New power plant regulations fail to address massive planned fossil fuel expansion

Valentina Stackl, valentina@priceofoil.org
Collin Rees, collin@priceofoil.org
Today, the Biden Administration’s Environmental Protection Agency released new carbon pollution standards for both new and existing fossil-fueled power plants. In response, Collin Rees, United States Program Manager at Oil Change International, released the following statement:
“Until Joe Biden reins in the fossil fuel industry’s deadly expansion locking in decades of global fossil fuel pollution, his legacy will remain one of failing to confront the most significant way the United States is driving the climate crisis — oil and gas production.
“The United States is the world’s largest oil and gas producer and exporter, with the Biden Administration supporting new fossil fuel projects like the Willow oil project, Alaska LNG pipeline and export terminal, Gulf Coast oil and gas export terminals, and the Mountain Valley gas pipeline. Today’s power plant pollution regulations are an important step, but pale in comparison to the United States’ massive expansion of oil and gas production.
“Legitimizing the fossil fuel industry’s fantasies of ‘carbon capture’ and ‘clean hydrogen’ co-firing at scale is a harmful choice by the EPA. These dangerous distractions have made vanishingly little progress over the last decade despite billions in public subsidization, and EPA’s further endorsement risks bolstering Big Oil’s strategy of delay and obstruction while endorsing an approach which experts have found could be prohibitively expensive while failing to achieve pollution abatement.
“The EPA’s exclusion of ‘peaker plants’ — power plants which only operate in times of high demand — from meaningful regulation is a blow to communities already overburdened by pollution and makes a mockery of Biden’s stated commitment to environmental justice. This exclusion must be rectified in the final rules.”
Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.(202) 518-9029
"If these extremists who claim to be Republicans were serious about life, they would pass living wages, healthcare, family leave, and fully funded public education."
Ahead of a gathering at the North Carolina General Assembly planned for Friday morning, Bishop William Barber II on Thursday called out the state's Republican lawmakers for trying to ban abortions after 12 weeks, rather than the current 20 weeks.
"Republican extremists in the North Carolina General Assembly are trying to pass an abortion ban that they say is 'pro-life.' But if they were serious about life, they would be addressing the fourth-leading cause of death in the U.S. today—poverty," said Barber, president of Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.
"A 12-week abortion ban is not about life," he stressed. "If these extremists who claim to be Republicans were serious about life, they would pass living wages, healthcare, family leave, and fully funded public education. We must respond to this attack on all North Carolinians with a moral coalition that leads a movement against policies directly harming our nation's people."
"We must respond to this attack on all North Carolinians with a moral coalition that leads a movement against policies directly harming our nation's people."
Barber is set to join an interracial, interfaith group of clergy members and leaders of the North Carolina Poor People's Campaign at 11:00 am ET Friday to decry the pending ban as attack on the state's millions of poor and low-income residents.
The North Carolina GOP's push to further restrict reproductive healthcare is part of a national trend that has intensified since the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade with its Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organizationruling last June.
Although Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vowed to veto Senate Bill 20 on Saturday, North Carolina Rep. Tricia Cotham (R-112) suddenly decided to join the Republican Party last month—after years of campaigning and serving as a pro-choice Democrat, and even speaking on the state House floor about her experience having an abortion—giving the GOP a veto-proof majority.
As part of a series of events intended to pressure at least one GOP legislator not to override his veto, Cooper and other critics of S.B. 20 came together Tuesday outside of Charlotte. They targeted Cotham and state Rep. John Bradford (R-98), who both voted for the 12-week ban, which has few exceptions and would also impose other restrictions.
\u201cReminder: just 1 single Republican legislator out of 102 in the entire #NCGA can stop Senate Bill 20, the brutal new Republican 12-week abortion ban, from becoming law.\n\nWill any one of them have the courage?\nhttps://t.co/xtkGI57vVg #ncpol\u201d— Carolina Forward (@Carolina Forward) 1683813055
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic spokesperson Molly Rivera recently told the Citizen Times that "we operate six clinics across the state. None of our health centers, including Asheville, meet the requirements that would be mandated by an ambulatory surgical center license."
