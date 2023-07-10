July, 10 2023, 12:34pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Sanders Once Again Urges Biden Administration to Act to Lower Outrageous Price of Alzheimer’s Treatment and Costly New Prescription Drugs
Following the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) full approval of the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, on Monday sent a follow-up letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra once again urging the Biden Administration to act to substantially reduce the price of this treatment and to develop a plan to lower the price of all new prescription drugs. Sanders previously wrote to Becerra last month on the outrageous cost of Leqembi before the FDA’s approval.
“Alzheimer’s is a horrible disease,” Sanders wrote. “We must do everything possible to find a cure for the millions of people who suffer from it today, and the millions more who will be afflicted in the coming years. But, as we grapple with the huge number of Americans who will be seeking medical treatment for Alzheimer’s, we must develop policies now that prevent pharmaceutical companies from bankrupting Medicare and our entire health care system.”
In his letter, Sanders asked Secretary Becerra why the price of Leqembi could not be lowered to $8,900, which is the price independent experts believe it should cost based on its effectiveness. Sanders also asked Secretary Becerra how much Leqembi will cost Medicare, how much Medicare premiums will go up for all seniors as a result of the cost of this one drug, how many seniors with Alzheimer’s will not be able to receive treatment because they cannot afford to pay the more than $5,000 co-payment for Leqembi, and what strategy, if any, HHS is developing to lower the price of new prescription drugs coming onto the market.
Sanders requested that Secretary Becerra provide a written response to his questions no later than July 21. If Sanders does not receive a timely and adequate response to these questions, he will be inviting Secretary Becerra to attend a HELP Committee hearing to “explain to the American people why we pay, by far, the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs and how those outrageous prices threaten Medicare beneficiaries and patients throughout the country.”
Leqembi was developed by Eisai, a Japanese pharmaceutical company, and Biogen, an American company that in 2021 wanted to charge U.S. taxpayers $56,000 for a different Alzheimer’s treatment called Aduhelm. After public pressure from Sanders, Biogen backed down and lowered the price to $28,200. Biogen and Eisai have set the price of Leqembi at $26,500 even though the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, an independent non-profit organization, estimated in March that this drug should be sold for as little as $8,900 per year based on its effectiveness.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, if only 10 percent of the 6.7 million older adults with Alzheimer’s disease take Leqembi at Eisai and Biogen’s proposed price, it would cost Medicare $17.8 billion, which is nearly half of what Medicare Part B spent on all drugs in 2021.
In early December of 2021, Sanders sent a letter to President Biden urging him to instruct Medicare to delay expanding coverage of Aduhelm until the scientific community determined that it was safe and effective and to reverse a record-breaking increase in Medicare premiums attributable to the $56,000 price of this drug. Sanders first spoke out about Biogen’s outrageous greed when the original $56,000 price tag for the treatment was released. As a result, the Administration limited access to Aduhelm for clinical trials and reduced Medicare premiums by 3 percent this year.
Warren Demands Answers From Pentagon on 'Cozy' Relationship With Wall Street
The Office of Strategic Capital appears to be giving its consultants "an opportunity to refresh their rolodexes without having appropriate guardrails in place to protect the public interest," said the senator.
Jul 10, 2023
The OSC and its reliance on SGEs seems "perfectly designed to generate conflicts of interest," said Jonathan Cohn of the advocacy group Progressive Massachusetts.
Warren wrote that the creation of the OSC by Austin—a former board member of defense contractor Raytheon—serves as an argument for the passage of her proposed legislation, the Anti-Corruption and Public Integrity Act. The bill would require all federal ethics laws to apply to SGEs and would require such employees to recuse themselves from "matters that might financially benefit themselves, a previous employer, or client from the preceding four years."
Warning that a U.S. Department of Defense office created by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has created "clear conflicts" of interest as the agency works to finance technological advances, Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Sunday evening wrote to the department with a number of questions about how the Office of Strategic Capital operates and what officials are doing to ensure a separation between the Pentagon and investment firms vying to capitalize on the agency's work.
Austin announced the creation of the Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) in 2022, saying it would help the U.S. win "a global competition for leadership in critical technologies...and build enduring national security advantages."
As Warren noted on Sunday, the office provides "investment priorities in the form of an investment prospectus" to the Strategic Capital Advisory Council, which includes Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Heidi Shyu, to whom the Massachusetts Democrat addressed her letter.
