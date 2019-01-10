Published on
by

Confronting Pharma Greed That Is 'Literally Killing People,' Sanders and Khanna Unveil Bills to Lower Drug Prices

"How many people need to die, how many people need to get unnecessarily sicker before Congress is prepared to take on the greed of the prescription drug industry?"

by
0 Comments

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) joined Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and several other Democratic lawmakers in introducing the legislation on Thursday. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Confronting the rampant and deadly greed of the pharmaceutical industry, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) joined Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and several other Democratic lawmakers on Thursday to introduce a package of legislation aimed at dramatically reducing the nation's sky-high prescription drug prices.

"The United States pays by far the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs," Sanders declared in a statement. "This has created a healthcare crisis in which one in five American adults cannot afford to get the medicine they need."

"If the pharmaceutical industry will not end its greed, which is literally killing Americans, then we will end it for them," the Vermont senator added.

The Democratic lawmakers unveiled their legislation at a press conference in Washington, D.C. Watch:

"I believe that healthcare is a basic human right," Omar said during the press conference. "Instead of taking donations from the pharmaceutical industry, we need to hold them accountable for taking advantage of the American people. Medications are too expensive, and we must act boldly to lower prices."

According to a preview provided to ABC News on Wednesday, the legislative package introduced on Thursday includes:

  • The Prescription Drug Price Relief Act, which would "peg the price of prescription drugs in the United States to the median price in five major countries: Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan";
  • The Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Act, to "direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs under Medicare Part D"; and
  • The Affordable and Safe Prescription Drug Importation Act, which to "allow Americans to import safe, low-cost medicine from Canada and other major countries."

"How many people need to die, how many people need to get unnecessarily sicker before Congress is prepared to take on the greed of the prescription drug industry?" Sanders asked on Twitter.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Economy, U.S.
,
Bernie Sanders, Ro Khanna, Big Pharma, Corporate Power, US House, US Senate, Social Security Works