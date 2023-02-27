To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×

Support Common Dreams Today

Journalism that is independent, non-profit, ad-free, and 100% reader-supported.

#
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Demand Progress
Contact:

Maria Langholz, maria@demandprogress.org

Statement on SCOTUS's Decision to Hear Community Financial Services Association v. CFPB

Today, the United States Supreme Court announced that it will take up Community Financial Services Association v CFPB, thecase in which the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals deemed the funding mechanism of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to be unconstitutional. In response to this announcement, Demand Progress Communications Director Maria Langholz issued the following statement:

"We are pleased to see that the Supreme Court has agreed to hear this important case and expect a correction of the Fifth Circuit's misguided attacks on the CFPB. In the past twelve years, the CFPB has proven itself as a fierce defender of consumers against unscrupulous creditors that decimated our economy and wreaked havoc on people's lives. The Supreme Court should reject the Fifth Circuit's unprecedented ruling, restoring stability to the marketplace and preserving the CFPB's ability to protect the American people."

Demand Progress amplifies the voice of the people -- and wields it to make government accountable and contest concentrated corporate power. Our mission is to protect the democratic character of the internet -- and wield it to contest concentrated corporate power and hold government accountable.

demandprogress.org
Press PageAction Page