The looming law and potential clinic closures could impact people seeking abortion care across the Southeast. Riveria said that "right now, the majority of patients that we're seeing, specifically at the Asheville Health Center, are from out of state."
S.B. 20 was swiftly advanced through the North Carolina General Assembly last week. As The News & Observer detailed:
Between Tuesday night and Thursday evening, House and Senate Republicans announced they had reached an agreement on new abortion restrictions, unveiled the 46-page bill, moved the bill out of a joint committee meeting, and passed the bill through each chamber so it could be sent to the governor.
Debates on the bill were fairly extensive. The Senate's floor debate was the longest of the last decade, according to Senate leader Phil Berger's [R-26] office. But critics have slammed the speed with which the bill cleared the Legislature through a special process that meant it didn't need to go through multiple committees and couldn't be amended.
The Reproductive Freedom Alliance, a nonpartisan group of 22 governors including Cooper, said in a statement Thursday that "the state Legislature rushed this legislation through with little transparency or public input and it has become clear why: The more North Carolinians learn about this law, the more they oppose it."
"We support Gov. Cooper's pledge to veto this dangerous measure and we remain committed to strengthening reproductive freedom across the country," the alliance continued, also highlighting that ten of millions of people have already lost access to abortion care in their home states since Roe was overturned.
Justine Orlovsky-Schnitzler of the Carolina Abortion Fund toldThe Guardian this week that her group's clientele has increased "astronomically" post-Dobbs—going from 100-120 calls a week to that many daily, often from people who live in states with even stricter abortion laws.
"It is an economic punishment as much as a moral judgment that they're casting," Orlovsky-Schnitzler said of S.B. 20, "and I think [it] is really beyond the pale."
"Abortion bans won't stop people from wanting or seeking this care," she added. "There are some lawmakers in the state who have previously indicated that they would not support additional restrictions on abortion care. And if we can push them, there's hope."
The goal of the New York protest was to call out President Biden for backtracking on his climate commitments by approving fossil fuel developments like the Willow project.
Climate campaigners including actress and activist Jane Fonda and human rights lawyer Steven Donziger took over New York's Fifth Avenue Wednesday night outside a $25,000-per-plate fundraiser for President Joe Biden's reelection bid.
The coalition of protesters assembled under the banner of Climate Defiance, which broke onto the scene by blockading the White House Correspondents' Dinner last month. The activists called on Biden to honor his climate commitments as he seeks reelection.
"The goal was to call out President Biden on his backtracking on climate and to make sure that people understand he promised to be better on climate than he has been," New York Communities for Change senior director of data and research José González, who attended the protest, told Common Dreams.
\u201cBIG UPDATE: today we took over the entirety of Fifth Avenue, right outside Biden\u2019s $25,000-per-plate fundraiser.\n\nDiscontent is brewing. Revolution is in the air. The uprising is imminent. Buckle up.\u201d— Climate Defiance (@Climate Defiance) 1683776541
Climate Defiance is a new group that uses nonviolent direct action to push for climate policies in line with scientific reality. Their goals include ending oil and gas drilling on public lands and waters, stopping the practice of allowing frontline communities to serve as "sacrifice zones" for extractive industries, and making support for fossil fuels as taboo on the left as opposing abortion rights or gay marriage. They proposed the idea for Wednesday's protest, while New York Communities for Change helped to coordinate local participation, González said.
One of Climate Defiance's goals is to "make clear to Democratic lawmakers that the youth vote will only deliver for them if they deliver for us," and this last point was a major theme at Wednesday's protest, which took place blocks away from the Upper East Side home of former Blackstone executive Tony James, where Biden was attending a $25,000-per-plate fundraiser for his 2024 reelection campaign, The Villager reported.
"The president is over there taking corporate money," Donziger—who challenged Chevron over oil spills in the Ecuadorian Amazon and ended up under house arrest when the company retaliated against him—said at the protest, as the Independent reported. "He claims to be the climate president yet he's taking corporate money from these industries that are destroying the planet. You cannot do both."
