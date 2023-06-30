Transgender Law Center Denounces SCOTUS Ruling on 303 Creative

Today the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS) concluded issuing decisions for the 2022-2023 term. The SCOTUS docket included deciding the future of race conscious higher education admissions, President Biden’s student loan debt relief plan, and protections against discrimination for LGBTQ people in accessing goods and services.

The following is a statement from Transgender Law Center’s Executive Director Shelby Chestnut:

The reckless ruling today in 303 Creative reminds us of the importance of building and leaning on community in moments of immense difficulty - today we are in solidarity with our family, chosen family, friends, co-workers, and the vast majority of people in this country who believe all of us deserve dignity and respect. No exceptions.

The history of this country, specifically the moments that have inspired movements and ignited hope, remind us that when businesses feel like they can deny goods and services based on the color of our skin, who we love, where we were born, there have always been people who fought back. No matter our race, genders, who we love, the money in our pocket, we are better together, and we are better when all of us live in a world that is created around our highest values, not fear or hatred.

This decision will have immediate consequences, especially given the actions divisive politicians have taken across the country to control us and put us in boxes by denying us access to medical care, abortions, and access to a robust public education system that teaches the full history of this country.

It is not surprising that as some politicians try to further separate us from the lessons of the past by attempting to control what we learn in school, SCOTUS attempts to erase race conscious admissions to higher education. They are trying to erase the history of shared struggle that has pushed lawmakers and the courts to inscribe in law our values of dignity and respect for all. We will not forget how we have fought together in the past and won and are in solidarity with students, both in K-12 and higher education, because we all belong. Our responsibility is to ensure the laws in this country catch up to what we know is true: the future belongs to us.

Our history demands that we remember that divisions upheld in the highest courts will be challenged in the streets, during elections, in schools, everywhere people are able to gather and talk about what and who represents them and what and who does not.

