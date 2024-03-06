On Super Tuesday, GOP Coalesces Around Dangerous, Apsiring Dictator Trump

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Following a series of resounding losses, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced she will drop out of the 2024 GOP presidential primary, making Donald Trump the presumptive Republican nominee. Despite his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and the January 6 attack on the Capitol, disgraced former President Trump has garnered widespread support from Republican primary voters. On Super Tuesday, 15 states allocated a consequential 865 Republican delegates for the Republican presidential nominee. As of this morning, Trump has collected 995 delegates since the start of the campaign, leaving him just 220 away from the number needed to clinch the party’s nomination.

Stand Up America’s Executive Director, Christina Harvey, released the following statement in response to Super Tuesday’s results and Haley’s subsequent announcement:

“Republicans have effectively chosen an aspiring dictator as their nominee for president. Trump’s plans to undermine our freedoms and our democracy should be chilling to every American, including his pledges to abuse his power to seek revenge on political opponents, pardon his violent allies, and purge dissenters from the federal government.

“Voters will face a clear choice this fall, between an aspiring dictator who is running for office so that he can escape accountability and punish his political enemies, and a leader who will protect our democracy and fundamental freedoms.

“Between now and November, our community of nearly 2 million democracy-defenders across the country will mobilize to get out the vote and help ensure that Trump never steps foot in the Oval Office again.”

Stand Up America was founded in 2016 as a digital-first grassroots community working to resist Donald Trump and his cronies’ corruption, racism, and threats to our democracy. From 2017 to 2021, our members made 1.7 million calls to Congress to oppose the MAGA extremist agenda. In 2020, our volunteers contacted 25 million voters to help defeat Trump and elect Joe Biden to the presidency. In 2022, our team helped build a firewall for democracy ahead of 2024 by electing pro-democracy Secretaries of State in Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, and Nevada, passing key democracy ballot initiatives, and mobilizing our members to get out the vote for progressive candidates nationwide. In 2023, we helped elect pro-democracy judges to the Wisconsin and Pennsylvania Supreme Courts. Our community will continue mobilizing to elect candidates who stand up for our freedoms and our democracy.

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

