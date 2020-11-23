FeminismNotMilitarism: Peace Groups Blast Biden's DNI Pick Over Links to Drones, Torture, and Mass Surveillance

Peace activists on Monday sounded the alarm over President-elect Joe Biden's pick for director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, citing her role in drone strike policy during Barack Obama's presidency and covering up torture perpetrated by members of the George W. Bush administration.

Haines, as former deputy national security adviser and former deputy CIA director, worked closely with Obama and former CIA Director John Brennan as the administration dramatically increased drone strikes.

"Appointing a woman to be the director of national intelligence DOES NOT justify, atone or excuse the US intelligence community's murderous drone strikes and violent counterterrorism strategies."

—CodePink

CIA Director Gina Haspel, as the New York Times noted, will report to Haines. Haspel had a role supervising the CIA's torture program, and Haines supported President Donald Trump's nomination of the agency chief in 2018.

As the Daily Beast reported in July, Haines approved an "accountability board" that spared CIA personnel reprisal for spying on the Senate's torture investigators, and was part of the team that redacted their landmark report. After the administration ended, Haines supported Gina Haspel for CIA director, someone directly implicated in CIA torture, a decision that remains raw amongst progressive activists. Until late June, she consulted for the Trump-favorite data firm Palantir, which emerged from the CIA.

Haines' nomination drew praise from Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who said he was "incredibly pleased" by the pick, adding it sends "a clear message of hope and support for American values to the world in choosing candidates who possess the qualifications, the demeanor, and the temperament to serve in leadership positions."

Other centist Democrats expressed similar sentiments:

Government should represent the people it serves. I’m excited the Biden-Harris admin is building an experienced team by nominating Alejandro Mayorkas as the first Latino DHS Sec., Avril Haines as the first female intelligence chief, & Linda Thomas-Greenfield as UN Ambassador. https://t.co/CRljY2EIp4 — Rep. Suzan DelBene (@RepDelBene) November 23, 2020

Congratulations to Avril Haines on her nomination for Director of National Intelligence! Haines is the experienced, crisis-tested leader we need leading the intelligence community. https://t.co/cbMsq1z9C4 — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerVA07) November 23, 2020

Politicians, press, and pundits took to Twitter to say that Haines is a really nice person:

Get yourself a DNI who... --is a brown belt in judo

--built a plane, married her flying instructor, flew across the Atlantic

--became a bookstore owner/community activist

--nerds out on treaties

--is the nicest human alivehttps://t.co/qaBocU6uSxhttps://t.co/TrrjdC5JC4 2020

Peace and digital rights advocates—Haines also worked as a consultant for the surveillance state- and deportation-enabling tech firm Palantir Technologies—had a decidedly different take on her selection. Under the hashtag #FeminismNotMilitarism, the women-led peace group CodePink tweeted that "appointing a woman to be the director of national intelligence DOES NOT justify, atone, or excuse the U.S. intelligence community's murderous drone strikes and violent counterterrorism strategies."

In a Common Dreams op-ed earlier this month, CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin and co-author Nicolas C. Davies noted that "Haines provided legal cover and worked closely with Obama and CIA Director John Brennan on Obama's tenfold expansion of drone killings."

Benjamin and Davies wrote that Haines taking a prominent position in the Biden administration would be just one more troubling failure to reorient U.S. foreign policy away from past mistakes.

Appointing a woman to be the director of national intelligence DOES NOT justify, atone or excuse the US intelligence community's murderous drone strikes and violent counterterrorism strategies. #FeminismNotMilitarismhttps://t.co/wX0euHl7t9 — CODEPINK (@codepink) November 23, 2020

Uncle Joe’s inbound nieces and nephews recall Aesop's fabled: “You are judged by the company you keep” (Vol.1):

Meet Avril Haines: Nat. Security team / CIA-DNI prospect

Signed letter backing Trump's nom of torture-complicit Gina Haspel at CIA-along with: https://t.co/OJo6qzs4vF — Danny Sjursen (@SkepticalVet) November 15, 2020

Avril Haines gave full-throated support for Trump's nomination of torture-queen Gina Haspel to head the CIA. https://t.co/isar8KXgg4 pic.twitter.com/NJcJzDGz4j — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) November 23, 2020

Avril Haines as Director of National Intelligence is not good. She was one of the authors of Obama's "presidential policy guidance," the infamous drone playbook that made targeted killings all over the world a normal part of US policy. — Sarah Lazare (@sarahlazare) November 23, 2020

Who among us would love to learn more about Avril Haines’ work with Palantir https://t.co/G3fc2IzlEC — Allie Funk (@alfunk) November 23, 2020

Haines joins a growing list of controversial names either already chosen or under consideration for jobs in the Biden administration, including his highest-ranking Cabinet pick to date, secretary of state nominee and Iraq and Libya invasion supporter Anthony Blinken. Both Haines and Blinken worked for WestExec Advisors, a key player in the revolving door world between government and the corporate sector whose founders include Blinken and former Clinton and Obama hawk Michèle Flournoy—who is widely considered the front-runner to become the first woman defense secretary.

Writing at the Guardian Saturday, Arwa Mahdawi cautioned against "acting like Flournoy’s likely appointment as head of the Pentagon is some kind of win for feminism."

"There is nothing remotely feminist about women in rich countries dropping bombs on women in poor countries," wrote Mahdawi.