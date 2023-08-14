August, 14 2023, 11:17am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Linda Benesch,,lbenesch@socialsecurityworks.org
Social Security Works to Host Virtual Town Hall for Social Security's 88th Anniversary
Participants, including Rep. John Larson, will highlight the need to expand, not cut, Social Security’s modest benefits.
On Monday, August 14 at 1 PM ET, Social Security’s 88th anniversary, Rep. John Larson (D-CT) will join Social Security advocates for a virtual town hall celebrating the occasion.
Town hall participants will discuss the importance of Social Security and the need to expand, not cut, benefits. They will highlight Democratic plans to expand benefits, and condemn Republican plans to cut Social Security behind closed doors.
The town hall is hosted by Social Security Works. It will be livetweeted with the hashtag #SocSec88.
WHAT: Virtual town hall to mark Social Security’s 88th anniversary and call for protecting and expanding benefits.
WHERE: Livestreaming on YouTube here and on the Social Security Works Facebook page
WHEN: Monday, August 14, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET
WHO:
- Representative John Larson (D-CT), Ranking Member of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Social Security
- Peter Morley, Patient Advocate & co-founder of Health Care Awareness Month
- Nancy Altman, President of Social Security Works
Social Security Works' mission is to: Protect and improve the economic security of disadvantaged and at-risk populations; Safeguard the economic security of those dependent, now or in the future, on Social Security; and Maintain Social Security as a vehicle of social justice.
LATEST NEWS
'This Is Witness Tampering': Trump Tells Former Georgia Official Not to Testify
"This is blatantly unlawful stuff."
Aug 14, 2023
News
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday told Georgia's former lieutenant governor, Geoff Duncan, not to testify before the Fulton County grand jury that is set to hear evidence this week in the state's 2020 election interference case.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday told Georgia's former lieutenant governor, Geoff Duncan, not to testify before the Fulton County grand jury that is set to hear evidence this week in the state's 2020 election interference case.
"I am reading reports that failed former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Jeff [ sic] Duncan, will be testifying before the Fulton County Grand Jury. He shouldn't," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the Election Fraud that took place in Georgia."
Legal experts argued that Trump's post, published as the Fulton County grand jury prepared to convene to hear from Duncan and others, amounts to witness tampering.
"This is witness tampering and obstruction of justice," wrote Glenn Kirschner, an NBC News legal analyst. "Trump indicates he knows a witness is about to testify before the grand jury, and he states—unequivocally and directly—'he shouldn't.'"
"I expect we’ll see these crimes charged," Kirschner added.
Anthony Michael Kreis, a professor at Georgia State University College of Law, agreed, writing, "This is blatantly unlawful stuff."
Trump is expected to face charges in the Georgia election probe as soon as Tuesday. The election law charges that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is reportedly considering include criminal solicitation to commit election fraud and conspiracy to commit election fraud.
According toCNN, "Atlanta-area prosecutors investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia are in possession of text messages and emails directly connecting members of Donald Trump's legal team to the early January 2021 voting system breach in Coffee County."
"Willis is expected to seek charges against more than a dozen individuals when her team presents its case before a grand jury," CNN reported Sunday. "Several individuals involved in the voting systems breach in Coffee County are among those who may face charges in the sprawling criminal probe."
Keep ReadingShow Less
'What Authoritarianism Looks Like': Wisconsin GOP Threatens to Impeach Liberal Justice
"Republicans are threatening to use their gerrymandered supermajority to remove the newly elected Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who could strike down their gerrymanders."
Aug 14, 2023
News
The Republican leader of Wisconsin's Assembly late last week threatened impeachment proceedings against liberal state Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz if she doesn't recuse herself from cases involving Wisconsin's legislative maps, which GOP lawmakers have aggressively gerrymandered to give themselves what experts say is an illegal electoral advantage.
In a radio interview on Friday, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos accused Protasiewicz of "prejudging" the outcome of a potential case challenging the legality of Wisconsin's maps.
Earlier this month, a coalition of voting rights groups and law firms filed a lawsuit over the maps, appealing directly to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to strike them down.
Protasiewicz, whose election victory earlier this year ended conservatives' 15-year dominance of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, was critical of the state's maps during her campaign, calling them "rigged" and arguing they "do not reflect people in this state."
"I don't think you could sell any reasonable person that the maps are fair," Protasiewicz said in January. "I can't tell you what I would do on a particular case, but I can tell you my values, and the maps are wrong."
