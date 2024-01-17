The Consequences of Israel’s US-Enabled Genocide in Gaza

South Africa has now presented its charge of Israeli genocide in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and Israel has presented its rebuttal. Regardless of the ultimate judgment, a page has been turned. Israel’s actions in Gaza, assisted by the U.S., have changed the geopolitical landscape. The consequences stand to be dire and lasting.

A Tragedy Long in the Making Israel’s embrace of genocide has been long in the making and runs through the extremist politics of Menachem Begin and Benjamin Netanyahu. Their politics fertilized the seed of racist segregationism, which was always present within Zionist ideology even if the 19th century founders of Zionism were unaware thereof. This is also where the history of the Israeli – Palestinian conflict enters. The vicious cycle of violence fueled the triumph of Begin - Netanyahu extremist politics. That politics was further reinforced by Israel’s military success and rise to regional super-power status, which fed a racist trope of Israeli ubermensch (superman).

Consequences for Israel European Jewry experienced the Holocaust, the worst genocide in history, and Israel was created in response to that evil. Given that, it is shocking so many Jews and Israel have embraced actions that qualify as genocide. That embrace is a tragedy of extraordinary and historic proportions, and the cost to Israel and world Jewry stands to be enormous. The “special” has gone out of Israel, and it is now just a nation among others. Geopolitically, Israel stands to suffer as its special character has been a source of global support. Given the history of Israel’s creation, the embrace is also a stain on the memory of the Holocaust which is likely to further encourage antisemitism. The Holocaust’s unique standing was a marker of moral authority. By embracing genocide, Israel and its supporters have weakened that marker.