Patriotic Millionaires on Republican Bill to Cut IRS Funding for Israel Aid

Emily McCloskey emily@patrioticmillionaires.org
“Read my lips: no cuts to IRS funding.”
Yesterday, Republicans proposed cutting IRS funding to pay for the aid package to Israel.
In response, Morris Pearl, the Chair of the Patriotic Millionaires and a former managing director at BlackRock, Inc., released the following statement:
For every dollar of IRS funding that is cut, American taxpayers lose two dollars in revenue to ultra-wealthy tax cheats. Republicans know perfectly well that cutting IRS funding will result in less money in the US Treasury, not more. The proposal is not serious, and neither are the people proposing it.
Read my lips: no cuts to IRS funding.
The Patriotic Millionaires is a group of high-net worth Americans who share a profound concern about the destabilizing level of inequality in America. Our work centers on the two things that matter most in a capitalist democracy: power and money. Our goal is to ensure that the country's political economy is structured to meet the needs of regular Americans, rather than just millionaires. We focus on three "first" principles: a highly progressive tax system, a livable minimum wage, and equal political representation for all citizens.(202) 446-0489
"Gaslighting Americans into facilitating long-held Israeli plans to depopulate Gaza under the cover of 'humanitarian aid' is a cruel and grotesque hoax."
Human rights advocates are warning that U.S. President Joe Biden's new supplemental funding request could—under the guise of humanitarian aid—bolster, or even help finance, the far-right Israeli government's plans for ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip.
Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) raised alarm on Monday over language in Biden's request that says resources from the supplemental package "would support displaced and conflict-affected civilians, including Palestinian refugees in Gaza and the West Bank, and to address potential needs of Gazans fleeing to neighboring countries."
The White House request adds that "this crisis could well result in displacement across [the] border and higher regional humanitarian needs, and funding may be used to meet evolving programming requirements outside of Gaza."
DAWN said that "any authorization for funding activities, infrastructure, or aid outside of Israel and Palestine" should be opposed "because they effectively facilitate, fund, and reward the forced transfer of Palestinians."
Days after the Biden White House sent its request to Congress, an Israeli newspaper reported on a leaked document from Israel's Intelligence Ministry that proposes the forcible and permanent transfer of all of Gaza's 2.2 million Palestinian residents to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. A full English translation of the document was published Monday by +972 Magazine.
The Israeli government has already
ordered the entire population of northern Gaza to evacuate to the southern half of the strip as Israel's military decimates the north with airstrikes and expands its ground operations there.
The internal document states that the "evacuation of the civilian population from Gaza to Sinai" would "yield positive, long-term strategic outcomes for Israel" and "is an executable option" that is preferable to alternatives, such as "the population remaining in Gaza along with the emergence of a local Arab authority" following Israel's devastating assault on the territory.
The policy paper adds that the Israeli government's efforts to "bring about a significant change in the civilian reality in the Gaza Strip" would require "intensive action to harness the United States and other countries to support this goal."
"Both by word and by deed, Israeli officials are pursuing a broader strategy to permanently remove Palestinians from their native lands, and counting on the U.S. to pay for it."
DAWN expressed grave concern Monday that, if approved by Congress, Biden's supplemental funding proposal would provide critical support for the Israeli government's plans for forcible transfer, which is a violation of international law.
"The Biden administration isn't just giving a green light for ethnic cleansing—it's bankrolling it," said DAWN executive director Sarah Leah Whitson. "Gaslighting Americans into facilitating long-held Israeli plans to depopulate Gaza under the cover of 'humanitarian aid' is a cruel and grotesque hoax."
DAWN urged Congress to vote against any supplemental funding legislation that includes humanitarian aid language mirroring the White House's request, which also includes $14 billion in military aid for Israel on top of weaponry that the U.S. has already sent to Israel in recent weeks.
"Supporting Israeli efforts to forcibly transfer Palestinians to Egypt would make U.S. officials liable for complicity in war crimes," the group said.
Former Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth echoed DAWN:
House Republicans introduced legislation on Monday that includes mostly military assistance for Israel—omitting Ukraine funding, disaster relief, and humanitarian aid that the Biden administration requested. The GOP bill is likely a non-starter in the U.S. Senate, where Democratic lawmakers objected to the inclusion of Internal Revenue Service cuts.
