Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz reports that “Elon Musk received a hero’s welcome from Israel’s leaders on Monday” including being awarded a photo op by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with both men wearing flak jackets touring Kibbutz Kfar Aza which had been attacked on Hamas on October 7th.

This is the same Elon Musk who tweeted that white nationalist conspiracy theories that Jews are seeking to replace white people is “the actual truth.” In response, dozens of major brands have stopped advertising on X, the platform formerly called Twitter, including Coca-Cola, Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, Apple, and Disney.

Netanyahu’s embrace of Musk is further proof, if any was needed, that Netanyahu is unfit to lead a major country.

This is the same Netanyahu who is under indictment for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust for (allegedly) doing favors for Israeli media moguls in exchange for favorable coverage in their outlets. (Like his friend, Donald Trump, Netanyahu has denounced the indictments as a “witch hunt.”) Netanyahu has used his years as Israeli Prime Minister to undermine the possibility of a two-state solution and dividing the Palestinian movement by allowing Hamas to receive $30 million a month from Qatar while undermining The Palestinian Authority by encouraging massive illegal settlements in the West Bank.

After the White House wouldn’t invite Netanyahu to the White House during his U.S. visit in September, Musk gave Netanyahu a tour of Tesla headquarters where he defended Musk against allegations of antisemitism.

Haaretz has criticized Netanyahu and his allies for “welcoming such a toxic mogul with open arms” and for fashioning themselves “as judge and jury on global antisemitism.”

Netanyahu’s embrace of Musk is further proof, if any was needed, that Netanyahu is unfit to lead a major country. With Netanyahu as Israel’s leader, the chances of a just peace in the Middle East are all but nil. He is incentivized to keep the war going as long as possible so that he will remain Israel’s leader and won’t have to face corruption charges in court.

Netanyahu must go.