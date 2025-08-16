An Open Letter to Media Executives Regarding the Vast Undercount of Gaza Carnage

August 15, 2025

New York Times:

Patrick Kingsley

Aaron Boxerman

Isabel Kershner

Adam Rasgon

Natan Odenheimer

Ronen Bergman

International Editor: Philip P. Pan

Washington Post:

Louisa Loveluck

Shira Rubin

Abbie Cheeseman

Miriam Berger

Gerry Shih

John Hudson

Associate Editor: Karen DeYoung

Wall Street Journal:

Foreign News Editor: James Hookway

The American Prospect:

Editor, David Dayen

Dropsite News:

Ryan Grim

Jeremy Scahill

The New Yorker:

Editor, David Remnick

You are some of the leading reporters and editors who have covered the Netanyahu genocidal mass murder and mayhem in Gaza. This important plea asserts that you all know better than to rely only on the extensive understatement of the deaths and serious injuries put forward by Hamas. You need to DO BETTER for your readers by digging deeper into the much higher estimates of deaths by experts in disaster casualties. Eye-witness accounts which do not support the Hamas undercount.

Both Hamas and Netanyahu, for different reasons, favor undercounts. Hamas, the governing entity in Gaza, keeps a strictly defined undercount of casualties from Israeli bombardments, does not count the large immediate secondary fatalities from the effects of Israeli blocking of food, water, medicine, healthcare, electricity, fuel, and medical supplies for what’s left of destroyed hospitals and clinics.

An official undercount from the Hamas Ministry of Health, whose fifteen counters are now themselves starving, temper accusations by the people of Gaza and its allies that Hamas has not protected them, even by sharing bomb shelters. Hamas badly underestimated the total savagery of the Israeli response to its October 7 attack through the mysteriously collapsed multi-tiered Israeli border security complex. Hamas fell into a lethal trap prompted by fears that a near deal between the U.S., Israel, and Gulf Arab states would sideline permanently the question of Palestine.

As sensitive journalists, you probably agree that the undercount is significant. As the Washington Post Foreign Affairs Editor, Karen DeYoung has often said, “…Independent media are not allowed by Israel to enter Gaza and the casualty counts are most certainly under-reported.”

In thousands of news articles, there is the same exact obligatory reference, to wit: “More than X number of Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began according to the Hamas Ministry of Health.” That severe undercount becomes the reported casualty figure despite the Israeli unchallenged, daily demolition bombing of Gaza.

As a result, unlike other armed conflicts in the world, the vast undercount of fatalities and injuries in Gaza is a vastly underreported story. Coming to more accurate estimates would affect the intensity of the political, diplomatic, and civic pressures for a ceasefire. It would also prompt more strenuous calls for immediate humanitarian aid, an immediate ceasefire, and peace negotiations.

Start with common sense. Gaza had 2.3 million people before October 7, 2023, in a cramped area the geographical size of Philadelphia. The Gaza Strip has experienced the most intense, daily bombardment on civilians and civilian infrastructure since World War II. There are no army bases or airfields in Gaza, only an under-armed small guerrilla force hiding in tunnels facing a super-modern military backed by super-modern U.S. military weapons and other Biden/Trump assistance.

As of mid-April 2025, University of Bradford (U.K.) Emeritus Professors Paul Rogers, a specialist on aerial and artillery bomb devastation, described the level of destruction in totally besieged Gaza as the “equivalent of six Hiroshimas, but even more destructive” because many more of the bombs over Gaza drop over targeted locations – schools, apartment buildings, hospitals, clinics, markets, refugee encampments, roads, water mains, electricity circuits and even the agricultural areas to deny the people of Gaza from growing some of their own food. Starvation, death by uncontrolled fires, infections, and the thousands of babies born into the rubble each month spiral the daily accelerating toll.

Now, if you take the current Hamas figure of just over 62,000, you are telling the public that 97% of Gazans are still alive. This is lethally absurd. A more conservative figure is that over 500,000 Palestinians have been killed from Netanyahu’s non-stop Palestinian Holocaust (more than all the U.S. soldiers killed in WWII.) This means that an incredible about one-out-of-four Palestinians have been killed.

American doctors and other health workers back from Gaza say almost all the survivors are either sick, injured, or dying. Without insulin, medicines for cancer, asthma, and heart disease for many months, with no shelters, with dense/deadly air pollutants, from incessant bombings, their observations are not surprising.

So, reporters and editors, start working on casualty estimates that accurately reflect the realities, in addition to respecting the Palestinian dead and properly highlighting the Trump/Congress role in this slaughter. Imagine if you will, if the shoe were on the other foot; does anyone think such an undercount would be tolerated from the outset?

The State Department testified in late 2023 that their estimates were higher than Hamas, and the witness, an Assistant Secretary of State, was shut down from further disclosure. FOIA litigation, pending before the Biden and Trump State Departments, is confronting the usual stonewalling that this Department has long been conducting.

There are credible sources for you to pursue among universities, international relief organizations, and UN food and humanitarian agencies. Specialists (e.g., the University of Edinburgh’s Global Health Department, The Lancet, etc.), have spoken out or published reports on the undercount. Reporting on the work of these and other specialists will advance the public’s right to know.

Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, a Gaza hospital volunteer, has compiled many of these sources and can be reached through the website gazahealthcareletters.org. His writing for The New York Times and other established publications and electronic media is compelling and reflects the on-the-ground reality in Gaza. (See my lengthy interview with Dr. Sidhwa on the Ralph Nader Radio Hour, to be released on August 16, 2025).

Thank you for considering the higher significance of your crucial profession,

Ralph Nader