"Both by word and by deed, Israeli officials are pursuing a broader strategy to permanently remove Palestinians from their native lands, and counting on the U.S. to pay for it," said Whitson. "Congress should vote against any aid package that could support these acts, which amount to violations of human rights and grave breaches of the laws of war."
+972 Magazine reported Monday that the Israeli Intelligence Ministry document "proposes promoting a campaign targeting Palestinian civilians in Gaza that will 'motivate them to accept this plan' and lead them to give up their land."
"The messages should revolve around the loss of land, making it clear that there is no hope of returning to the territories Israel will soon occupy, whether or not that is true," the document states. "The image needs to be, 'Allah made sure you lose this land because of Hamas' leadership—there is no choice but to move to another place with the assistance of your Muslim brothers."
A similar plan has been
outlined by an Israeli think tank with ties to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
As his government continues its bombardment of Gaza and ramps up its ground attack, Netanyahu has reportedly lobbied European leaders to pressure Egypt to accept refugees from Gaza. More than a million Gazans have been internally displaced since October 7, when Israel launched its latest assault on the Palestinian territory in the wake of a deadly Hamas attack.
An unnamed Western diplomat told the Financial Times that Netanyahu "pushed quite hard that the solution was for Egyptians to take Gazans at least during the conflict."
"But we didn't take it very seriously," the diplomat added, "because the Egyptian position is and has always been very clear and they just won't do it."
The Israeli government's actions and rhetoric since October 7 have sparked international warnings that Palestinians are "in grave danger of mass ethnic cleansing," as United Nations expert Francesca Albanese put it earlier this month.
"What we are witnessing may be a repeat of the 1948 Nakba, and the 1967 Naksa, yet on a larger scale," Albanese said. "The international community must do everything to stop this from happening again."
Israel's attack on Gaza has killed more than 8,000 people—including more than 3,400 children—in just over three weeks. The Israeli military's bombing campaign has destroyed or damaged at least 45% of Gaza's housing units.
Around 40% of Gaza's schools have also been damaged by Israeli bombs, according to the United Nations.
"The best way to protect Palestinian civilians from the wrath of war is to announce and enforce a cease-fire," Raed Jarrar, DAWN's advocacy director, said Monday. "Rather than pushing Palestinians to Egypt, Israel should allow Palestinian civilians to cross the apartheid fence into Israel. Maybe Palestinians can set up tent cities in the same towns and villages they were displaced from during the first Nakba 75 years ago."
"If we had a cease-fire for 72 hours, this would mean a thousand children would be safe again for this time," said one UNICEF official.
Desperate to appeal to the Israeli government and its allies, including the United States, for a stop to the bloodshed in Gaza, United Nations officials on Tuesday underscored the toll Israel's assault on the blockaded enclave has taken on the more than 1 million children who live there—at least 3,450 of whom have been killed since October 7.
With Israel blocking humanitarian aid and cutting off Gaza's access to electricity, fuel, and food, the country has killed thousands of children not just by bombing their homes and shelters, but also by causing a collapse of the healthcare system—forcing doctors to avoid necessary surgeries on bombing victims due to a lack of anesthesia equipment and to rely on obsolete antiseptics instead of properly disinfecting medical tools, risking infection.
Infant deaths due to dehydration are "a growing threat," James Elder, a spokesperson for the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), said Tuesday, as Gaza's water production level ran at 5% of the required volume due to inoperable desalination plants.
"Threats go beyond the bombs and mortars," Elder said.
"On behalf of all the children caught in this nightmare, we call on the world to do better. Whether they are young people attending a music festival, or children going about their daily lives in Gaza, they all deserve peace."
In addition to the nearly 3,500 children who have been killed since Israel began its airstrike campaign earlier this month in retaliation for an attack on southern Israel by Hamas, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said another 1,000 children "have been reported missing and may be trapped or dead under the rubble, awaiting rescue or recovery."
More than 6,300 have also been injured.
Roughly 1 million children are living under the constant threat of bombing, with Israel issuing evacuation orders and then bombing the areas that displaced Gaza residents have been told are safe.
For those who survive the fighting, Elder said, the costs "will be borne out for decades to come," with children facing lasting trauma.
"When an eight-year-old tells you that she doesn't want to die, it's hard not to feel helpless," Martin Griffiths, under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator for OCHA, said on social media Tuesday after speaking with families in Gaza.
The agency declared Gaza a "graveyard" for children as it joined UNICEF in reiterating calls for an immediate cease-fire to allow for humanitarian aid and diplomatic talks.