During his Friday interview, Vos characterized Protasiewicz's comments as sufficient grounds for recusal, claiming that they show she can't be an "impartial observer" on cases related to the state's maps.
But critics see Vos' suggestion of impeachment proceedings as an anti-democratic threat by a supermajority worried about losing its grip on power.
Republicans have controlled the Wisconsin Legislature for 12 consecutive years, and they have the two-thirds majority necessary to convict in the Senate. Just a majority vote in the Assembly is needed to impeach.
As the Associated Pressreported Sunday, the Wisconsin Constitution "requires legislative districts 'to consist of contiguous territory,'" but "many nonetheless contain sections of land that are not actually connected."
"The resulting map looks a bit like Swiss cheese, where some districts are dotted with small neighborhood holes assigned to different representatives," the outlet added. "Wisconsin's Assembly districts rank among the most tilted nationally, with Republicans routinely winning far more seats than would be expected based on their average share of the vote."
Stephen Wolf of Daily Kos Electionswrote in response to Vos' comments that "Republicans are threatening to use their gerrymandered supermajority to remove the newly elected Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who could strike down their gerrymanders."
"Gerrymandering let the GOP win exactly two-thirds in the state Senate in 2022 despite Dems winning most statewide races," Wolf noted.
Even if the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate doesn't ultimately succeed in convicting Protasiewicz, her impeachment in the Assembly would, under Wisconsin law, prevent her from hearing cases until her acquittal, observed Michael Li, redistricting and voting counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice.
"If the Senate drags its feet in holding a trial, that might be enough to leave gerrymandered maps in place for 2024," Li warned.
The Campaign Legal Center (CLC), Law Forward, the Election Law Clinic at Harvard Law School, Stafford Rosenbaum LLP, and Arnold & Porter argued in a petition filed with the Wisconsin Supreme Court earlier this month that the state's legislative maps are "extreme partisan gerrymanders that violate multiple provisions of the Wisconsin Constitution."
The lawsuit demands a redrawing of legislative maps and special elections for state Senate seats that wouldn't otherwise be up for reelection until 2026.
"The legislators elected in November 2022 took office in unconstitutionally configured districts," the lawsuit states. "That constitutional infirmity has persisted for over a decade now, and Wisconsinites have suffered under this unconstitutional system for long enough. Legislators have no right to complete a term of office that was unconstitutionally obtained."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Trump Admirer Who Believes Climate Crisis Is a 'Socialist Lie' Wins Argentina Primary
Javier Milei has proposed taking a "chainsaw" to public spending and eliminating Argentina's health, education, and environment ministries.
Aug 14, 2023
News
Javier Milei, an admirer of former U.S. President Donald Trump who believes climate change is a "socialist lie" and wants to impose extreme austerity on Argentina's economy, won the Latin American nation's presidential primary on Sunday with just over 30% of the vote.
The surprise result makes Milei—a self-described "anarcho-capitalist"—the slight frontrunner for the October general election, a high-stakes contest for a nation beset by economic turmoil and political crises. The country's inflation rate is currently above 115% and nearly 40% of the population lives in poverty.
Milei, an economist and one-term congressman, campaigned on taking a "chainsaw" to Argentina's public spending, describing the austerity that the International Monetary Fund has imposed on the country as "tiny" compared to his plan.
As The New York Timesreported Sunday, Milei "has pitched himself as the radical change that the collapsing Argentine economy needs, and he could be a shock to the system if elected." Milei has proposed abolishing Argentina's central bank and replacing the peso with the U.S. dollar as the nation's currency.
"Besides his ideas about the currency and the central bank, he has proposed drastically lowering taxes and cutting public spending, including by charging people to use the public healthcare system; closing or privatizing all state-owned enterprises; and eliminating the health, education, and environment ministries," the Times noted.
Milei also "thinks climate change is a lie, characterizes sex education as a ploy to destroy the family, believes the sale of human organs should be legal, and wants to make it easier to own handguns," the Associated Pressreported.
The far-right candidate finished just ahead of the center-right opposition coalition, United for Change, which received about 28% support in Sunday's primary. Argentina's ruling coalition, led by economy minister Sergio Massa, won about 27% of the vote.
Alberto Fernandez, Argentina's president, opted not to seek reelection.
The close results of Sunday's primary suggest the October general election could end without an outright winner, setting the stage for a November runoff.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular
FINAL
DAY!
DAY!
Please Support Our
Mid-Year Campaign Today!
Mid-Year Campaign Today!