The senator warned that at least two advisers at the OSC have maintained their senior positions at their consulting and venture capital firms, creating the appearance of multiple conflicts of interest.
"While some experts see this office supporting the development of key national security capacities, others have called it merely 'good innovation theater.' I am concerned that this office is already too cozy with private investment firms."
OSC consultant Linda Lourie works as a senior adviser for WestExec Advisors, which has helped technology startups with defense contracts, while OSC policy adviser Kirsten Bartok Touw has remained in her role as a managing partner at venture capital firm New Vista Capital.
Both Lourie and Touk were hired as special government employees (SGEs), exempting them from many of the ethics rules that apply to most federal employees.
SGEs are prohibited from "participating personally and substantially in any particular matter that has a direct and predictable effect on their own financial interests" and are subject to fines or imprisonment if they violate those rules, but, Warren noted, they are "not barred from lobbying on behalf of or representing outside entities to federal agencies in all cases, and may continue to receive outcome income."
While the DOD has said consultants including Lourie and Touk are only involved in "broad policy discussions" and not decisions about investments the OSC becomes involved in, Warren cited a Government Accountability Office report that said the employees can access "non-public political intelligence information" via "briefings, meetings, committee hearings, public or non-public documents, personal conversations, and other communications" at the Pentagon or on Capitol Hill.
"The OSC appears to be providing these consultants an opportunity to refresh their rolodexes without having appropriate guardrails in place to protect the public interest. As one of the consultants has observed, winning defense contracts is 'about relationships and connectivity,'" wrote Warren, quoting a comment Touk made in 2022.
The senator further noted that SGEs who serve for less than 60 days are not subject to a typical one-year "cooling-off period" during which they are barred from contacting their former agency regarding official matters.
As it stands, Jeff Hauser of the Revolving Door ProjecttoldVox in April, "it would take Herculean firewalls in one's brain—that human beings are not capable of—to ignore the fact that you continue to be employed at an entity that has ongoing interest in certain outcomes on decisions you're working on in government."
In her letter, Warren also pointed to reporting in The Intercept in April which said that as Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which served as a lender to several tech startups, neared collapse in March, the OSC sent an internal email saying it was "assessing impacts to national security" that could arise from the bank's failure.
Because the OSC has "moved to provide loans, guarantees, and other financial instruments to technology companies it considers crucial to national security," reported The Intercept, "the defense agency advocated for government intervention to insure the investments. The Pentagon had even scrambled to prepare multiple plans to get cash to affected companies if necessary."
Warren on Sunday called on Shyu to disclose which companies contacted OSC about SVB's collapse and asked if "any of the companies that contacted OSC about SVB's collapse [were] current or former employers or clients of OSC personnel."
"While some experts see this office supporting the development of key national security capacities, others have called it merely 'good innovation theater,'" said Warren. "I am concerned that this office is already too cozy with private investment firms."
Probe Suggests Greek Coast Guard Caused Deadly Migrant Shipwreck—and Tried to Cover It Up
The incident "demonstrates once again the inhumane and lethal nature of the European border regime," said a research agency involved with the investigation.
Jul 10, 2023
After an overcrowded fishing vessel carrying hundreds of migrants capsized in the Mediterranean last month, the Greek coast guard claimed that those in control of the ship rejected repeated offers of assistance in the hours leading up to the wreck.
But a joint analysis by media outlets and the Berlin-based research agency Forensis offers a strikingly different account of the catastrophe, suggesting that the Greek coast guard's efforts to tow the vessel destabilized it, ultimately causing it to capsize and killing at least 78 people.
More than 500 people are still missing and feared dead.
The Guardian, German public broadcaster ARD/NDR/Funk, and Greek investigative outlet Solomon reconstructed the ship's trajectory on the night it capsized using an interactive 3D model of the vessel. What they found cast serious doubt on the Hellenic Coast Guard's (HCG) denial of responsibility for one of the deadliest migrant shipwrecks in recent history.
The analysis found that the migrant vessel known as the Adriana began moving westward—in the direction of Italy, its original target destination, and away from Greece's Search and Rescue zone—following the arrival of a single Greek coast guard. The HCG claims the Adriana began moving in that direction on its own, but survivors say the coast guard "told the migrants it would lead them to Italy" instead of Greece—the nearest safe port—even though the ship was clearly in distress.
