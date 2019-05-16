'Corporate Greed, Plain and Simple': Sanders Leads Senate Letter Pressuring Delta to End 'Demeaning' Anti-Union Campaign

As the union attempting to organize Delta employees filed a federal complaint accusing the company of unlawful and far-reaching interference—which has included literature encouraging workers to spend their pay on video games instead of union dues—Sen. Bernie Sanders and eight of his colleagues sent a letter to the airline giant's CEO on Wednesday calling for an end to the "insulting and demeaning" campaign.

"Your attempts to deny the right of Delta workers to form a union is corporate greed, plain and simple," reads the letter to Delta CEO Ed Bastian, which was led by Sanders and signed by Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Robert Casey (Penn.), Ron Wyden (Ore.), Tammy Baldwin (Wis.), Richard Blumenthal (Conn.), Ed Markey (Mass.), and Jeff Merkley (Ore).

"Last week, the public was able to see what many behind the walls of Delta have always known; that Delta will go to great lengths to suppress their employees' collective voices."

—Sito Pantoja, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers

The letter, which can be read in full below, cites Delta management's "constant barrage of literature" and other brazen tactics aimed at dissuading workers from unionizing.

Last week, a Delta poster urging employees to purchase a "new video game system with the latest hits" rather than paying union dues went viral, providing the latest evidence of the airline company's systematic anti-union campaign.

"The lengths that your management team has gone to prevent your employees from having a voice in their future are unacceptable," wrote the senators. "We urge you to end Delta's anti-union tactics, make it clear to all of your managers that they should do the same, and allow Delta workers to decide the question of unionization free from fear, intimidation, or retaliation."

The senators' letter came as the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), the world's largest airline union, filed a federal complaint (pdf) Wednesday accusing Delta of illegal anti-union activity, including:

Disciplining and firing union activists;

Destroying union campaign materials;

Changing company policies to further frustrate unionization; and

Cornering employees in one-on-one meetings to interrogate them and attempt to influence their actions.

"Last week, the public was able to see what many behind the walls of Delta have always known; that Delta will go to great lengths to suppress their employees' collective voices," IAM general vice president Sito Pantoja said in a statement. "Now is a chance to right this injustice, support workplace democracy, and stand up for Delta workers."

In a tweet late Wednesday, IAM thanked the nine senators for calling attention to Delta's anti-union campaign and pressuring the company to end it:

Read the senators' full letter: