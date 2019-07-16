Published on
by

Not One Republican Votes to Allow Debate on Resolution Condemning Trump's Racist Attacks

"House Democrats must stand together and listen to these new leaders in the party who are fighting for their communities by standing up to Trump's hate."

by
0 Comments

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks as House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) and Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) listen during a news conference June 25, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Not a single House Republican on Tuesday voted to proceed to debate on a Democratic resolution condemning President Donald Trump's racist attacks on progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib.

The resolution (pdf)—which is on track to pass by Tuesday evening—"strongly condemns President Donald Trump's racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."

The procedural motion to begin debate passed by a vote of 233-190.

While a handful of Republican members of Congress have condemned Trump's Twitter attacks, which said the freshman Democrats should "go back" to the countries "from which they came," the vast majority have either stayed silent or defended the president.

During a press conference ahead of Tuesday's vote, Republican congressional leaders defended Trump's remarks and said his attacks on the four congresswomen were not racist.

"I believe this is about ideology," said House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). "This is about socialism versus freedom."

Heidi Hess, co-director of CREDO Action, said in a statement Tuesday that there is no doubt that the Trump's comments were racist.

"Donald Trump is a racist—and he's been a racist since long before entering the Oval Office," said Hess. "Every single policy forced through by his administration has harmed black, brown, and immigrant communities. House Democrats must stand together with congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley, and listen to these new leaders in the party who are fighting for their communities by standing up to Trump's hate."

Watch the debate on the resolution:

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Democratic Party, US House, Republican Party, Donald Trump, Racism, Immigration