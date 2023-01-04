To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Demand Progress
Contact:

Maria Langholz,
maria@demandprogress.org

Statement on Biden's Renomination of Gigi Sohn to the FCC

WASHINGTON

In response to President Joe Biden's renomination of Gigi Sohn to serve on the Federal Communications Commission, Demand Progress Communications Director Maria Langholz issued the following statement:

"We are encouraged to see President Joe Biden's renomination of Gigi Sohn to the fifth seat at the FCC. Since she was first nominated, Sohn has been cynically targeted by a telecom industry-funded campaign. However, due to her expertise, judgment and track record, these growingly desperate attempts to discredit Sohn continue to fail.

"After an unacceptable delay of over a year, the Senate must move swiftly to confirm Sohn so the FCC is empowered to prevent consumer abuses and work toward an open and affordable internet.

"All eyes are on the Senate. It’s time for the Senate to confirm Gigi Sohn, a public interest champion, and dismiss outright the bought-and-paid-for, false controversies spun up by the telecom industry and its lobbyists."

Demand Progress amplifies the voice of the people -- and wields it to make government accountable and contest concentrated corporate power. Our mission is to protect the democratic character of the internet -- and wield it to contest concentrated corporate power and hold government accountable.

demandprogress.org
