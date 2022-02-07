'Fighting Back Works!' IRS Ditches Pilloried Facial Recognition Plan

After Democrats in both chambers of Congress added their voices to the growing chorus of opposition to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service\u0026#039;s plan to require the use of a private company\u0026#039;s facial recognition software to access various information online, Sen. Ron Wyden revealed Monday that the IRS intends to change course.\r\n\r\n\u0022Facial recognition technology and the collection of peoples\u0026#039; biometric data puts everyone in danger.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is big: The IRS has notified my office it plans to transition away from using facial recognition verification, as I requested earlier today,\u0022 tweeted the Oregon Democrat. \u0022While this transition may take time, the administration recognizes that privacy and security are not mutually exclusive.\u0022\r\n\r\nWelcoming Wyden\u0026#039;s announcement, tech campaigner Kade Crockford tweeted that \u0022fighting back works!\u0022\r\n\r\nConfirming that the transition will occur in the weeks ahead, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said in a statement that \u0022the IRS takes taxpayer privacy and security seriously, and we understand the concerns that have been raised.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Everyone should feel comfortable with how their personal information is secured, and we are quickly pursuing short-term options that do not involve facial recognition,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nEarlier Monday, Wyden as well as Reps. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.), Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), and Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) had sent a pair of letters to Rettig calling for the agency to halt its plan to use ID.me beginning this summer.\r\n\r\nTheir demands followed earlier letters from Democratic and Republican lawmakers, proposed federal legislation that would bar the IRS from using facial recognition software on taxpayers, and outrage from advocates of privacy rights—including a petition that called the biometric requirements \u0022a creepy and disturbing strike\u0022 at privacy and security.\r\n\r\nWyden wrote that \u0022it is simply unacceptable to force Americans to submit scans using facial recognition technology as a condition of interaction with the government online, including the access essential government programs,\u0022 and noted that such technology is often \u0022biased in ways that negatively impact vulnerable groups, including people of color, women, and seniors.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In addition to the serious privacy and civil liberties issues associated with the use of facial recognition technology, it is also alarming that the IRS and so many other governmental agencies have outsourced their core technology infrastructure to the private sector,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nThe senator pushed for the use of Login.gov, which is operated by the General Services Administration (GSA), pointing out that it is already used to access 200 websites run by 28 federal agencies and more than 40 million Americans have accounts.\r\n\r\n\u0022Unfortunately, Login.gov has not yet reached its full potential,\u0022 he explained, \u0022in part because many agencies have flouted the congressional mandate that they use it, and because successive administrations have failed to prioritize digital identity.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDirector of the GSA\u0026#039;s Technology Transformation Services, Dave Zvenyach, told The Washington Post that the agency \u0022is committed to not deploying facial recognition… or any other emerging technology for use with government benefits and services until rigorous review has given us confidence that we can do so equitably and without causing harm to vulnerable populations.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe newspaper reported Monday that unnamed sources said IRS officials who visited Capitol Hill Friday to discuss concerns with its ID.me plan \u0022told members of Congress that they were actively considering an identity-verification option that would not use facial recognition.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe four House Democrats, in their Monday letter, urged the IRS to \u0022halt this plan and consult with a wide variety of stakeholders before deciding on an alternative.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe quartet highlighted that the agency planned to require taxpayers to \u0022upload images of their driver\u0026#039;s license, state-issued ID, or passport and then take a live video of their face with a computer or smartphone so ID.me can confirm their identity,\u0022 and the biometric requirements would be \u0022necessary for accessing a wide array of vital tools the IRS provides, including confirming a payment, using the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, and accessing a tax transcript.\u0022\r\n\r\nThey detailed various \u0022alarming issues,\u0022 including that forcing Americans to put biometric information into a database is a cybersecurity risk; accuracy and bias problems with face recognition systems; and \u0022lack of transparency\u0022 regarding both the IRS contract with ID.me and the company itself.\r\n\r\nThe letter also featured seven questions for Rettig related to the agency\u0026#039;s plan—questions he must urgently answer, according to Fight for the Future campaign director Caitlin Seeley George.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSeeley George, whose group is among those behind the petition opposing the original IRS plan, said in a Monday email to Common Dreams that it is \u0022critical\u0022 the IRS—and other state and federal government entities using ID.me—answer questions raised in lawmakers\u0026#039; letters and encouraged all agencies to \u0022immediately\u0022 cancel contracts with the company.\r\n\r\n\u0022How did this company win so many government contracts when it puts so many peoples\u0026#039; most sensitive information in danger?\u0022 the campaigner asked. \u0022It\u0026#039;s clear that ID.me is comfortable lying to the public, so how could we possibly trust it with this information?\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a LinkedIn post last month, CEO Blake Hall clarified ID.me\u0026#039;s use of a type of facial recognition that involves searching for people within large databases of photos, following internal concerns that the company\u0026#039;s public comments on the matter were inaccurate.\r\n\r\nHall\u0026#039;s post came a week after press release from the Virginia-based company stated that \u0022our 1:1 face match is comparable to taking a selfie to unlock a smartphone. ID.me does not use 1:many facial recognition, which is more complex and problematic.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe CEO admitted that ID.me does, in fact, use 1:many verification \u0022once during enrollment.\u0022 He added that it \u0022is not tied to identity verification\u0022 and \u0022we avoid disclosing methods we use to stop identity theft and organized crime as it jeopardizes their effectiveness.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat admission bolstered widespread criticism of U.S. government agencies contracting with the company for identity verification purposes.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The swift response from rights organizations, the public, and legislators has pushed this issue to a tipping point and essentially has made it impossible for the IRS to ignore the very serious implications its plan to use ID.me and facial recognition would have on millions of peoples security and rights,\u0022 Seeley George told Common Dreams.\r\n\r\n\u0022The legislative response has also shown that this is not a bipartisan issue—facial recognition technology and the collection of peoples\u0026#039; biometric data puts everyone in danger,\u0022 she said.\r\n\r\nAfter the IRS caved to sweeping pressure Monday, Seeley George added in a statement that \u0022we\u0026#039;re glad to see that grassroots activism and backlash from lawmakers and experts has forced the agency to back down.\u0022\r\n\r\nHowever, she noted, \u0022several other federal agencies are still using ID.me\u0026#039;s discriminatory and insecure software, including the [Department of Veterans Affairs] and Social Security Administration, as well as 30 states that use it on people trying to access unemployment benefits.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022No one should be coerced into handing over their sensitive biometric information to the government in order to access essential services,\u0022 she said. \u0022The lawmakers who led the charge against the IRS use of this technology should immediately call for an end to other agencies\u0026#039; contracts, and there should be a full investigation into the federal government\u0026#039;s use of facial recognition and how it came to spend taxpayer dollars contracting with a company as shady as ID.me.\u0022