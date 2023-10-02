To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
People's Vaccine Alliance
Contact:

Joe Karp-Sawey, Senior Media Advisor, People’s Vaccine Alliance
Email: joe.karpsawey@peoplesvaccine.org

Nobel Prize winning mRNA was publicly funded

Dr Mohga Kamal-Yanni, Policy Co-Lead for the People’s Vaccine Alliance, said:

“This award challenges the claim that it was solely big pharmaceutical companies who saved the world from COVID-19. Just like the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Karikó and Weissman’s groundbreaking work on mRNA vaccines received a huge amount public funding.

“Pharmaceutical companies have refused to share mRNA technologies with developers and researchers in developing countries. Fortunately, Weissman is helping a WHO-backed mRNA programme which aims to develop mRNA technology in lower-income countries, even while pharmaceutical companies refuse to share their know-how.

“As governments discuss how to prepare for the next pandemic, they should learn from the story of mRNA. Public funding delivers incredible medical advances and that should be a priority for all countries, but pharmaceutical companies cannot be trusted to share technology with the world.”

https://peoplesvaccine.org/
Press PageAction Page