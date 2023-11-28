To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

STATEMENT: Gov. Whitmer signs Michigan’s clean energy legislation into law

State becomes 12th to commit to 100% clean electricity, with 2040 goal

LANSING, Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Tuesday that sets a statewide requirement for utilities to get all of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040 and invest in energy efficiency.

With the governor’s signature on the Clean Energy Future bills (Senate Bills 271, 273 and 502), Michigan has codified several crucial clean energy goals and actions, including:

  • A 100% clean electricity standard by 2040
  • Requiring utilities to get 15% of their electricity from renewable energy sources — such as wind or solar— through 2029 and then increasing the amount of electricity that’s generated from renewables to 50% by 2030 and 60% by 2035.
  • An energy storage standard of 2.5GW by 2030
  • Raising caps on distributed energy sources such as rooftop solar
  • Increasing electric utility energy efficiency savings requirements and goals
  • Clarifying that energy efficiency programs don’t discourage building electrification
In response, Johanna Neumann, senior director of Environment America’s Campaign for 100% Renewable Energy, issued the following statement:

“Since the 1800s, Michigan has been at the forefront of leveraging new technologies to improve American lives. By committing to a future powered entirely by clean, renewable energy, Michigan is building on its legacy of innovation.

“Governor Whitmer and the state legislature are creating a situation ripe for Michigan to realize its vast renewable energy potential. The state has enough wind resources to power the state 3.5 times over and enough sunshine to meet 55 times the state’s 2020 electricity demand.

“Michigan joins 11 other states with commitments to 100% clean or renewable energy. In 2018, when Environment America launched its 100% Renewable Campaign, only Hawaii had any statewide 100% clean or renewable energy goal. It’s great to see more states ensure that powering our lives with clean and renewable energy will lead to a healthier and safer future. We’ll keep driving more states to get on the ‘road to 100%.’”

