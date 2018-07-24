As Wildfires Rage and Heat Records Broken Worldwide, Corporate Media Urged to Cover Climate Crisis' Link to Extreme Weather

Climate scientists sounded alarms on Tuesday as reports circulated of extreme weather and record-breaking high temperatures all over the globe, with dozens of deaths and thousands of hospitalizations reported in some countries—while one journalist with a major platform on corporate cable news admitted the news media's failure to give serious attention to the link between the climate crisis and such events.

On social media, climate action groups and advocates catalogued the overwhelming number of fires, droughts, floods, and heatwaves that have been exacerbated by the climate crisis in recent days and weeks.

Dam collapse in Laos due to rain. Wildfires in Greece due to arson & exacerbated by heat. Killer heat wave in Japan. More fires in Sweden. Nowhere will be unaffected. We must work to engineer adaptations & provide solutions. #climatechange is our greatest nat sec threat. — Jess Phoenix (@jessphoenix2018) July 24, 2018

In Greece, today, people are jumping into the ocean to escape rapidly advancing wildfires. So far, this is Greece's hottest year on record. Climate change makes wildfires worse.

Climate change makes wildfires worse.https://t.co/1uV3NyAf66 — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) July 24, 2018

Good God. Dozens dead in Greek wildfire, some of them killed trying to flee in rickety boats, amid unceasing drought and heathttps://t.co/XSf6We1sJC — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) July 24, 2018

Also on Twitter, MSNBC's Chris Hayes re-tweeted meteorologist Eric Holthaus's post about Greece's wildfires, prompting journalist Elon Green to reply, "Sure would be nice if our news networks—the only outlets that can force change in this country—would cover it with commensurate urgency. Acting as if there's nothing to be done is not excusable."

Hayes offered an honest response, writing, "Every single time we've covered it's been a palpable ratings killer. So the incentives are not great."

The reply prompted several followers to urge Hayes and other journalists in the corporate media to cover the climate crisis, its implications for the increasingly extreme weather that major news networks often report on, and how politicians like President Donald Trump, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, and many others exacerbate the issue by aligning themselves with the interests of fossil fuel industries.

I wish you'd say this on the air, because I'm sure it's a similar calculation on the part of CNN, etc. I think viewers are owed the truth: that news networks won't cover the story that matters most because of the bottom line. — Stagger Lee Shot First (@elongreen) July 24, 2018

you don’t have to do massive stories about climate change; you just need to connect the dots to climate change in stories you’re already doing — Dr. Genevieve Guenther (@DoctorVive) July 24, 2018