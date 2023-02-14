Stand Up America Statement on Nikki Haley Presidential Announcement

Support Common Dreams Today
Sarah Harris, press@standupamerica.com
Today, former Governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley announced she will run for president in 2024. Although Haley is the first person to challenge Trump for the Republican nomination, she is rumored to be joined by fellow MAGA extremist and Trump understudy, Ron DeSantis, and others are expected to join in the running as 2023 continues.
Stand Up America’s Executive Director, Christina Harvey, issued the following statement:
“Make no mistake: Nikki Haley is no moderate. From her support of Trump’s policy of putting children in cages and the regressive reproductive health policies she pushed as Governor of South Carolina to her opposition to federal voting rights legislation and her unwavering support of Donald Trump—even after he incited the January 6th insurrection—Nikki Haley has shown her true colors.
“When we needed leaders to stand up for our democracy and our freedoms, Haley fell in line with Donald Trump, again and again. She spent 2022 throwing her support behind election deniers across the country, including someone who was at the Capitol insurrection on January 6th. That’s exactly the opposite of what our country needs. Unfortunately, it doesn’t make her unique.
“Whether the Republican nominee is Nikki Haley, Donald Trump or someone else, there will likely be a MAGA Republican with a track record of undermining our democracy on the GOP ticket come November 2024.”Haley has long been a champion for right-wing causes. In her time as the UN ambassador, Haley led the U.S withdrawal from the U.N.’s New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants and defended the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy of separating migrant children from their parents. After the Jan 6 insurrection, Haley initially criticized Trump for inciting the mob, but later opposed impeachment, saying “They beat him up before he got into office. They’re beating him up after he leaves office. I mean at some point, I mean, give the man a break. I mean, move on.”
Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.
"I am 21 years old," said Jackie Matthews. "The fact that this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through is incomprehensible."
Hours after a man opened fire on Monday night at two locations at Michigan State University, killing at least three students and injuring at least five, a 21-year-old student at the school posted a TikTok video to share that this was not the first mass shooting she'd survived.
"Ten years and two months ago I survived the Sandy Hook shooting," said Jackie Matthews, describing crouching in a corner with her classmates while a gunman fatally shot 20 first-graders and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
"I am 21 years old," Matthews said. "The fact that this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through is incomprehensible."
\u201cA survivor of the Sandy Hook School mass shooting in 2012 is a student at Michigan State University: \u201cI am 21-years-old and this is the second mass shooting I\u2019ve lived through. We can no longer allow this to happen. We can no longer be complacent.\u201d\u201d— Shannon Watts (@Shannon Watts) 1676384604
Matthews described the physical manifestation of the trauma left by surviving the Sandy Hook massacre, one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.
"I now have a full-blown PTSD fracture [in my lower back] that flares up any time I am in a stressful situation," she said.
Timereported that a number of other students on campus were survivors of a 2021 shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan. U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), who visited the campus, told the magazine that she had seen a number of students wearing shirts that read, "Oxford Strong," which were given to them after the shooting.
\u201cA student caught on camera at the Michigan State University shooting is wearing a sweatshirt in honor of the victims of a completely different school shooting. This is now inception. What a time to be American.\u201d— Displaced New Yorker (@Displaced New Yorker) 1676348657
"I'll forever be Sandy Hook Strong," said Matthews, "and I'll forever be Spartan Strong."
"We've let down generations of children by letting this continue."
The Michigan State shooting followed the recent release of a study by gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety about survivors of gun violence.
Fifty-nine percent of U.S. adults now report that they or someone they know have experienced gun violence in their lifetime. More than 40% of those who have had personal experiences with gun violence say they have trauma as a result.
"The impact of gun violence extends beyond those who are wounded or killed," said Everytown. "The families, communities, and anyone with a personal experience of gun violence in their lifetime are also survivors of gun violence."
Matthews expressed solidarity with the families and friends of the three people who were killed Monday night at the school.
"But we can no longer just provide love and prayers," she said. "There needs to be legislation. There needs to be action. It's not okay. We can no longer allow this to happen. We cannot longer be complacent."
The law did not include universal background checks, which have the support of more than 90% of Americans, or a ban on assault weapons.
