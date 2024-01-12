January, 12 2024, 10:41am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Maria Langholz, maria@demandprogress.org
US Strikes on Yemen are Reckless and Unconstitutional
In response to the United States' strikes on Houthi targets inside of Yemen last night, without Congressional approval, Demand Progress Policy Advisor Cavan Kharrazian issued the following statement:
“President Biden’s decision to launch airstrikes in Yemen is not only reckless but contravenes the Constitution and the War Powers Act. At a bare minimum, Biden needs to come to Congress to seek authorization before introducing US armed forces into hostilities. If Biden had enough time to organize a multi-country coalition and premeditate this operation, he had enough time to come to Congress.
“While the ongoing Houthi disruption of commercial shipping in the Red Sea is concerning, this is precisely a situation that demands congressional deliberation, as escalating attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen opens up US troops to likely counter-attacks, which could spiral regional conflict even further and embroil the US in another endless war.
“Instead of pushing for solutions that move the region towards de-escalation, such as a negotiated ceasefire in Israel and Palestine, Biden has decided to add fuel to the fire and snub congressional war powers in the process.
“We strongly urge members of Congress – on both sides of the aisle – to demand answers from the administration, and use any and all available levers to ensure compliance with the Constitution and the War Powers Act, including the introduction of a War Powers Resolution.”
Demand Progress amplifies the voice of the people -- and wields it to make government accountable and contest concentrated corporate power. Our mission is to protect the democratic character of the internet -- and wield it to contest concentrated corporate power and hold government accountable.
'All American and British Interests Have Become Legitimate Targets,' Houthis Say
The military spokesman for Yemen's Houthis said the U.S.-U.K. airstrikes would "not go unanswered or unpunished."
Jan 12, 2024
News
Yemen's Houthis vowed Friday to respond to airstrikes carried out hours earlier by U.S. and U.K. forces, calling the Western nations' bombing campaign an "unjustified and illegitimate" attack.
The Biden administration said Thursday's strikes, which did not receive congressional authorization, were launched in retaliation for Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea—attacks that the Houthis say will continue until Israel ends its U.S.-backed war on Gaza.
As Al Jazeerareported, Oman "denounced the military action from 'friendly countries,'" with the nation's foreign minister saying the attack "went against his country's advice and will only add fuel to an extremely dangerous situation."
"The U.S. and its allies are resisting the clearest path for de-escalation across the region: putting pressure on Israel to end its invasion and accept a cease-fire," Bazzi added. "The U.S.-led military strikes are likely to have the opposite effect: Already, Houthi leaders are defiant and have promised to continue their attacks on shipping and to target U.S. and allied ships in the region."
Yemen's Houthis vowed Friday to respond to airstrikes carried out hours earlier by U.S. and U.K. forces, calling the Western nations' bombing campaign an "unjustified and illegitimate" attack.
"All American and British interests have become legitimate targets for the Yemeni Armed Forces in response to their direct and announced aggression against the Yemeni Republic," the Houthis' Supreme Political Committee said in a statement.
Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, the Houthis' military spokesman, declared in a recorded address that U.S.-U.K. bombing would "not go unanswered or unpunished."
The Biden administration said Thursday's strikes, which did not receive congressional authorization, were launched in retaliation for Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea—attacks that the Houthis say will continue until Israel ends its U.S.-backed war on Gaza.
"We affirm the commitment of the Yemeni Republic to what was declared at the beginning of its naval operation to end the blockade, stop the aggression, end the genocidal war on Gaza, and allow the entry of food, medicine, fuel, and all means of life," the Houthis' political committee said Friday.
"Instead of avoiding a wider war, the U.S. and its allies are escalating regional tensions and adding fuel to a conflict that has already spilled over to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and the Red Sea."
Late Thursday's airstrikes drew condemnation from around the world—including within the U.S. and U.K.—and further intensified fears of a broader regional conflict as the Israeli assault on Gaza continues with no end in sight.
As Al Jazeerareported, Oman "denounced the military action from 'friendly countries,'" with the nation's foreign minister saying the attack "went against his country's advice and will only add fuel to an extremely dangerous situation."
In addition to bombing Yemen, a deeply poor nation that has endured years of U.S.-backed Saudi-led bombing, the Biden administration has launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria in recent weeks, targeting Iran-aligned militias that have attacked American forces stationed in the region.
"Instead of avoiding a wider war, the U.S. and its allies are escalating regional tensions and adding fuel to a conflict that has already spilled over to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and the Red Sea," Mohamad Bazzi, director of the Hagop Kevorkian Center for Near Eastern Studies and a journalism professor at New York University, wrote in a column for The Guardian on Friday.
