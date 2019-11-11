Published on
Ocasio-Cortez Joins Chorus of Critics Condemning Coup in Bolivia That Forced Out Socialist President

"What's happening right now in Bolivia isn't democracy," she said.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks during a meeting of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform June 12, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday became the second U.S. lawmaker to join the growing chorus of voices across the globe who are condemning the resignation of Bolivia's socialist President Evo Morales as a "coup."

As Common Dreams reported earlier Monday, "Morales was forced to resign Sunday under threat from the nation's military, police forces, and violent right-wing protestors." The resignation followed Morales' announcement that he would hold new elections after the U.S.-dominated Organization of American States (OAS) questioned his October victory.

Ocasio-Cortez, a freshman Democrat from New York, tweeted in both Spanish and English Monday afternoon, "What's happening right now in Bolivia isn't democracy, it's a coup."

The democratic socialist's comment echoed that of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a fellow Squad member who had weighed in on Twitter late Sunday.

Progressives thanked Ocasio-Cortez "for breaking the deafening silence" and encouraged Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)—whom both Omar and Ocasio-Cortez have endorsed for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination—to issue a similar statement on the recent developments in Bolivia.

Within two hours of Ocasio-Cortez's tweet, Sanders took to Twitter to express his concern "about what appears to be a coup in Bolivia."

The Washington, D.C.-based independent membership organization Just Foreign Policy responded by thanking Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez, and Omar "for standing up for Bolivian democracy."

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted Sunday that he "fully support[s] the findings of the [OAS] report recommending new elections" in the South American country, and President Donald Trump on Monday called Morales' resignation "a significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere."

Throughout Monday, progressive journalists and advocacy groups continued to condemn the coup and U.S. media outlets reporting on it:

This post has been updated with a statement from U.S. President Donald Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