"We've let down generations of children by letting this continue," said progressive advocacy group Indivisible Michigan in response to Matthews' video. "We must act NOW."
"People are tired of being treated like robots," said a member of the union's organizing committee.
Tesla workers at a factory in Buffalo, New York told billionaire chief executive officer Elon Musk in an early Tuesday email that they are seeking to form the electric vehicle manufacturer's first-ever union.
Employees told Musk, who also owns Twitter and has previously expressed opposition to unions on the platform, that they are organizing for "better pay and job security alongside a reduction in production pressures that they say have been harmful to their health," Bloomberg News first reported.
"Tesla monitors keystrokes to track how long employees spend per task and how much of the day they spend actively working," according to the outlet, which cited a half-dozen workers. "This leads some to avoid taking bathroom breaks."
Al Celli, a member of the Tesla Workers United (TWU) organizing committee, told the outlet that "people are tired of being treated like robots."
"The narrative on unions has shifted thanks to Starbucks and other companies doing it first."
On Tuesday, organizers plan to disseminate Valentine-themed pamphlets at the plant that say, "Roses are red / violets are blue / forming a union starts with you," and include a link to the TWU website where employees can sign union cards.
As the website reads, "We are Tesla workers seeking a voice on the job by forming a union."
"Unionizing will further accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy because it will give us a voice in our workplace and in the goals we set for ourselves to accomplish," the message from the organizing committee continues. "Having greater sustainability in our own work lives and individual well-being will translate into greater ability to meet those goals."
It ends with a demand that management agrees to "fair election principles so all voices can be heard."
Unlike other major U.S. automakers that were unionized in the decades before the neoliberal counter-revolution weakened the labor movement, there is currently no union presence at Tesla's factories. Founded in 2003, the relatively new company has thwarted previous organizing efforts.
As More Perfect Union noted on Tuesday, "Workers have tried to unionize Tesla before, and the response has been extreme union-busting, some of it illegal." The outlet shared a video it produced last year featuring "a worker on the receiving end of this mistreatment."
\u201cEx-Tesla worker Richard Ortiz spoke out to us about Musk\u2019s illegal union-busting at Tesla.\n\nRichard Ortiz tried to organize his coworkers at Tesla's CA factory. In response, Tesla "coercively interrogated" him three times, then fired him illegally.\u201d— More Perfect Union (@More Perfect Union) 1650917199
Employees at Tesla's Buffalo plant are organizing with the Service Employees International Union affiliate Workers United, which has won hundreds of union elections at Starbucks cafes across the U.S. since December 2021. Its initial Starbucks victory was in Buffalo roughly six miles from the Tesla factory.
Jaz Brisack, a Workers United organizer and former Starbucks barista who was illegally terminated after leading the successful union campaign in Buffalo, is "helping spearhead the new organizing effort at Tesla," Bloomberg reported.
Not only did Starbucks workers in Buffalo catalyze an ongoing nationwide unionization wave at the company, but now veterans of that battle are trying to help workers at one of the city's largest nonunionized workplaces do the same.
"This is what a movement looks like," tweeted Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA. "Solidarity forever!"
\u201cSupport Tesla workers and follow @united_tesla. This is what a movement looks like. @SBWorkersUnited! Solidarity Forever! Let\u2019s go!\u201d— Sara Nelson (@Sara Nelson) 1676378233
Sharing a photo he took with TWU members on Tuesday morning, Richard Bensiger, former organizing director at the AFL-CIO and founder of the Organizing Institute, observed that "Buffalo really is a union town."
\u201cBuffalo really is a union town. Proud to stand with Tesla workers organizing for a voice on the job.\u201d— Richard Bensinger (@Richard Bensinger) 1676379548
Brisack called Tesla "another example of workers showing that there is no such thing as an unorganizable workplace."
As Bloomberg reported, TWU is seeking to unionize "more than 800 Autopilot analysts in nonengineering roles that contribute to Tesla's automated-driving development, including by identifying objects in images its vehicles capture and helping its systems recognize them on the road," along with "roughly 1,000 manufacturing employees."
Celli, the TWU organizer, told the outlet that she and her fellow Autopilot workers, hired at roughly $19 per hour to start, "have such a rush to get things done that I don't know if it's actually being well thought out."
"I want a voice with my company."
