes to achieve its goals by 2026, the 250th anniversary of the nation\u0026#039;s founding.\r\n\r\nAngela Glover Blackwell, founder in residence at PolicyLink, said Monday that people across the U.S. \u0022overwhelmingly agree that we should face and fix our nation\u0026#039;s history of racial justice.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That includes, for instance, the subminimum wage—a direct legacy of slavery where white owners didn\u0026#039;t want to pay newly freed Black workers and so invented the idea that customers would pay workers instead through tips,\u0022 said Blackwell. \u0022It remains policy today in 43 states and at the federal level, where the subminimum wage is just $2.13 an hour.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Nationwide,\u0022 Blackwell added, \u0022a strong majority of all Americans support ending the subminimum wage and raising the overall minimum wage to $15 an hour with tips on top.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLed by One Fair Wage and supported by the Patriotic Millionaires, the ACLU, actress and activist Jane Fonda, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), and others, the new effort to secure much-needed wage hikes across the country comes at a period of tumult for U.S. workers, many of whom have been forced by their low-paying employers to endure unsafe conditions and grueling hours throughout the coronavirus pandemic.\r\n\r\nThe restaurant industry, in particular, has seen overburdened and exploited workers quit at historic rates, compelling some companies to offer better pay and benefits to hold onto and lure employees back.\r\n\r\n\u0022Since 2009, the cost of living has skyrocketed, while the federal minimum wage remains at a starvation wage of $7.25.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s a historic moment,\u0022 Saru Jayaraman, president of One Fair Wage, said Monday. \u0022The subminimum wage for tipped workers was created at Emancipation; it\u0026#039;s taken 150 years and a global pandemic for tipped workers to refuse to work for subminimum wages en masse.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s time for states—and the policymakers who represent them—to follow the lead of millions of workers refusing to work for poverty wages and thousands of independent restaurants raising wages to recruit staff, and permanently raise wages and end subminimum wages once and for all,\u0022 Jayaraman added. \u0022This is the only future for the service sector and the economy overall: wages must go up or there will be no future.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile wages have ticked up since 2020 as workers exert newfound leverage, modest gains have largely been eaten away by soaring inflation.\r\n\r\nThe federal minimum wage—which still prevails in seven states—has not been increased since 2009, when it was boosted from $6.55 to $7.25 an hour. Since then, according to economist Dean Baker, the federal minimum has lost nearly 30% of its purchasing power to inflation.\r\n\r\nThe new state-focused minimum wage push comes after right-wing Democrats and Republicans in Congress last year blocked a legislative proposal to gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. In the absence of federal action, a record-breaking 81 jurisdictions across the U.S. are set to raise their minimum wages in 2022.\r\n\r\n\u0022America isn\u0026#039;t often united around major policy shifts—but on at least one thing we agree: millions of working people in both red and blue states understand the need for a living wage,\u0022 said investor and anti-poverty activist Joe Sanberg, who is leading the effort to get an $18-an-hour minimum wage proposal on the California ballot in November.\r\n\r\n\u0022Since 2009, the cost of living has skyrocketed, while the federal minimum wage remains at a starvation wage of $7.25,\u0022 Sanberg noted. \u0022In a consumer economy, a living wage isn\u0026#039;t just a moral imperative—it is a political priority. Until Congress decides to act for the betterment of the American people, we\u0026#039;ll make the change for ourselves, and bring ballot measures to raise the minimum wage to states all over the country.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe campaign will initially focus its attention on building grassroots support for proposed ballot measures in Washington, D.C., Michigan, and California as well as backing ongoing legislative efforts in Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York.\r\n\r\n\u0022Hard-working Americans have been left behind for far too long, and this pandemic has only worsened that problem,\u0022 Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.), a campaign supporter, said Monday. \u0022Raising the minimum wage to $15 is long overdue.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This increase will significantly help our workers recover while also reducing racial and gender inequality,\u0022 Lawrence added. \u0022This is a top priority in the fight for economic justice. During a time when so many are struggling, raising the wage and ending the subminimum wage are strong steps to helping countless Americans, especially women and people of color, across the country.\u0022