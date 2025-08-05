UN Plastics Treaty negotiations start in Switzerland with a mountain to climb

Historic negotiations for a United Nations treaty to address the plastic pollution crisis (INC-5.2) have just kicked off in Geneva, Switzerland. Hoped to be the final round, this week will determine whether we finally have a just, people and planet-centred international agreement to end plastic pollution. Friends of the Earth International and other civil society groups are demanding a strong treaty that reflects the serious impacts of plastics on health, the need to reduce production, end the waste trade and provide public finance for the Global South to implement action on the ground.

As day one comes to a close, it is clear that the Plastics Treaty negotiators have a mountain to climb to reach an agreement by August 14th. While there was some agreement reached within ‘contact groups’ on two minor articles, there remain substantive differences between the vast majority of states that want action and the few blockers looking to prolong the era of plastics. INC-5.2 is set for long days of gruelling negotiations to reach the summit. Key areas to watch throughout are:



Article 3 - Products/chemicals of concern

Article 5 - Product design

Article 6 - Supply

Article 11- Financial mechanism

Article 20 - Conference of Parties decision-making

“We can’t take a breath without inhaling plastics because corporations value their profits more than our health and that of the environment. At INC-5.2, it is time to kick out the polluters and finalise an ambitious treaty to reduce plastic production and end plastic pollution."

Sam Cossar-Gilbert

Friends of the Earth International

“Coastlines across the Global South are drowning in plastic waste that isn’t ours. Shipped in from wealthy nations under the guise of ‘recycling,’ the plastic waste trade forces marginalised communities to absorb the consequences of someone else’s convenience. This is not just environmental degradation — it’s environmental injustice. We refuse to accept false solutions that sacrifice frontline communities and the environment.”

Mageswari Sangaralingam

Sahabat Alam Malaysia / Friends of the Earth Malaysia

“Without drastic action, generations to come could be born with plastics already inside their bodies. They’ll then grow up inhaling it from the air they breathe and consuming it through their food. This is a health crisis, and the UN Plastics Treaty needs to treat it as such.”

Kim Pratt

Friends of the Earth Scotland

“Plastics are now the focus of attention for the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries. These transnational corporations don't care about sacrificing public health, communities, the environment and climate stability for the sake of economic profit. Their lobbyists are approaching the Plastics Treaty negotiations with the same determination they bring to UN climate negotiations, determined to push false solutions and continue their role as the architects of multiple crises.”

Ana Maria Vasquez

CESTA / Friends of the Earth El Salvador

“We’re well beyond a waste problem. Pollution is happening at every stage of the plastics lifecycle. The fossil fuel and petrochemical industries are intent on denying this reality so that they can go on producing and raking in profits, but we’re intent on protecting people and planet. That means securing a Plastics Treaty that cuts the problem off at the source. We need to turn the tap off on plastics.”

Kokou Amegadze

Friends of the Earth Togo