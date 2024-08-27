To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Sunrise Movement
Contact: Email:,press@sunrisemovement.org

Sunrise Launches General Election Plan: “Young climate voters could decide this election”

Today, the Sunrise Movement unveiled a massive youth voter engagement program, aiming to connect with over 1.5 million young voters about the stakes of this election for climate change. The group will use a combination of face-to-face, phone, and digital methods to urge young voters to vote for Harris and stop a 2nd Trump Presidency. In addition to traditional voter contact, Sunrise will employ protest and viral social media content to reach young voters.

Sunrise is kicking off voter engagement tomorrow with a mass phonebank featuring climate movement leaders including, DNC Climate Council Chair Michelle Deatrick and Green New Deal Network Executive Director Kaniela Ing.

“Young climate voters could decide this election,” said Sunrise Communications Director, Stevie O’Hanlon. “The Harris-Walz ticket means millions more young voters are tuning in and considering voting. We’re going all-out to reach those voters and mobilize our generation to defeat Trump this November. And — it’s why we will continue to urge the Harris campaign to put forward a bold vision that will energize young voters.”

Polls indicate that support from young voters and climate voters is a significant factor in Harris's improved standing over Biden. A recent poll by Hart Research showed that climate change is the area where voters trust Harris the most compared to Trump. Sunrise’s voter contact strategy focuses on this, with an emphasis on young, climate-minded voters in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

“We have 6 years to stop the climate crisis and save our generation. That means fighting to defeat Donald Trump this November and taking to task any politician doing Big Oil’s bidding,” said Sunrise Campaign Director Kidus Girma. “Kamala Harris is our best path to defeating Big Oil’s favorite henchman. Harris must put out a climate plan that meets the scale of the crisis and the timeline our planet is on. Young people are ready to put in the work. Harris, put out a plan that electrifies us—we’re fighting to make it happen.”

Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.

Sunrise Movement
Press PageAction Page