Tesla fired hundreds of Autopilot workers in California last June, and Musk has advocated for automating such jobs despite mounting evidence that the technology poses a major safety hazard.
Tesla employee Keenan Lasch told Bloomberg that "the narrative on unions has shifted thanks to Starbucks and other companies doing it first," especially for Generation Z workers who constitute a large percentage of Autopilot analysts.
This isn't the first time that current and ex-Starbucks employees with unionization experience have lent support to fellow workers attempting to organize elsewhere. Last month, workers at a Peet's Coffee & Tea in Davis, California formed the chain's first unionized shop with help from Starbucks Workers United organizer Tyler Keeling.
"I want a voice with my company," Sara Costantino, a Tesla worker in Buffalo, said Tuesday. "We don't really have one."
"Zero- and low-tax-rate countries should be automatically blacklisted," said one tax expert. "E.U. countries should not get a free pass."
International anti-poverty organization Oxfam on Tuesday called an update to the European Union's list of tax havens a "joke," saying no inventory that excludes "countries with zero corporate tax rates" and countries within the E.U. can be taken seriously as a true accounting of the places used by the ultrawealthy to avoid taxes.
E.U. finance ministers unveiled their latest update of the so-called "blacklist" on Tuesday, announcing that countries including Bermuda and the Cayman Islands have been delisted, despite the fact that neither country requires residents to pay taxes and both have become favorite places for corporations to register and wealthy people in Europe and the U.S. to buy property and stash their assets in bank accounts.
Luxembourg, which allows hundreds of companies to pay an effective tax rate of less than 1%, was also left off the list as it has been in previous years—despite being "one of the most harmful tax havens in the world," according to Oxfam inequality and tax policy adviser Chiara Putaturo.
"The E.U.'s tax havens list continues to be a total whitewash," said Putaturo. "The update is yet another missed opportunity to put an end to tax havens and get billions back to bridge the gap between the superrich and ordinary people."
\u201c\ud83d\udc94 Today's update is another missed opportunity.\u00a0\n\ud83c\udfdd\ufe0f Zero and low-tax-rate countries should be automatically blacklisted.\n\u00a0\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa EU countries should not get a free pass.\u00a0\n\ud83e\udd28 Until then, the EU tax haven's blacklist will remain a joke. \n#TaxValentines\u00a0\n\ud83d\udc49 https://t.co/iRGAjIjbrr\u201d— Chiara Putaturo (@Chiara Putaturo) 1676373142
The list is ostensibly meant to name countries that the E.U. has identified as helping wealthy corporations and individuals to avoid paying taxes. Countries on the list are restricted from some E.U. funding and face administrative penalties from the bloc, while its companion "graylist" includes countries whose tax policies warrant further investigation but whose officials have committed to some reform.
Four countries were added to the blacklist on Tuesday: the British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, the Marshall Islands, and the Russian Federation. Albania, Aruba, and Curacao were placed on the graylist and four countries—Barbados, Jamaica, North Macedonia, and Uruguay—were removed from the graylist.
The blacklist only includes two countries—the Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands—that were identified by the Tax Justice Network in 2021 as the world's 20 worst corporate tax havens. That list also included E.U. member countries France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.
Oxfam's report Survival of the Richest, which was released in January, showed that worldwide, the richest 1% of households control 54% of all new wealth generated in the last decade, and nearly two-thirds of new wealth created since 2020—a trend which was partially made possible by tax havens, according to the group.
Meanwhile, food insecurity is on the rise in the U.S.; right-wing lawmakers are decimating public healthcare systems in the U.K. and Spain, sparking widespread protests; and demonstrations over the rising cost of groceries, fuel, and other necessities spread across the globe last year, with an estimated 12,500 protests in 150 countries.
"Tax havens helped billionaires to double their wealth in the last decade and contribute to corporations raking in enormous windfall profits," said Putaturo. "With this joke list, the E.U. continues to allow the super-rich and profitable to stash away their fortunes while ordinary people are battling with the cost-of-living crisis."
On social media, Putaturo noted that in 2020, the European Commission called for a reform of the criteria the E.U. finance ministers use to compile the tax havens blacklist.
"But the E.U. countries seem to love tax havens," Putaturo said, "so there has not been any progress."