UNICEF and OCHA issued their calls days after the international humanitarian group Save the Children warned that recently announced "expanded ground operations" by the Israel Defense Forces in Gaza would put children "at heightened risk of loss of life, physical harm, severe emotional distress, and protracted displacement."
A cease-fire of just three days could make a significant difference for children across Gaza, their families, and the medical providers desperate to save as many people as they can amid the humanitarian catastrophe.
"If we had a cease-fire for 72 hours, this would mean a thousand children would be safe again for this time," Elder said, calling for all humanitarian aid access points to be opened.
Over the past 10 days, 143 humanitarian aid trucks have been allowed into Gaza, but OCHA said that amount is "a fraction of what is needed to prevent further deterioration in the already-dire humanitarian situation, including civil unrest."
Speaking to the U.N. Security Council on Monday, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell called on the council to "immediately adopt a resolution that reminds parties of their obligations under international law, calls for a cease-fire, demands that parties allow safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, demands the immediate and safe release of all abducted children, and urges parties to afford children the special protection to which they are entitled."
Only 12 countries joined the U.S. and Israel in rejecting a motion that called for a sustained humanitarian truce at the U.N. General Assembly last week.
The cost of the latest escalation in violence between Israel and Hamas—and the refusal of powerful policymakers including U.S. President Joe Biden to support a halt to the fighting—will ultimately, said Russell, "be measured in children's lives—those lost to the violence and those forever changed by it."
"On behalf of all the children caught in this nightmare, we call on the world to do better," she said. "Whether they are young people attending a music festival, or children going about their daily lives in Gaza, they all deserve peace. Children do not start conflicts, and they are powerless to stop them. They need all of us to put their safety and security at the forefront of our efforts, and to imagine a future where children are healthy, safe, and [educated]. No child deserves any less."
"House Republicans are using aid for Israel as a political pawn in order to slash taxes for their wealthy donors," said Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden.
House Republicans released legislative text on Monday that pairs around $14 billion in military aid for Israel with steep cuts from Internal Revenue Service funding that has given the agency more capacity to pursue wealthy tax cheats.
The GOP bill would strip $14.3 billion in funds from the IRS, a move that would undercut the agency's renewed enforcement push and nix efforts to build out a free digital tax filing system to compete with private tax-prep firms, which have lobbied aggressively against the IRS alternative.
While the House GOP's proposed IRS cuts were widely presented as "offsets" for the new aid for Israel's military, such cuts would in fact add to the federal deficit by depriving the agency of resources to collect taxes from rich tax dodgers who are costing the U.S. tens of billions in revenue.
"Every $1 you cut IRS funding will lose about $2 of revenue," noted Marc Goldwein of the conservative Center for a Responsible Federal Budget. "So that means this bill would add about $30 billion to the deficit."
The IRS said earlier this month that it has collected $160 million in back taxes from millionaires this year thanks to new enforcement funding provided under the Inflation Reduction Act. The agency also recently launched an initiative aimed at cracking down on tax dodging by large corporations.
Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) argued on social media late Monday that "House Republicans are using aid for Israel as a political pawn in order to slash taxes for their wealthy donors."
"Making it easier for rich people to cheat on their taxes isn't an offset, it adds to the deficit," Wyden wrote.
House Republicans' bill comes in response to President Joe Biden's request for $14.3 billion in military aid for Israel as part of a broader $106 billion emergency funding request that also called for military assistance for Ukraine, disaster relief in the U.S., and some humanitarian aid for Gaza that human rights advocates say could bolster Israeli efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians.
The GOP legislation, which is likely dead on arrival in the narrowly Democratic U.S. Senate, only contains funding for Israel.
The bipartisan push to approve new military aid for Israel comes despite warnings from legal experts that the U.S. could be complicit in genocide and other war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.
Israel's bombing campaign has killed more than 8,000 people—including more than 3,400 children—and sparked a humanitarian catastrophe, displacing more than a million Gazans, destroying or damaging roughly 40% of the territory's housing units, and pushing the enclave's healthcare system to the brink of total collapse.
The National Priorities Project cautioned in response to Biden's supplemental funding request that "more military aid to Israel will mean more deaths."
"In the face of massive suffering in Gaza and disregard for international law by the Israeli government, the U.S. must not provide additional military aid or weapons that would cause more deaths," the group said. "Instead, the U.S. should use its considerable diplomatic strength to call for an immediate cease-fire."