The investigation further found that a Greek coast guard captain logged incorrect data about the speed and trajectory of the Adriana, indicating a possible attempt to cover up the HCG's actions in the lead-up to the deadly wreck.
"Our analysis shows that between 23:57 and 00:44 the migrant boat traveled 3.88nm, at an average speed of 4.95 knots, higher than the speed of 3 knots indicated in the logs of the HCG," Forensis reported. "This is the highest recorded speed for the migrant boat that day, which could indicate that it was attempting to follow the faster boat being operated by the HCG."
Our digital reconstruction of the boat and its trajectory reveals that actions by the Hellenic Coast Guard’s (HCG) led to the drowning of over 600 people, and that the HCG’s account of the incident was misleading. pic.twitter.com/vykPgo5Bm0
— Forensis (@counterinv) July 7, 2023
When the Adriana eventually lost engine power, an HCG vessel approached and "a masked man" climbed onto the migrant ship and "tied a rope to their railing off-center, to the right," Forensis noted, citing survivor accounts.
"They then tried to tow the migrant boat twice," Forensis continued. "Both attempts lasted, according to the migrants we interviewed, between a few seconds and a few minutes. The first time, the rope snapped. The second time, using the same rope, the HCG pulled away even faster, causing the migrant boat to rock to the right, then to the left, then to the right again, and eventually capsizing to the right (starboard). A group of witnesses who were sitting inside did not see the towing, but testified that they felt themselves being propelled forward 'like a rocket' long after their engine had stopped working."
Speaking to The Guardian, two unnamed sources from the Greek coast guard said that "they believed towing was a likely reason for the boat capsizing."
"This would not be without precedent," the newspaper observed. "In 2014, an attempt to tow a refugee boat off the coast of Farmakonisi cost 11 lives. Greek courts cleared the coastguard, but the European court of human rights passed a damning judgment in 2022."
"I believe the reason was the towing by the Greek boat."
The investigation found that after the Adriana capsized, the lone Greek vessel on the scene departed, "creating large waves in its wake that made swimming difficult and, according to survivors, further accelerated the sinking of the boat."
"Survivors recount that the HCG traveled and remained a considerable distance from their boat, directing its lights towards the people adrift in the water," Forensis noted. "Numerous individuals from the migrant boat attempted to swim to the HCG boat unsuccessfully. After approximately 20-30 minutes, once the boat had completely sunk, the HCG sent a small Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) and started looking for survivors."
Forensis argued that the facts accumulated over the course of the investigation prove that the Greek coast guard "bears crucial responsibility for the shipwreck" and appears to have taken deliberate steps to "distort and manipulate evidence related to the incident and silence witness accounts."
As The Guardianreported Monday, survivors gave two rounds of testimony about the wreck—one to the coast guard and one to a civil prosecutor.
"Testimonies to the coast guard by two separate survivors of different nationalities are word for word the same when describing the sinking: 'We were too many people on the boat, which was old and rusty... this is why it capsized and sank in the end,'" according to The Guardian, which viewed the testimony.
"Under oath to the civil prosecutor, days later, the same survivors describe towing incidents and blame the Greek coast guard for the sinking," The Guardian continued. "The same Syrian survivor who stated in his coastguard testimony that the trawler capsized due to its age and overcrowding would later testify: 'When they stepped on it, and I am sorry to mention this, our boat sank. I believe the reason was the towing by the Greek boat.'"
Forensis pledged to ensure that the findings of the probe are "made available to all independent bodies seeking accountability for this deadly incident—an event which demonstrates once again the inhumane and lethal nature of the European border regime."
'Clarence Thomas Needs to Resign': Report Shines More Light on Justice's Gifts From the Rich
Thomas has "received benefits—many of them previously unreported—from a broader cohort of wealthy and powerful friends" than was previously known, according to The New York Times.
Jul 10, 2023
Thomas has also become close with ultra-millionaire executive David Sokol through the Horatio Alger Association. The
Times reported that Sokol "describes the justice and his wife as 'close personal friends,' and in 2015, the Sokols hosted the Thomases for a visit to their sprawling Montana ranch. The Sokols have also hosted the Thomases at their waterfront mansion in Florida."