"He was elected by people who were very concerned about it, who trusted him."
Young and climate-focused voters have felt betrayed by Biden after he ran on a promise to end fossil fuel extraction on public land, but has since approved more oil and gas drilling permits during his first two years than former President Donald Trump during the same timeframe.
"He was elected by people who were very concerned about it, who trusted him," González told Common Dreams.
Biden has especially come under fire for approving the controversial Willow project in Alaska, which could release around 280 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, despite the fact that the International Energy Agency has said that governments must avoid new fossil fuel developments if they want to reach net-zero by 2050 and limit global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels.
Michael Greenberg of Climate Defiance criticized Biden for attending a dinner at an apartment worth $29.4 million while refusing to respond to the more than three million people who signed a petition opposing the Willow project. Greenberg observed that the president's approval ratings have decreased since he approved the ConocoPhillips' drilling plan.
"Climate voters elected Joe Biden and we cannot and will not be ignored," Greenberg said.
\u201cMichael Greenberg of @ClimateDefiance called out Biden for his fundraiser costing $25,000 per donor and being hosted by a billionaire.\n\nHe notes that Biden hasn't responded to the 3 million people who petitioned to cancel the Willow Project.\n\n"Climate voters elected Joe Biden and\u2026\u201d— Ford Fischer (@Ford Fischer) 1683777511
Laura of the Sunrise Movement—which helped get out the youth vote for Biden in 2020— implied in an interview with Jon Farina that the president was hurting his 2024 chances by not taking a stronger stand against new fossil fuel projects.
"We can't tell people to vote for him in the next election if he is not going to protect our planet, protect our future, and phase down fossil fuels in the next six, seven years," Laura said.
\u201cLaura with the @sunrisemvmt told @JonFarinaPhoto that Biden needs to "honor that promise" he made of "no new drilling. Period. Period. Period."\n\n(Biden indeed promised this on the campaign trail, then approved new drilling with the Willow Project.)\n\n"We can't tell people to vote\u2026\u201d— Ford Fischer (@Ford Fischer) 1683777511
The 50 to 100 activists first gathered in Doris C. Freedman Plaza for a rally, then marched up Fifth Avenue toward the building where the fundraiser was being held. Gonzalez said they made it within eye-shot of the building before the 10 to 12 police barricading the street stopped their progress.
Chants included, "Joe Biden, get off it. Put people over profit," and, "We need clean air! Not another billionaire!"
\u201cWith dozens of NYPD trailing them the entire way and more in front of them as they arrived in front of Biden's high-dollar fundraiser, the @ClimateDefiance coalition marched and chanted "These fossil fuels have got to go!"\n\n"We need clean air! Not another billionaire!"\u201d— Ford Fischer (@Ford Fischer) 1683777511
Among the coalition were members of Sunrise Movement NYC, New York Communities for Change, Food & Water Watch, Climate Defenders, Climate Families NYC, and Reclaim Our Tomorrow, González confirmed.
He said that he sensed a shift in tone at the demonstration, as people who were worried about the climate emergency and angry at Biden's actions or lack thereof felt prepared to take their activism to the next level, and he said this was reflected in Fonda's remarks.
"Now is the time for civil disobedience, right?" she asked the crowd. "We've marched. We've protested. We've written. We've made speeches. We have to up the ante now to save our planet and our future. The window on that is closing rapidly, and we have to do something about it, and we have to be very brave."
\u201cI joined the inspiring @Janefonda at a rally this evening in NYC outside a Wall Street fundraiser for President Biden. Her simple message: we must put our bodies on the line to save the planet.\n\n"Now is the time for civil disobedience."\u201d— Steven Donziger (@Steven Donziger) 1683762904
González also said that passersby seemed more eager than usual to give their numbers and get involved, and that they only faced one right-wing counterprotester.
Going forward, González said the coalition represented by Wednesday's protest will continue to put pressure on Biden across the country.
"I don't think we see a choice," he said. "This has to happen now. There needs to be a plan to wean the country, the world off of fossil fuels. That's what we want."
