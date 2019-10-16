With Babies in Tow, Mothers With Extinction Rebellion Target Google HQ Over Its Funding of 'Climate Deniers'

Approximately 100 mothers and their babies blockaded the entrance to Google's London headquarters on Wednesday to demand the online giant stop "funding climate change deniers."

The action was just one of a number that Extinction Rebellion activists staged in London on Wednesday—in defiance of a "chilling" city-wide protest ban—as they continued their second of two weeks of mobilizations demanding greater action to tackle the planetary climate and ecological emergency.

The women, some of whom were breastfeeding their little ones, wore white sashes that read "Their Future."

BREAKING: Over 100 mothers and babies blockade @google offices by staging a mass feed-in over their donations to climate deniers. #extinctionrebellion #everybodynow #dotherightthing pic.twitter.com/uFfXrDo1z0 — Extinction Rebellion UK (@XRebellionUK) October 16, 2019

Organizers pointed to an investigation published last week in The Guardian that revealed that "Google has made 'substantial' contributions to some of the most notorious climate deniers in Washington despite its insistence that it supports political action on the climate crisis."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Get our best delivered to your inbox.

Mother of two Lorna Greenwood called the contributions "a terrible betrayal of the children who have suffered all over the world because of the climate and ecological emergency."

"We're asking Google to use its enormous power for good instead of evil," Greenwood said in a press statement. "Its company motto is 'do the right thing.' The right thing to do could not be more obvious: stop funding climate deniers."

Charlotte Phillips, mom to a four-year-old and six-month-old, echoed that message. She added, "I'm standing in solidarity with mothers all over the world whose children are already being affected by climate change, and I am acting now for my family and future generations."