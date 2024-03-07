To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Social Security Works
Linda Benesch, lbenesch@socialsecurityworks.org

Republicans Vote to Advance Budget With Trump-Arrington Death Panel for Social Security

Today, House Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington’s (R-TX) House Budget Committee held a markup on the House Republican FY2025 budget resolution. The budget resolution was reported out of committee with support from every Republican present, while every Democrat voted against it.

The following is a statement from Nancy Altman, President of Social Security Works:

“This budget includes a so-called ‘fiscal commission,’ which the White House has accurately referred to as a death panel for Social Security and Medicare. The commission is designed to slash vital earned benefits through a fast-track, closed-door process, intended to allow Republicans to avoid political accountability.

Every Republican who voted for this budget voted to cut Social Security and Medicare. During the mark-up, Democrats proposed numerous amendments to protect Social Security and Medicare. Republicans voted down all of them.

This markup comes two days after Donald Trump enthusiastically endorsed Chairman Arrington. Arrington is a fervent supporter of the death panel commission, and wants to attach it to must-pass government spending bills. By endorsing Arrington, Trump has endorsed the Social Security death panel.

At tonight’s State of the Union, President Joe Biden has a golden opportunity to slam the Trump-Arrington death panel. In addition, Biden should renew his promise to protect and expand Social Security — and pay for it by taxing the ultra-rich. Then the American people will know which party stands with them and which party stands with the billionaire class.”

Those opposed to the Social Security death panel commission include:

Seventy percent of voters, including 71 percent of Republican voters
The White House, which refers to it as a “death panel for Social Security and Medicare”
116 House Democrats led by Reps. John Larson (D-CT) and Jan Schakowsky (D-IL)
AARP
The AFL-CIO
AFSCME and over 170 national, state, and local groups
100+ organizations including labor unions and advocates for seniors, women, and people with disabilities
Former staff (Democratic and Republican) of the 1983 Greenspan Commission

