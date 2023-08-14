To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Social Security Works
Contact: Linda Benesch,,lbenesch@socialsecurityworks.org

Social Security Works to Host Virtual Town Hall for Social Security's 88th Anniversary

Participants, including Rep. John Larson, will highlight the need to expand, not cut, Social Security’s modest benefits.

On Monday, August 14 at 1 PM ET, Social Security’s 88th anniversary, Rep. John Larson (D-CT) will join Social Security advocates for a virtual town hall celebrating the occasion.

Town hall participants will discuss the importance of Social Security and the need to expand, not cut, benefits. They will highlight Democratic plans to expand benefits, and condemn Republican plans to cut Social Security behind closed doors.

The town hall is hosted by Social Security Works. It will be livetweeted with the hashtag #SocSec88.

WHAT: Virtual town hall to mark Social Security’s 88th anniversary and call for protecting and expanding benefits.

WHERE: Livestreaming on YouTube here and on the Social Security Works Facebook page

WHEN: Monday, August 14, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET

WHO:

  • Representative John Larson (D-CT), Ranking Member of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Social Security
  • Peter Morley, Patient Advocate & co-founder of Health Care Awareness Month
  • Nancy Altman, President of Social Security Works

Social Security Works' mission is to: Protect and improve the economic security of disadvantaged and at-risk populations; Safeguard the economic security of those dependent, now or in the future, on Social Security; and Maintain Social Security as a vehicle of social justice.

www.socialsecurityworks.org
