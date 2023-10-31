To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Patriotic Millionaires
Patriotic Millionaires on Republican Bill to Cut IRS Funding for Israel Aid

Yesterday, Republicans proposed cutting IRS funding to pay for the aid package to Israel.

In response, Morris Pearl, the Chair of the Patriotic Millionaires and a former managing director at BlackRock, Inc., released the following statement:

For every dollar of IRS funding that is cut, American taxpayers lose two dollars in revenue to ultra-wealthy tax cheats. Republicans know perfectly well that cutting IRS funding will result in less money in the US Treasury, not more. The proposal is not serious, and neither are the people proposing it.

Read my lips: no cuts to IRS funding.

The Patriotic Millionaires is a group of high-net worth Americans who share a profound concern about the destabilizing level of inequality in America. Our work centers on the two things that matter most in a capitalist democracy: power and money. Our goal is to ensure that the country's political economy is structured to meet the needs of regular Americans, rather than just millionaires. We focus on three "first" principles: a highly progressive tax system, a livable minimum wage, and equal political representation for all citizens.

