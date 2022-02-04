South Dakota Governor Signs 'Cruel and Dangerous' Trans Sports Ban

LGBTQ+ rights advocates on Thursday condemned a new South Dakota law banning transgender students from playing on sports teams matching their gender identity.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022This legislation isn\u0026#039;t solving an actual problem that South Dakota was facing: It is discrimination, plain and simple. Shame on Gov. Noem.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican with 2024 presidential aspirations, cited \u0022fairness\u0022 as she signed S.B. 46, which mandates that scholastic sports teams from the kindergarten through collegiate levels be segregated by sex assigned at birth.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nMark Miller, Noem\u0026#039;s chief of staff and lead counsel, last month likened transgender athletes\u0026#039; participation on school sports teams that match their gender identity to \u0022terrorism.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022You see it elsewhere and don\u0026#039;t want it to get to South Dakota,\u0022 he said.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nThe ACLU tweeted Thursday that \u0022this cruel and dangerous bill is part of a coordinated attack on trans youth moving nationwide.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nS.B. 46, which is the first bill of its kind to be signed into law this year, is set to take effect on July 1, although implementation could be delayed by legal challenges.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nA second anti-trans measure, H.B. 1005, which would bar transgender students from using restrooms that correspond with their gender identity, was passed Tuesday by the South Dakota House and was sent to the state Senate for consideration.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nKris Wilka, a 14-year-old transgender boy who plays football for Harrisburg North Middle School in Sioux Falls, will be banned from his team if the new law takes effect.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022Sports is my life,\u0022 Wilka\u0026nbsp;told NBC News. \u0022My world revolves around football, and I don\u0026#039;t know if I would be able to function without it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHuman Rights Campaign state legislative director and senior counsel Cathryn Oakley said in a statement that \u0022instead of focusing on the real issues affecting the people of South Dakota, Gov. Noem and anti-LGBTQ+ state legislators continue their relentless, baseless, and patently discriminatory attacks against transgender kids.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022They show no shame,\u0022 she continued. \u0022The governor\u0026#039;s eagerness to pass a bill attacking transgender kids reveals that her national political aspirations override any sense of responsibility she has to fulfill her oath to protect South Dakotans.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Gov. Noem and South Dakota legislators need to stop playing games with vulnerable children,\u0022 Oakley added. \u0022Transgender children are children. They deserve the ability to play with their friends. This legislation isn\u0026#039;t solving an actual problem that South Dakota was facing: It is discrimination, plain and simple. Shame on Gov. Noem.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the Human Rights Campaign, more than 250 pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation were introduced in 31 U.S. states last year, with 17 new laws enacted in 10 states.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHoera Kingi is an Oglala Lakota and Ngāti Kahungunu transgender two-spirit woman. The non-binary two-spirit identity has been acknowledged and revered by Indigenous peoples for centuries before white invaders conquered what is now South Dakota.\r\n\r\nTestifying against S.B. 46 last month, the former high school cheerleader said that not being able to compete on sports teams \u0022would\u0026#039;ve been devastating to me.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It would\u0026#039;ve stopped me from meeting my favorite people and [making] my most cherished memories,\u0022 she added.\u0026nbsp;