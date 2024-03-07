March, 07 2024, 02:21pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Linda Benesch, lbenesch@socialsecurityworks.org
Republicans Vote to Advance Budget With Trump-Arrington Death Panel for Social Security
Today, House Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington’s (R-TX) House Budget Committee held a markup on the House Republican FY2025 budget resolution. The budget resolution was reported out of committee with support from every Republican present, while every Democrat voted against it.
The following is a statement from Nancy Altman, President of Social Security Works:
“This budget includes a so-called ‘fiscal commission,’ which the White House has accurately referred to as a death panel for Social Security and Medicare. The commission is designed to slash vital earned benefits through a fast-track, closed-door process, intended to allow Republicans to avoid political accountability.
Every Republican who voted for this budget voted to cut Social Security and Medicare. During the mark-up, Democrats proposed numerous amendments to protect Social Security and Medicare. Republicans voted down all of them.
This markup comes two days after Donald Trump enthusiastically endorsed Chairman Arrington. Arrington is a fervent supporter of the death panel commission, and wants to attach it to must-pass government spending bills. By endorsing Arrington, Trump has endorsed the Social Security death panel.
At tonight’s State of the Union, President Joe Biden has a golden opportunity to slam the Trump-Arrington death panel. In addition, Biden should renew his promise to protect and expand Social Security — and pay for it by taxing the ultra-rich. Then the American people will know which party stands with them and which party stands with the billionaire class.”
Those opposed to the Social Security death panel commission include:
Seventy percent of voters, including 71 percent of Republican voters
The White House, which refers to it as a “death panel for Social Security and Medicare”
116 House Democrats led by Reps. John Larson (D-CT) and Jan Schakowsky (D-IL)
AARP
The AFL-CIO
AFSCME and over 170 national, state, and local groups
100+ organizations including labor unions and advocates for seniors, women, and people with disabilities
Former staff (Democratic and Republican) of the 1983 Greenspan Commission
Social Security Works' mission is to: Protect and improve the economic security of disadvantaged and at-risk populations; Safeguard the economic security of those dependent, now or in the future, on Social Security; and Maintain Social Security as a vehicle of social justice.
Biden Aid Port Plan Rebuked as 'Pathetic' PR Effort as Israel Starves Gazans
"We need accountability, not more harebrained headline-chasing schemes," said a campaigner with Medical Aid for Palestinians.
Mar 07, 2024
"All of these efforts in order to avoid what actually matters: Stopping the war,"
responded Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. "Pathetic."
President Joe Biden is expected to announce during his State of the Union address Thursday night that the U.S. military will construct a temporary port on Gaza's coastline to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance, a plan that critics said is a far cry from what's needed to end Israel's forced starvation of the enclave's population.
It's expected to take up to two months for large aid packages to begin flowing through the seaport, which a White House official said would be able to "receive large ships carrying food, water, medicine, and temporary shelters."
"Wouldn't it be easier to demand Israel let in aid right now while Palestinian children are literally being starved to death?" asked Josh Ruebner, an adjunct lecturer at Georgetown University and former policy director of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights. "Waiting 45-60 days to build a temporary pier doesn't help Palestinians starving to death today."
"Besides, how are you going to offload the aid from the pier to the land given that Israel shoots at Palestinian boats all the time?" Ruebner continued. "And even if you get the aid to land, how does it get distributed to those most in need? Maybe you should have thought about that before you cut off aid to UNRWA, the only agency able to distribute aid throughout the Gaza Strip."
The White House said Thursday that in addition to the aid port, it will "continue to work to increase the amount of aid flowing through existing border crossings at Rafah and Kerem Shalom." The administration also said the Israeli government, at the request of the U.S., has "prepared a new land crossing directly into northern Gaza," which Israel has mostly cut off from aid for months—causing children to starve to death.
Biden's port announcement will come days after the U.S. began airdropping aid into Gaza as Israel continued obstructing ground deliveries and attacking aid convoys. According to the United Nations, 150 aid trucks at most are reaching Gaza daily—half of the bare minimum needed.
"Israel has mounted a starvation campaign against the Palestinian people in Gaza," Michael Fakhri, the U.N. special rapporteur on the right to food, said Thursday.
"The aid that his administration is trying to get into Gaza can't get through Israel's blockade. Instead of announcing a total arms embargo—or at least until Israel allows aid to get in!—he is building a port."
