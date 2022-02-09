Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Africa Drought

Kenyan pastoralists from the local Gabra community walk among carcasses of some of their sheep and goats on the outskirts of Kambi ya Nyoka in Marsabit County on January 29, 2022. (Photo: Tony Karumba/AFP via Getty Images)

13 Million People Facing Climate-Driven Starvation in Horn of Africa: WFP

"Many of them are children," said one United Nations official, "who are at even greater risk due to one of the worst climate-induced emergencies of the past 40 years."

Brett Wilkins

Severe drought driven by the climate emergency has pushed 13 million people in the Horn of Africa to the brink of starvation, the United Nations World Food Program reported Tuesday.

"We need to act now to prevent a catastrophe." 

Three straight failed rainy seasons in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia have "decimated crops and caused abnormally high livestock deaths," while "shortages of water and pasture are forcing families from their homes and triggering conflict between communities," according to the World Food Program (WFP). 

Of the 13 million people at risk of starving, "many of them are children, who are at even greater risk due to one of the worst climate-induced emergencies of the past 40 years," said Mohamed M. Fall, Eastern and Southern Africa regional director for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), U.N. News reports

Elamu, an Ethiopian mother of seven whose family is suffering from the drought, said that "the livestock we have are in danger. Our livelihood depends on them, so we are doing everything we can to keep them healthy. Every morning we lead our cattle to graze at a pasture far away, but even that area is drying up." 

Michael Dunford, WFP's regional director for Eastern Africa, warned that "harvests are ruined, livestock are dying, and hunger is growing as recurrent droughts affect the Horn of Africa. The situation requires immediate humanitarian action and consistent support to build the resilience of communities for the future."

According to WFP: 

As needs across the Horn of Africa grow, immediate assistance is critical to avoid a major humanitarian crisis, like the one the world witnessed in 2011 when 250,000 people died of hunger in Somalia. This week WFP launches its Regional Drought Response Plan for the Horn of Africa, calling for $327 million to respond to immediate needs of 4.5 million people over the next six months and help communities become more resilient to extreme climate shocks.

Fall said that "the region cannot cope with yet another perfect storm" of the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and conflict. 

"The needs are massive and urgent, and they are quickly outpacing the available funds to respond," he added. "We need to act now to prevent a catastrophe." 

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Internally displaced children run in an alley of a camp in the town of Azezo, Ethiopia

Over 100 Children Killed in Attacks Amid 'Disastrous' Tigray Conflict: UNICEF

Andrea Germanos ·

A child washing dishes in Somalia

Climate-Fueled Drought Pushing Millions 'to the Brink' in War-Torn Somalia

Julia Conley ·

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Meet the Former US Generals Making Bank Off Afghan War Bloodshed

Pratap Chatterjee ·

Boundary Waters

'Huge Win': Green Groups Applaud Biden Move to Protect Minnesota Watershed

Brett Wilkins ·

Latest News

See all
biometric retina recognition

Democrats Urge Federal Agencies to Abandon Use of Facial Recognition

"Facial recognition tools pose a serious threat to the public's civil liberties and privacy rights, and Clearview AI's product is particularly dangerous," warn four progressive lawmakers.

Jessica Corbett ·

A congressional staffer adjusts a sign before the start of a press conference

'There's Power in a Union': House Dems Intro Resolution to Allow Staffer Unionization

"Now is the time to demonstrate your commitment to all workers—including your own—through action."

Andrea Germanos ·

afghanistan-drone-strike

Experts Detail Deadly Consequences of US Drone Strikes at Senate Hearing

ACLU attorney Hina Shamsi came under fire from Sen. Lindsey Graham, while the chair of the Yemeni group Mwatana for Human Rights offered graphic testimony of airstrikes' human costs.

Brett Wilkins ·

Rep. James Clyburn

Progressives Double Down on Opposition to Clyburn's Anti-Labor SCOTUS Choice

Judge J. Michelle Childs' history of harsh criminal justice rulings contrast sharply with the background of another potential nominee, former public defender Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Julia Conley ·

starbucks

'We Won't Be Silenced': Workers Fired by Starbucks Amid Union Drive Speak Out

"Memphis workers are calling on partners around the country to support them by organizing more stores across the nation," says Starbucks Workers United.

Kenny Stancil ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.