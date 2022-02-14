Day of Action for Biden to 'Pick Up the Pen' and Cancel Student Debt Announced

Progressive organizers on Monday announced an upcoming day of action to pressure President Joe Biden to use his executive authority to wipe out $1.8 trillion dollars in student loan debt.\r\n\r\n\u0022The time to cancel student debt is is now.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn the\u0026nbsp;RSVP page\u0026nbsp;for the protest—scheduled to take place on April 4 at 12:00 pm ET at the Eisenhower Memorial in Washington, D.C.—the Debt Collective explained that \u0022debtors and our allies are taking action to say: Pick up the Pen, Joe. Cancel student debt for all 45 million Americans.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Biden has said the \u0026#039;final\u0026#039; moratorium on student loan payments ends on May 1, 2022,\u0022 said the debtors\u0026#039; union. \u0022But, we know our communities are suffering.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We also know President Biden has the authority to fix it by picking up a pen and issuing an executive order to cancel all student loan debt,\u0022 the group continued. \u0022It\u0026#039;s a simple, effective way for him to add billions back into our economy, create jobs, narrow the racial wealth gap, and help everyone in our country, and it\u0026#039;d fulfill a campaign promise that so far he\u0026#039;s broken.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Despite our efforts, calls from Congress for him to cancel debt, and a growing number of city resolutions demanding the same—he has made no move to address this economic, racial, and gender injustice,\u0022 the Debt Collective added. \u0022The time to cancel student debt is is now.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe White House\u0026#039;s threat to restart student debt payments in two and a half months \u0022can\u0026#039;t happen,\u0022 the group tweeted. \u0022That\u0026#039;s why we\u0026#039;re going to the Department of Education on April 4th to force Biden to cancel student debt.\u0022\r\n\r\nProgressive advocacy group Indivisible shared the Debt Collective\u0026#039;s new video and encouraged people to join the upcoming protest.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSince Biden took office over a year ago, borrowers, activists, and lawmakers—including\u0026nbsp;Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.)—have been\u0026nbsp;pushing\u0026nbsp;the president not only to follow through on his modest\u0026nbsp;campaign promises\u0026nbsp;regarding student loan relief but to cancel at least $50,000 in debt per borrower.\r\n\r\nBiden, who has suggested erroneously that he lacks the executive authority to broadly cancel student debt without legislation,\u0026nbsp;asked\u0026nbsp;the Department of Education (DOE) last April to prepare a memo on the subject.\r\n\r\nIn October, it was\u0026nbsp;revealed\u0026nbsp;that the Biden administration received the memo on April 5—thanks to documents and internal Education Department emails obtained by the Debt Collective through a Freedom of Information Act request.\r\n\r\nRep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and other members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus\u0026nbsp;urged\u0026nbsp;Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to release the memo by October 22, but the Biden administration has so far refused to make it public.\u0026nbsp;Last month, 85 Democratic lawmakers\u0026nbsp;demanded\u0026nbsp;that the president share the concealed document.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDespite the White House\u0026#039;s intransigence, legal experts\u0026nbsp;say\u0026nbsp;the Higher Education Act of 1965 clearly empowers Biden to direct Cardona to eliminate student debt for all 45 million borrowers in the United States.\r\n\r\n\u0022What is Biden waiting for? What are we waiting for? Debtors have power.\u0022\r\n\r\nSection 432(a) of the law states that the education secretary has the authority to modify loan terms and \u0022enforce, pay, compromise, waive, or release any right, title, claim, lien, or demand, however acquired, including any equity or any right of redemption\u0022—a provision the DOE has invoked to\u0026nbsp;unilaterally eliminate\u0026nbsp;$15 billion in student debt for hundreds of thousands of borrowers in the past year.\r\n\r\nFollowing weeks of\u0026nbsp;sustained pressure\u0026nbsp;from economic justice advocates and progressive lawmakers, Biden\u0026nbsp;announced\u0026nbsp;in December that his administration would use that very same authority to extend the federal moratorium on student loan payments—which began in March 2020 and was set to expire at the end of January—until May 1.\r\n\r\nBiden cited the surging Covid-19 pandemic and continued \u0022economic upheaval\u0022 as\u0026nbsp;reasons\u0026nbsp;to extend the payment pause for an additional three months. However, in the final paragraph of his statement, the president indicated that he does not intend to heed demands for broad-based student debt cancellation.\r\n\r\nProgressives, meanwhile, have\u0026nbsp;stressed\u0026nbsp;that prolonging the payment freeze only postpones financial hardship for millions of borrowers—many of whom were already\u0026nbsp;struggling\u0026nbsp;before federal lawmakers allowed the child tax credit to\u0026nbsp;lapse\u0026nbsp;amid the Omicron wave—and are\u0026nbsp;imploring\u0026nbsp;Biden to provide much-needed relief.\r\n\r\nThe Debt Collective, as\u0026nbsp;Common Dreams\u0026nbsp;reported\u0026nbsp;last year, has drafted an executive order for the president directing Cardona to \u0022cancel all obligations to repay federal student loans,\u0022 which would save borrowers hundreds of dollars per month and\u0026nbsp;boost\u0026nbsp;the nation\u0026#039;s gross domestic product by more than $173 billion in the first year alone.\r\n\r\nWith Biden\u0026#039;s push for the Build Back Better Act and the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act at a\u0026nbsp;standstill\u0026nbsp;due to obstructionism by corporate Democrats and Republicans in Congress, progressives have\u0026nbsp;made the case\u0026nbsp;that the president must use his existing executive authority to the fullest extent possible—including by\u0026nbsp;canceling\u0026nbsp;at least $50,000 in student debt per borrower—to deliver material gains for the working-class and stave off an electoral disaster in the midterms.\r\n\r\n\u0022What is Biden waiting for?\u0022 asked the Debt Collective in its new video. \u0022What are we waiting for? Debtors have power.\u0022