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), who has spent much of the last several years
spotlighting how shadowy special interests have captured the Supreme Court, tweeted Sunday that "billionaire emoluments to [Federalist Society] justices just keep piling up."
The watchdog organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington reiterated its call for Thomas to resign following publication of the
Times story.
An in-depth New York Timesstory examining Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' membership in an exclusive club of wealthy Americans—and the benefits he has reaped from the association—sparked fresh calls for his resignation on Sunday, with watchdogs and lawmakers decrying the new report as further evidence of deep-seated corruption at the nation's most powerful judicial body.
Months after his confirmation to the Supreme Court in 1991, according to the Times, Thomas was accepted into the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, a group named after the Gilded Age American author Horatio Alger.
"At Horatio Alger, he moved into the inner circle, a cluster of extraordinarily wealthy, largely conservative members who lionized him and all that he had achieved," the newspaper reported. "While he has never held an official leadership position, in some ways he has become the association's leading light. He has granted it unusual access to the Supreme Court, where every year he presides over the group's signature event: a ceremony in the courtroom at which he places Horatio Alger medals around the necks of new lifetime members."
The new reporting comes on the heels of a series of revelations from the investigative outlet ProPublica, which uncovered decades of trips Thomas took on the dime of billionaire Harlan Crow, who is deeply enmeshed in right-wing politics.
ProPublica also found a previously undisclosed real estate deal between Crow and Thomas, who just recently joined his fellow conservative justices in ruling against affirmative action and student debt relief for more than 40 million Americans.
"But a look at his tenure at the Horatio Alger Association, based on more than two dozen interviews and a review of public filings and internal documents, shows that Justice Thomas has received benefits—many of them previously unreported—from a broader cohort of wealthy and powerful friends," the Times reported Sunday. "They have included major donors to conservative causes with broad policy and political interests and much at stake in Supreme Court decisions, even if they were not directly involved in the cases."
According to the Times, the justice's circle at the Horatio Alger Association has included billionaire industrialist Dennis Washington and the late Wayne Huizenga, "the entrepreneur who built the Blockbuster Video empire and owned the Miami Dolphins."
"In 2001, Mr. Huizenga's foundation joined Mr. Crow in helping underwrite the restoration and dedication of a library wing in Savannah in the justice's honor," the Times found. "In the 2000s, Justice Thomas made annual visits to South Florida to help Mr. Huizenga... pass out scholarships, sometimes also meeting with the team. At least once, Justice Thomas flew in a private jet emblazoned with the Dolphins logo."
"We have an unelected, unaccountable, corrupt body of people that stand in the way of democracy."
"More to come I'm sure, once we crack the omertà," Whitehouse added.
Unique among federal judges, Supreme Court justices are not bound by a code of ethics, leaving massive openings for the powerful lifetime appointees to accept gifts from wealthy people who have business before the court.
Last month, ProPublicarevealed that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito took an undisclosed private jet flight to Alaska in 2008 with Paul Singer, a billionaire hedge fund tycoon directly tied to cases that reached the court in subsequent years. Singer also has financial connections to right-wing groups fighting student debt relief.
Days after ProPublica published its story, Alito joined Thomas and the high court's four other conservative justices in blocking the Biden administration's student debt cancellation program.
Mounting evidence of the conservative supermajority's corruption and the court's latest destructive rulings have intensified calls for sweeping high court reforms, including adding justices to the bench and imposing a binding code of ethics.
"We have to start coming to terms with just how much of a democracy we still don't have," Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, toldThe Guardian on Sunday. "We have an unelected, unaccountable, corrupt body of people that stand in the way of democracy, stand in the way of justice, and stand in the way of the will of the people."
In a "Dear Colleague" letter on Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote that "Americans' faith in the judiciary is at an all-time low after the extreme MAGA right captured the Supreme Court and achieved dangerous, regressive policies completely at odds with what the vast majority of Americans want."
"At the same time, this MAGA-captured Supreme Court feels free to accept lavish gifts and vacations from their powerful, billionaire friends," Schumer continued. "And these are no ordinary billionaires—they are ideological extremists who bankroll hard-right MAGA causes and then bring those cases before the same justices they've patronized."
"Congress has clear authority to oversee the federal judiciary," he added, "and we must explore every option for restoring faith in our courts."