"The consequences not only for the people of Ukraine and neighboring Russia, but for all of Europe, should any or all of these reactors melt down or suffer a fuel pool fire are unimaginably dire."
Experts are warning ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive against invading Russian forces that continued fighting heightens the risk of a continent-wide calamity emanating from the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant—and necessitates immediate efforts to negotiate a ceasefire followed by a peace treaty to end the war.
Ukraine's state-owned atomic energy company, Energoatom, said Wednesday that Russia intends to relocate roughly 3,100 people from the city of Enerhodar—2,700 of whom work at the Zaporizhzhia plant in Russia-controlled southern Ukraine—and warned that such a move would lead to a "catastrophic lack of qualified personnel."
Since March 2022, Europe's largest nuclear facility has been held by Russian troops and operated by a mostly Ukrainian workforce, with periodic escalations in fighting around the plant resulting in repeated losses of offsite power that threaten to cause a disastrous meltdown.
The evacuation plan, which applies to roughly half of the plant's 6,000 employees, was prompted by fears of an imminent Ukrainian campaign to reclaim lost territory, including in Zaporizhzhia, one of four regions illegally annexed by Russia. It comes just days after a Moscow-installed official said that more than 1,600 civilians had been evacuated from areas near the plant.
As local civilian evacuations began last weekend amid intensified shelling, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director-general Rafael Grossi expressed concerns about the "increasingly tense, stressful, and challenging conditions" faced by Zaporizhzhia plant staff and warned of an "increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous" situation unfolding.
"A major assault on Zaporizhzhia, or even a prolonged loss of power, could lead to a catastrophe that would dwarf the impact of Chernobyl."
The head of the United Nations' nuclear power watchdog, who has spent months trying to persuade Russian and Ukrainian officials to establish a demilitarized zone around the site, called for immediate action "to prevent the threat of a severe nuclear accident and its associated consequences for the population and the environment."
Although all six nuclear reactors at the Zaporizhzhia plant have been shut down since September, they still require a constant supply of electricity to keep spent nuclear fuel rods cool and prevent a meltdown of the kind that devastated Chernobyl, roughly 400 miles away, some 37 years ago.
On Monday, the Moscow-installed governor of the Russia-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region reportedly suspended operations at the plant. According toThe Associated Press, "Russians have laid minefields around the plant and built defensive positions."
In a Wednesday statement, Beyond Nuclear said that just because "all six Zaporizhzhia reactors are currently shut down... does not mean they are out of danger."
"The fuel in the reactor core still requires electricity to power cooling, as do the pumps that supply cooling water to the fuel pools," said the group's international specialist, Linda Pentz Gunter. "A meltdown is still possible. Putting the reactors in what is termed 'cold shutdown' just buys workers more time to restore power, but a reliable supply of electricity to the site is still essential to avoid disaster."
"It is time for the United States to step up efforts toward a negotiated peace agreement rather than helping to prolong a likely unwinnable war."
"The consequences not only for the people of Ukraine and neighboring Russia, but for all of Europe, should any or all of these reactors melt down or suffer a fuel pool fire are unimaginably dire," Gunter warned.
"We only have to look at the fallout map from the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, a single unit with a far smaller radioactive inventory, to understand the potential scale of such a tragedy," she added.
Experts have repeatedly sounded the alarm about the growing risk of a continental-scale catastrophe, noting that the Zaporizhzhia plant contains more radioactive waste than was present at Chernobyl when it exploded.
That nuclear accident in what is now Ukraine "contaminated 40% of the European landmass with long-lived radioactive fallout," Beyond Nuclear pointed out. The meltdown rendered an area of more than 1,000 square miles uninhabitable and caused the illnesses and deaths of potentially hundreds of thousands of people.
"A major assault on Zaporizhzhia, or even a prolonged loss of power, could lead to a catastrophe that would dwarf the impact of Chernobyl," said Gunter.
"Despite the seeming entrenchment from both Ukraine and Russia, it is time for the United States to step up efforts toward a negotiated peace agreement rather than helping to prolong a likely unwinnable war," she added. "The stakes are simply too high."