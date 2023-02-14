To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Stand Up America
Sarah Harris, press@standupamerica.com

Stand Up America Statement on Nikki Haley Presidential Announcement

Today, former Governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley announced she will run for president in 2024. Although Haley is the first person to challenge Trump for the Republican nomination, she is rumored to be joined by fellow MAGA extremist and Trump understudy, Ron DeSantis, and others are expected to join in the running as 2023 continues.
Stand Up America’s Executive Director, Christina Harvey, issued the following statement:

“Make no mistake: Nikki Haley is no moderate. From her support of Trump’s policy of putting children in cages and the regressive reproductive health policies she pushed as Governor of South Carolina to her opposition to federal voting rights legislation and her unwavering support of Donald Trump—even after he incited the January 6th insurrection—Nikki Haley has shown her true colors.
“When we needed leaders to stand up for our democracy and our freedoms, Haley fell in line with Donald Trump, again and again. She spent 2022 throwing her support behind election deniers across the country, including someone who was at the Capitol insurrection on January 6th. That’s exactly the opposite of what our country needs. Unfortunately, it doesn’t make her unique.
“Whether the Republican nominee is Nikki Haley, Donald Trump or someone else, there will likely be a MAGA Republican with a track record of undermining our democracy on the GOP ticket come November 2024.”
Haley has long been a champion for right-wing causes. In her time as the UN ambassador, Haley led the U.S withdrawal from the U.N.’s New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants and defended the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy of separating migrant children from their parents. After the Jan 6 insurrection, Haley initially criticized Trump for inciting the mob, but later opposed impeachment, saying “They beat him up before he got into office. They’re beating him up after he leaves office. I mean at some point, I mean, give the man a break. I mean, move on.
In her time as the Governor of South Carolina, Haley was vocal about her opposition to reproductive health care and gun safety measures. Despite her “moderate” persona, she continues to be a strong ally of Donald Trump and has continued to perpetuate MAGA misinformation.
Stand Up America was founded in 2016 as a digital-first grassroots community working to resist Donald Trump and his cronies’ corruption, racism, and his threats to our democracy. From 2017 to 2021, our members made 1.7 million calls to Congress to oppose the MAGA extremist agenda. In 2020, our volunteers contacted 25 million voters to help defeat Trump and elect Joe Biden to the presidency. In 2022, our team helped build a firewall for democracy ahead of 2024 by electing pro-democracy Secretaries of State in Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, and Nevada, passing key democracy ballot initiatives, and mobilizing our members to get out the vote for progressive candidates nationwide. In 2024, our community will continue mobilizing to elect candidates who will stand up for our freedoms and our democracy.

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

www.StandUpAmerica.com