Aid that arrives at the temporary U.S. port will be routed through Cyprus and "will undergo prior inspection by Israel," The Washington Postreported, raising concerns that Israel will impede the maritime shipments just as it has done with ground shipments.
U.S. officials claimed the port operation would not require any American troops on the ground but "did not provide details about how the pier would be built," The Associated Pressreported. "One noted that the U.S. military has 'unique capabilities' and can do things from 'just offshore.'"
Human rights groups and aid workers have implored the U.S. to exert pressure on the Israeli government—including by cutting off arms sales—to end its suffocating blockade, allow aid to flow freely through land crossings, and support a lasting cease-fire.
"Biden is sending Israel a new shipment of weapons every 36 hours," said Yonah Lieberman, co-founder of the progressive Jewish advocacy group IfNotNow. "The aid that his administration is trying to get into Gaza can't get through Israel's blockade. Instead of announcing a total arms embargo—or at least until Israel allows aid to get in!—he is building a port."
Rohan Talbot, director of advocacy and campaigns at Medical Aid for Palestinians, wrote on social media that "the infrastructure required to get aid to those who need it in Gaza already exists, the problem is just that Israel keeps attacking and obstructing it."
"We need accountability, not more harebrained headline-chasing schemes," Talbot added. "Literally nobody on the ground is advocating for this. They want you to stop proving the bombs doing the damage."
Report Warns Generative AI Could Turbocharge Climate Disinformation
"The climate emergency cannot be confronted while online public and political discourse is polluted by fear, hate, confusion, and conspiracy," one campaigner warned.
Mar 07, 2024
Invoking an old Facebook motto, Kairos Fellowship's Nicole Sugerman said that "we must not allow another 'move fast and break things' era in tech; we've already seen how the rapid, unregulated growth of social media platforms led to previously unimaginable levels of online and offline harm and violence."
In addition to social media, the report outlines concerns about disinformation spreading via large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, search engines, and online advertising. Sarah Kay Wiley, director of policy at Check My Ads, noted that "we are already seeing how generative AI is being weaponized to spin up climate disinformation or copy legitimate news sites to siphon off advertising revenue."
"Governments and companies must stop pretending that increasing equipment efficiencies and directing AI tools towards weather disaster responses are enough to mitigate AI's contribution to the climate emergency," he added.
Members of a global coalition on Thursday released a report detailing "significant and immediate dangers" that artificial intelligence poses to the climate emergency.
"AI companies spread hype that they might save the planet, but currently they are doing just the opposite," said Michael Khoo at Friends of the Earth, part of the Climate Action Against Disinformation (CAAD) coalition. "AI companies risk turbocharging climate disinformation, and their energy use is causing a dangerous increase to overall U.S. consumption, with a corresponding increase of carbon emissions."
As AI has rapidly developed over the past year, global leaders and experts—from United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists—have sounded the alarm about the technology furthering disinformation on all topics.
The World Economic Forum earlier this year "identified AI-generated mis- and disinformation as the world's greatest threat (followed by climate change)," notes the new CAAD report. Citing cases in Slovakia and the United States, it says that "the world is already seeing how AI is being used for political disinformation campaigns."
"AI models will allow climate disinformation professionals and the fossil fuel industry to build on their decades of disinformation campaigns."
"AI models will allow climate disinformation professionals and the fossil fuel industry to build on their decades of disinformation campaigns," the document warns. "More recent attempts, such as falsely blaming wind power as a cause of whale deaths in New Jersey or power outages in Texas, have already been effective."
The publication specifically points to potential abuse of generative artificial intelligence, systems that create content—including text, images, music, and videos—in response to prompts. It states that "generative AI will make such campaigns vastly easier, quicker, and cheaper to produce, while also enabling it to spread further and faster."
Such content can include deepfakes, audio or video of a person appearing to say something they never did. The publication highlights that "an August 2023 study focusing on climate change-related deepfakes found over a quarter of respondents across age groups were unable to identify whether videos were fake."
"Adding to this threat, social media companies have shown declining interest in stopping disinformation, reducing trust and safety team staffing," the document stresses.
