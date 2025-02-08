The Trump-Musk Oligarchic Plan: Dismantle, Loot, Privatize

The Musk-Trump administration has made its agenda perfectly clear: dismantle the government, then loot and privatize it. It is executing a carefully planned oligarchic coup, illegally firing workers, freezing funds and exerting power. Yet for several weeks, most congressional Democrats are operating as if it’s business as usual. It’s become clear that it’s up to us to push our leaders to defend our food, water, climate and democracy.

What the Musk-Trump administration is doing is totally unprecedented. Trump has empowered the richest man on earth to - without congressional approval or oversight - take over and shut down entire agencies. Musk and his team have taken control of key processes and data at the Office of Personnel Management (the HR department for the federal government), the Treasury Department and at General Services (federal buildings). And Musk-Trump is illegally shutting down congressionally-approved programs like USAID, with even more far-reaching plans targeting the Department of Education, FEMA and more.

On issues that impact our food and water, Musk-Trump has encouraged the resignation of all federal workers charged with food inspection and water safety. And it froze huge amounts of federal funding, causing chaos before a federal court intervened. They have also used manufactured public concern about DEI excesses to gut all environmental justice programs. This includes dismantling the environmental justice units at the Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency, the American Climate Corps and the USDA Forest Service Climate Change Resource Center. They have also scrubbed hundreds of pages of information from websites related to food, public health, and the environment.

It may feel overwhelming, but all well-meaning people who care about the future of the country and the planet must engage now.

These are extreme, rapidly unfolding and unprecedented actions. They require a forceful, unified and powerful Democratic response—one that says this is totally unacceptable, and that every tool in the toolbox will be used to block, delay or otherwise obstruct the Musk-Trump destructive agenda. But with a few exceptions, Democrats have so far been muted, divided and ineffective, doing little to stand in the way of this terrible agenda advancing.

For example, the same day that Trump announced the federal funding freeze, the Senate confirmed Treasure Secretary Bessent with just 29 Democrats opposing him. Days later it advanced Interior Secretary Burgam with just 17 Democrats in opposition. On the same day that Musk’s team gained access to the federal payment system at the Treasury Department, Senate Democrats on the Agriculture Committee unanimously voted to advance Rollins for Secretary of Agriculture, and seven Democrats (plus independent Angus King) voted to confirm fracking industry CEO Chris Wright as Energy Secretary.

This is not how an opposition party should operate in the face of an unfolding crisis of democracy.

The threat to our democracy is too great. Bold action is required now.

Clearly we can’t wait for Washington Democrats to lead the path forward—it’s up to us. It may feel overwhelming, but all well-meaning people who care about the future of the country and the planet must engage now. We need to organize in states and congressional districts across the country to pressure members of Congress to stand up to the Musk-Trump agenda. This means pressuring Democrats and also Republicans. We must reject business as usual until they stop their illegal and unprecedented actions.

Food & Water Watch has been on the ground already numerous rallies in recent weeks, generating thousands of emails and phone calls, and achieving impactful media coverage. And we aren’t alone - there are other organizations mobilizing actions across the country as well. This is all really important, and more is needed.

As the protests have ramped up, we have begun to see some Democratic leaders stepping up to organize rallies in front of the federal agencies being gutted and using measures to delay the appointment of nominees. But it is not nearly enough and we must continue to push them to do even more. The threat to our democracy is too great. Bold action is required now. It’s on all of us to provide the required leadership if we’re going to protect our food, water, climate and the country we all love.

