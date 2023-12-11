To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Friends of the Earth International
Madeleine Race, madeleine@foei.org

Reaction to new Global Stocktake text at COP28

DUBAI

Friends of the Earth International reaction to new Global Stocktake text at COP28:


“The fossil fuel text is alarmingly weak and opens the door to risky, dangerous CCS/CCUS, hydrogen, nuclear, and carbon removal technologies (geoengineering, or nature-based). These loopholes prolong the fossil fuel era, and delay and distract from any meaningful phaseout.

“But there is a political game going on here: countries who claim to be climate champions like the US and EU are calling for stronger fossil fuel phaseout text, despite planning massive fossil fuel expansion. And they are seeking to water down the climate finance provisions (one of the elements of the text which is better than expected) so urgently needed to enable the energy transition in the global South.” Sara Shaw, Friends of the Earth International

Friends of the Earth International is the world's largest grassroots environmental network, uniting 74 national member groups and some 5,000 local activist groups on every continent. With over 2 million members and supporters around the world, FOEI campaigns on today's most urgent environmental and social issues.