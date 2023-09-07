To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Senate Finally Confirms 5th FCC Commissioner After Vacancy of More Than 2.5 Years

Today, the U.S. Senate confirmed Anna Gomez to the Federal Communications Commission in a bipartisan 55-43 vote. Commissioner Gomez fills a slot at the agency which has been vacant since President Biden took office in January of 2021. The vacancy had often left the commission deadlocked 2-2 on critical matters, and her confirmation will allow the agency to move forward.

Statement of Ishan Mehta, Common CauseDirector for Media and Democracy

With the confirmation of Anna Gomez to the FCC, the agency can now move forward to advance reforms that will benefit every American household – including providing robust and affordable connectivity that has become crucial to participating in our democracy and society. The confirmation of Commissioner Gomez breaks more than two and a half years of gridlock that has hobbled the FCC while Senate Republicans and a handful of Democrats refused to confirm Gigi Sohn, the previous nominee.

With a full complement of commissioners, the FCC should quickly move to address issues that impact every one of us. With the commission deadlock broken, the FCC must rapidly move forward on addressing net neutrality, broadband connectivity, and media ownership concentration.

A free and open media is essential to democracy, and the FCC can once again hold media accountable to their public interest obligations.

Today’s confirmation of Anna Gomez is a win for American households from coast to coast that will see an FCC looking after their interests instead of corporate interests.

Common Cause is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy. We work to create open, honest, and accountable government that serves the public interest; promote equal rights, opportunity, and representation for all; and empower all people to make their voices heard in the political process.

