To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Demand Progress
Contact:

Maria Langholz, maria@demandprogress.org

US Strikes on Yemen are Reckless and Unconstitutional

In response to the United States' strikes on Houthi targets inside of Yemen last night, without Congressional approval, Demand Progress Policy Advisor Cavan Kharrazian issued the following statement:

“President Biden’s decision to launch airstrikes in Yemen is not only reckless but contravenes the Constitution and the War Powers Act. At a bare minimum, Biden needs to come to Congress to seek authorization before introducing US armed forces into hostilities. If Biden had enough time to organize a multi-country coalition and premeditate this operation, he had enough time to come to Congress.

“While the ongoing Houthi disruption of commercial shipping in the Red Sea is concerning, this is precisely a situation that demands congressional deliberation, as escalating attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen opens up US troops to likely counter-attacks, which could spiral regional conflict even further and embroil the US in another endless war.

“Instead of pushing for solutions that move the region towards de-escalation, such as a negotiated ceasefire in Israel and Palestine, Biden has decided to add fuel to the fire and snub congressional war powers in the process.

“We strongly urge members of Congress – on both sides of the aisle – to demand answers from the administration, and use any and all available levers to ensure compliance with the Constitution and the War Powers Act, including the introduction of a War Powers Resolution.”

Demand Progress amplifies the voice of the people -- and wields it to make government accountable and contest concentrated corporate power. Our mission is to protect the democratic character of the internet -- and wield it to contest concentrated corporate power and hold government accountable.

demandprogress.org
Press PageAction Page