"Adtech companies are woefully unprepared to deal with generative AI and the opaque nature of the digital advertising industry means advertisers are not in control of where their ad dollars are going," she continued. "Regulation is needed to help build transparency and accountability to ensure advertisers are able to decide whether to support AI-generated content."
Oliver Hayes at CAAD member Global Action Plan also demanded swift intervention, arguing that "the climate emergency cannot be confronted while online public and political discourse is polluted by fear, hate, confusion, and conspiracy."
"In a year when 2 billion people are heading to the polls, this represents an existential threat to climate action."
"In a year when 2 billion people are heading to the polls, this represents an existential threat to climate action," he said. "We should stop looking at AI through the 'benefit-only' analysis and recognize that, in order to secure robust democracies and equitable climate policy, we must rein in Big Tech and regulate AI."
The report features recommendations for companies, lawmakers, and regulators to boost accountability, safety, and transparency related to AI. The suggestions echo coalition letters to U.S. President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and apply to not only disinformation but also energy and water use.
The limited company statements that are available and independent research show that the proliferation of LLMs "is already causing energy use to skyrocket," which "comes on top of the highest rate of increase in U.S. energy consumption levels since the 1990s," the document notes.
On top of that, "training large language models such as GPT-3 can require millions of liters of freshwater for both cooling and electricity generation," the report explains. "This thirsty industry therefore contributes to local water scarcity in areas that are already vulnerable, and could exacerbate risk and intensity of water stress and drought with greater computing demands."
Greenpeace USA senior strategist Charlie Cray said that "the skyrocketing use of electricity and water, combined with its ability to rapidly spread disinformation, makes AI one of the greatest emerging climate threat-multipliers."
"Governments and companies must stop pretending that increasing equipment efficiencies and directing AI tools towards weather disaster responses are enough to mitigate AI's contribution to the climate emergency," he added.
AOC Leads Charge Against AI-Generated Pornographic Deepfakes
"The proliferation of nonconsensual, sexually explicit 'deepfake' images has exploded online," said one supporter of the bill. "It is past time that our laws catch up and hold the perpetrators of this abuse accountable!"
Mar 07, 2024
The Senate's version of the bill was introduced in late January by Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)
Five years after legislation was first introduced to combat the spread of artificial intelligence-generated deepfake images online, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday unveiled a bipartisan proposal to help victims of such "digital forgery," saying those affected have "waited too long" for federal action to hold perpetrators accountable.
The Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Nonconsensual Edits Act of 2024 (DEFIANCE Act) would amend the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) to create a federal civil right of action for people whose likeness is created without their consent using software, AI, or other computer-generated or technological programs and is used to depict the victim "in the nude or engaged in sexually explicit conduct or sexual scenarios."
"As deepfakes become easier to access and create," said Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), "Congress needs to act to show victims that they won't be left behind. The DEFIANCE Act will allow victims to finally defend their reputations and take civil action against individuals who produced, distributed, or received digital forgeries."
The Senate's version of the bill was introduced in late January by Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)
Durbin said Congress has "struck a remarkable bipartisan note" in favor of protecting people from deepfake nonconsensual pornography, which makes up 96% of deepfake videos circulating online, according to a 2019 study by cybersecurity company DeepTrace Labs. All of the videos examined in the study depicted women.
Ocasio-Cortez, who has been victimized by deepfake videos before, toldRolling Stone that there is an "urgency of the moment because folks have waited too long to set the groundwork for this."
Omny Miranda Martone, founder and CEO of the Sexual Violence Prevention Association, which endorsed the DEFIANCE Act, called deepfake pornography "a form of digital sexual violence."
"It violates victims' consent, autonomy, and privacy," said Martone. "Victims face increased risk of stalking, domestic abuse, loss of employment, damaged reputation, and emotional trauma."
The legislation is endorsed by numerous other groups that have fought against the online proliferation of nonconsensual pornography, including the National Women's Law Center, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE), and the Center for Survivor Agency and Justice.
"The proliferation of nonconsensual, sexually explicit 'deepfake' images has exploded online, harming hundreds of thousands and threatening to harm anyone who has a photo online," said Dawn Hawkins, CEO of NCOSE. "It is past time that our laws catch up and hold the perpetrators of this abuse accountable! The DEFIANCE Act is a critical step forward allowing a path to some justice for survivors through civil remedies. This federal law will surely stop many abusers from creating this exploitive content!"