"The U.S. and its allies are resisting the clearest path for de-escalation across the region: putting pressure on Israel to end its invasion and accept a cease-fire," Bazzi added. "The U.S.-led military strikes are likely to have the opposite effect: Already, Houthi leaders are defiant and have promised to continue their attacks on shipping and to target U.S. and allied ships in the region."
'This Is Illegal': US Lawmakers Slam Strikes on Yemen
"The people do not want more of our taxpayer dollars going to endless war and the killing of civilians," said Democratic Rep. Cori Bush. "Stop the bombing and do better by us."
Jan 12, 2024
News
"This is illegal and violates Article I of the Constitution," U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.)
wrote on social media following the strikes. "The people do not want more of our taxpayer dollars going to endless war and the killing of civilians. Stop the bombing and do better by us."
The Biden administration said the airstrikes, which it characterized as a response to Houthi attacks on commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea, hit
more than 60 targets in Yemen. Administration officials reportedly briefed congressional leaders on its plans to bomb Yemen, but there was no formal authorization from lawmakers.
"This is an unacceptable violation of the Constitution,"
said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. "Article 1 requires that military action be authorized by Congress."
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.)
echoed Jayapal, writing that U.S. President Joe Biden is "violating Article I of the Constitution by carrying out airstrikes in Yemen without congressional approval."
Article I of the Constitution states that Congress has the power to "declare war," and the
War Powers Resolution (WPR) of 1973 seeks to constrain the president's ability to take unilateral military action. As Brian Egan and Tess Bridgeman have explained, the War Powers Resolution "does not authorize the president to use force," calling the belief that it does "a common misperception."
The White House
said Thursday that Houthi attacks on commercial shipping have had "very little" impact on the U.S. economy.
"Congressional authorization isn't some sort of courtesy, it's a legal requirement for this kind of act," Miles wrote. "And since we're all about to hear a whole lot about 'self-defense' let's be very clear. Under the WPR, presidents are required to seek authorization before knowingly introducing U.S. forces into where combat may become imminent. It was written expressly for situations like this."
Watch Day 2 of the ICJ Gaza Genocide Trial Live
"The scale and atrocities that Israel is visiting upon Gaza are truly shocking," said Oxfam's Middle East director.
Jan 11, 2024
News
The second day of proceedings in The Hague, featuring Israel's oral arguments, is scheduled to start at 10:00 am local time (4:00 am ET in the United States), and can be viewed below (or here) via the official ICJ stream provided by the United Nations:
Meanwhile, the United States—which has supported Israel's assault on Gaza—and the United Kingdom bombed Yemen on Thursday as part of the international effort to end Houthi rebel attacks on Red Sea shipping, elevating fears of a wider war in the Middle East.
After South Africa delivered an "exceptional, overwhelming, and devastating" argument to the International Court of Justice that Israeli forces are engaging in genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Israel is set to deliver its response on Friday.
"Israel has deliberately imposed conditions on Gaza that cannot sustain life and are calculated to bring about its physical destruction," Adila Hassim, a lawyer for South Africa, told the ICJ on Thursday. "Israel has forced—forced—the displacement of about 85% of Palestinians in Gaza. There is nowhere safe for them to flee to."
The second day of proceedings in The Hague, featuring Israel's oral arguments, is scheduled to start at 10:00 am local time (4:00 am ET in the United States), and can be viewed below (or here) via the official ICJ stream provided by the United Nations:
Since Israel declared war in response to a Hamas-led attack on October 7, Israeli bombings and raids have killed at least 23,357 Palestinians in Gaza—or 1% of its 2.3 million residents—according to local officials. That includes more than 10,000 children.
Oxfam highlighted in a statement Thursday that Israeli forces are killing an average of nearly 250 people a day, a rate that exceeds the daily death toll of any other major conflict of recent years.
"The scale and atrocities that Israel is visiting upon Gaza are truly shocking," declared Sally Abi Khalil, Oxfam's Middle East director. "For 100 days, the people of Gaza have endured a living hell. Nowhere is safe and the entire population is at risk of famine."
"It is unimaginable that the international community is watching the deadliest rate of conflict of the 21st century unfold," she said, "while continuously blocking calls for a cease-fire."
Meanwhile, the United States—which has supported Israel's assault on Gaza—and the United Kingdom bombed Yemen on Thursday as part of the international effort to end Houthi rebel attacks on Red Sea shipping, elevating fears of a wider war in the Middle East.
