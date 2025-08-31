The Community-Based Refugee Reception Act Is a Great Hope for Sudanese

In April 2023, the war broke out between the Sudanese National Army and the Rapid Support Forces; its impact has been devastating. The UN now considers the country to have the worst humanitarian displacement crisis in the world, with 13 million refugees. Four million of them fled to the neighboring countries, but are still struggling to secure a stable and safe life.

The recently introduced Community-Based Refugee Reception Act represents a great opportunity to save the lives of millions of refugees around the world, especially Sudanese.

Sudanese refugees who managed to escape the war are now facing dire conditions. For instance, in Egypt, they are frequently subjected to mass arrest and forced return to Sudan. In Libya, they are repeatedly enduring racism and violence, and many were sent back to Sudan. The situation is similar in Chad, where 1 million refugees face diseases such as cholera and lack of mental health and psychosocial services , in addition to stable access to food, which has led some to face starvation, according to the UN World Food Program.

The suspension by the Trump administration of the refugee program, which includes the welcome corps that provided a pathway for many Sudanese refugees to move to the US legally, added more insult to injury and worsened the Sudanese refugee crisis.

In August 2025, Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) introduced a bill that aims to permanently authorize community refugee sponsorship and resettlement services. The core idea is that community volunteer groups, in collaboration with established resettlement agencies, help sponsor incoming refugees and assist them in successfully adjusting to employment, education, and housing within their new communities. The bill, which took inspiration from the welcome corps program and an additional resettlement model that complements existing pathways, would also request the government fund local communities to achieve this goal. Moreover, the bill asks for resuming all processing and admissions under the US Refugee Admissions Program. The bill is currently backed by several immigration groups, such as the Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services Connecticut (IRIS), Elena’s Light, Jewish Family Services of Greenwich, and the Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants.

Ideally, this bill will have a great positive impact on Sudanese refugees as it provides them with hope for a new life and lets them escape the harsh conditions in which they live in limbo. One barrier that needs to be removed is President Donald Trump's travel ban on Sudan, which would allow them to enjoy this immigration benefit without any restrictions.